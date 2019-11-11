Lay a foundation of good grades

With eight weeks of my junior year under my belt, I have picked up on many important lessons and tips that I wish my freshman-self would have known.
The first tip I would tell my freshman self is that the things you do now lay the foundation for your grades, the development of your skills, your relationships with friends and teachers and more. So think long-term. What you say, what you do, who you spend your time with, all matter and will impact your future.
Don’t let your phone stand in the way of your grades. What’s more important — seeing the latest Instagram posts or getting a good grade on your test? Five years from now, will you remember what your sister’s friend’s cousin’s teammate posted? The answer is no.
You’ll be reaping the benefits of the scholarship you earned with the good grades you earned from studying.
Turn off Netflix and read a book. There are so many benefits to reading. It reduces stress, stimulates the mind, helps you sleep, increases empathy, improves concentration, expands your vocabulary and much more. Watching television does the opposite.
There are millions of books out there that would be much more entertaining to you than any TV show. I recommend starting with “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
Be a part of every club, team and group that even remotely interests you. It’s good to figure out what interests you now. You won’t have the opportunities for long. What’s the worst thing that can happen? You don’t enjoy it? That’s fine. Don’t go out next year. Being a part of all of these extracurriculars will help you form skills and make friends who share your same interests.
Don’t be afraid to approach your teachers with comments, concerns, questions, etc. Most teachers love to hear what you have to say and are willing to answer your questions. They became teachers because they love the subject and they love sharing that knowledge with students.