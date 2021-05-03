LCC boys, Pender girls win big at Bear Invite

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys and the Pender girls ran away from the competition in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bear Invitational on Wednesday. The Bears won the boys division by 54 points while Pender won the girls by 13.
Going into the day, Pender coach Dusty Krusemark had a hunch that Ponca and Tri County Northeast would give the Dragons some trouble. They, along with Crofton, who was a late entry for the event, kept the Dragons on their toes all afternoon.
“There was a lot of complaining, a lot of soreness after our conference meet,” he said, “So I knew that was something pretty much every team had to overcome today.”
Such soreness didn’t seem to affect Ashley Ostrand, who delivered wins for Pender in the 100-, 400- and 200-meter dashes. She set a new personal record in the latter, beating out her previous score by 0.14 seconds.
“It was pretty windy so I feel like it helped me,” she said, “I feel like my blocks were a lot better than they had been. I really just got out and knew that it was my last race of the day.”
While Ostrand headlined the short distance races, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens dominated in the long-distance runs. The freshman phenom won the 1600-meter run by 38.30 seconds and finished over 90 seconds ahead of the next runner in the 3200.
“I’m pretty happy with how I did. I did have a lot of meets back to back,” she said, “It might not have been my best time, but I went out there and did my best due to the circumstances that I was put in.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Shannon Benson was happy that his boys team was able to get a win on its home field. The event was something the team looked forward to all year and they were glad to benefit from home field advantage.
“It was something we talked about earlier and then when the start of the day happened,” Benson said, “We knew we thought we had a chance. We just wanted to have a good day.”
No Bear played better than Deagan Puppe, who won the 300 and 110 meter hurdles while setting a new personal record in the latter. He felt that he really needed to fight for his win in the 300 as his younger brother, David, was right behind him the entire race.
“He’s always out there challenging me,” he said “The 300 was something I really had to hunker down for and get the win.
Lutheran High Northeast’s boys and girls finished seventh and fifth in their divisions, respectively. Halle Berner placed third in the 100- and 400-meter dash while finishing second in the 200-meter dash with a 26.87, just seven tenths of a second from her personal best in the event.
Kendra Petersen and Landon Johnson placed second in their long jumps while Petersen finished second in the triple jumps.
Winside’s Gabe Escalante took home first in the 100, 200 and 400.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE BEAR INVITE
GIRLS: Pender 122, Tri County Northeast 109, Ponca 94, Crofton 89, Lutheran High Northeast 41, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 39, Randolph 14, Winside 9.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Ashley Ostrand, PEN, 12.90; 2. Jordynn Carr, TCNE, 13.26. 200: 1. Ostrand, PEN, 26.81; 2. Halle Berner, LHNE, 26.87. 400: 1. Ostrand, PEN, 1:01.57; 2. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 1:01.66. 800: 1. Lily Korth, PON, 2:44.26; 2. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 2:47.44. 1600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 5:31.17; 2. Rhyanne Mackling, TCNE, 6:09.47. 3200: 1. Arens, CRO, 11:49.23; 2. Mackling, TCNE, 13:22.74.
100 hurdles: 1. Zoey Lehmkuhl, PEN, 17.25; 2. Evy Krusemark, PON, 17.40. 300: 1. Lehmkuhl PEN, 51.65; 2. Brynn Schock, TCNE, 51.74. 4x100: 1. Crofton (Jayden Jordan, Kaley Einrem, Caitlin Guenther, Ellie Tramp) 53.19; 2. Ponca, 54.21. 4x400: 1. Tri County Northeast (Carr, Jackson, Schock, Brianna Bosquet) 4:28.86; 2. Ponca, 4:36.24. 4x800: 1. Crofton (Elizabeth Wortmann, Kiera Altwine, Kelsey Schieffer, Kaylee Mauch) 11:31.32; 2. Pender, 11:49.06.
High jump: 1. Gracen Evans, PON, 4-08; 2. Einrem, CRO, 4-08. Pole vault: 1. Jordan, CRO, 9-09; 2. Alyssa Swick, PON, 6-0. Long jump: 1. Carr, TCNE, 16-04; 2. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 14-09¾. Triple jump: 1. Jackson, TCNE, 32-03¾; 2. Petersen, LHNE, 31-05½. Shot put: 1. Brooke Languis, PON, 33-01; 2. Carly Dickens, TCNE, 32-09½. Discus: 1. Rylie Bonneau, PEN, 113-04; 2. Guenther, CRO, 106-05.
BOYS: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 148, Tri County Northeast 94, Ponca 86, Crofton 74, Winside 45, Pender 28, Lutheran High Northeast 25, Randolph 16, Tri County Northeast JV 4, Crofton JV 1.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 11.43; 2. Deagan Puppe, LCC, 11.62. 200: 1. Escalante, WIN, 23.33; 2. Steven Sulivan, TCNE, 24.18; 400: 1. Escalante, WIN, 54.76; 2. Wilton Roberts, LCC, 55.37. 800: 1. Connor Arens, CRO, 2:11.43; 2. Caidan Gregg, TCNE, 2:17.83. 1600: 1. Arens, CRO, 5:00.69; 2. Brody Taylor, PON, 5:06.70. 3200: 1. Taylor, PON, 11:04.97; 2. Dillon Olson, LCC, 11:32.65.
110 hurdles: 1. De. Puppe, LCC, 15.13; 2. Daniel Puppe, LCC, 16.86. 300: 1. De. Puppe, LCC, 45.98; 2. Da. Puppe, LCC, 46.26. 4x100: 1. Tri County Northeast (Anthony Isom, Sullivan, Reed Hingst, Joe Grone) 46.42; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 47.43. 4x400: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Evan Haisch, Lucas Rasmussen, Markus Martin, Wilton Roberts) 3:48.33; 2. Tri County Northeast, 3:51.33. 4x800: 1. Tri County Northeast (Caidan Gregg, Michael Dickens, Martin, Roberts) 9:52.22; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 10:12.39.
High jump: 1. Shane Benson, LCC, 5-10; 2. Brock Mackling, TCNE, 5-06. Pole vault: 1. Mason Ostermeyer, CRO, 11-02; 2. Dalton Anderson, PON, 9-06. Long jump: 1. Dylan Vogt, PEN, 19-07; 2. Landon Johnson, LHNE, 17-07½. Triple jump: 1. Benson, LCC, 37-06¾; 2. Nathaniel Stevens, CRO, 37-02. Shot put: 1. Matt Logue, PON, 45-07½; 2. Taylor Korth, PON, 43-08½. Discus: 1. Logue, PON, 137-09; 2. Austin Hall, LCC, 124-10.