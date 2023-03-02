LINCOLN – Wynot never trailed in its Class D2 state tournament opener against O’Neill St. Mary’s on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
But the Blue Devils were also never comfortable until the closing seconds.
Amber Lawson produced 11 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead sixth-seeded Wynot to its latest in a long line of wins over higher seeds in Lincoln.
“We got excited (in the fourth quarter),” said Lawson, a 5-foot-8 forward who averages 11.3 points per game. “”We were working together. We were playing together. We were seeing everybody on the court.”
Lawson made all four of her baskets in the fourth and was 3 for 3 from the line. She was 8 for 9 from the floor and 8 for 8 on free throws for the contest.
“My mindset was if there’s an open lane, I’ve got to take it and if there’s an open girl, I’ve got to give it to her because in the end we all have 53 points together, and we needed to work together to get this win,” she said.
Lawson scored Wynot’s first nine points of the fourth quarter, each time coming after the third-seeded Cardinals had made it a two-possession game.
“It takes everybody to have her have that type of night,” Blue Devils coach Steve Wieseler said. “It takes us getting in the right offense and the girls making the right pass, and she has to finish. She did, so it was good for her. She’s a good kid and hard worker.”
St. Mary’s coach Traci Berg said it was tough playing catch up the entire game.
“I don’t think we handled their pressure well and it was an uphill battle the whole time,” she said. “But we kept battling and then they’d make a 3 or an uncontested layup, and that was a punch in the gut.”
It was a rough start for St. Mary’s. Mya Hedstrom – who is second on the team in scoring and rebounds and leads it in assists, steals and blocks – went to the bench after picking up her second foul 58 seconds after tipoff.
The Cardinals turned the ball over seven times before getting their first shot off and stared at an 11-2 deficit five minutes into the game.
But they settled down and were down 13-6 when Hedstrom returned in the second quarter and trailed 19-18 late in the half before Lawson hit a buzzer beater to give Wynot a 21-18 halftime lead.
“I was really proud of the girls for how they fought back,” Berg said. “We’re not used to playing without Mya, but we were hanging in there. Then her coming back and doing a great job, I’m proud of her for maintaining her composure.”
Wynot (17-9) used an 11-2 run to go up 32-23 in the third before St. Mary’s again closed the gap.
“There’s always time when you lose the momentum like we did in the first quarter that at the end of the game you can wonder what happened,” Wieseler said..” But our kids came out in the third quarter, kept executing and built a little cushion – five or six points and kind of stayed ahead. That game could have gone either way until the final two minutes.”
Depth was a factor. Wynot regularly rotated players in and out while St. Mary’s has a total roster of nine and mainly plays six.
“In practice, we were saying how we needed to make this a track meet, run up and down the court to wear them out because we have the bodies and they don’t,” Lawson said. “That’s one of our biggest things for us to do.”
Myrah Sudbeck added 16 points for Wynot, which faces Shelton in Friday’s semifinals at 7:45 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
“We’ve got to regroup here, get the kids fed and get ready for tomorrow,” Wieseler said. “It’s the semifinals, so they’re a great team. It’ll be a great game.”
Hedstrom had 12 points to pace the Cardinals (22-3). Hope Williamson added 11 and Alissa Brabec finished with 10.
CLASS D2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Wynot 13 8 18 14 – 53
O’Neill St. Mary’s 6 12 16 10 – 44
WYNOT (17-9): Myrah Sudbeck 5-9 2-5 16; Allison Wieseler 2-6 0-2 5; Kinslee Heimes 0-8 0-0 0; Kayla Pinkelman 2-6 2-2 6; Amber Lawson 8-9 8-8 24; Lauren Haberman 0-3 0-0 0; Kenna Oligmueller 1-3 0-1 2; Jaylin Geisen 0-0 0-0 0; Annika Heimes 0-0 0-0 0; Courtney Pinkelman 0-0 0-0 0; Ella Brummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 12-18 53
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (22-3): Alissa Brabec 2-7 4-4 10; Hope Williamson 3-7 5-6 11; Mya Hedstrom 5-12 0-0 12; Gracie Williamson 0-3 0-0 0; Lorissa Reiman 2-10 4-4 8; Annabelle Barlow 1-1 0-0 3; Ryanne Pistulka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 13-14 44.