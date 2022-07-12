With injuries piling up and inter-team tensions boiling over under the sweltering July sun, victory was far from certain for the Nebraska Lawdawgs for the first 3½ quarters of their slugfest of a football game on Saturday at Ralston High School against the Southwestern Missouri Villains.
In a game where the team lost newly acquired tight end Dakota Thorstenson to injury, starting quarterback Chandler Rigdon due to an ongoing feud with the head coach and, at times, two-way star player Zavieon Mathews thanks to a season of wear-and-tear piling up, the Lawdawgs still managed to pull out a win to take home the trophy for the Players’ Championship and finish in third place in the Central Plains Football League.
Thankfully for the fledgling Norfolk-based team, in just its first year back after a hiatus that forced it to field a current roster half-composed of first-year players, adversity has become a way of life.
“I think it’s who we are, that we kind of adjust, adapt and overcome,” Lawdawgs head coach Jordan Taylor said. “And that’s what I want these guys to do … to not drown in their current surroundings (but) to pull themselves out of that and move forward.”
And move forward the Lawdawgs did, weathering multiple rallies by the visiting Villains to finish with a 44-32 advantage, capped off by a 12-0 run to end the game. The team was fueled by a stout defense anchored by team captain Seth Snodgrass and the offensive heroics of Mathews, who moved down from wide receiver to take snaps under center from the end of the second quarter onward.
“I wasn’t leaving without a trophy today,” Mathews said. “Whatever I had to do to get it.”
The Lawdawgs started the game strong, forcing a turnover on downs on the first series of the game before scoring a quick touchdown to go up 6-0, but failed to capitalize on the momentum, though the quarter ended 12-8 in the Lawdawgs’ favor.
Late in the second quarter, a disagreement over following the game plan ignited a growing rift between Taylor and starting quarterback Rigdon, with Taylor booting him off the team on the spot. As chaos erupted on the sideline, Mathews, who had just taken the helm on offense, led a scoring drive down the field to put the Lawdawgs back up 18-14 to end the half.
When asked about the thought process behind the decision to pull Rigdon, Taylor said it was a matter of upholding the integrity of his program and its future success, even if it meant losing the game at hand.
“If you think it’s easy to pull your starting quarterback, it’s not … but if you don’t deal with that, you’re sending a message to everybody else on that team that you can just do whatever you want to because you’re a great athlete,” Taylor said.
After 14-year veteran Brooks Hendriks, generally a quiet man of few words, delivered a furious rallying speech in what may have been his final game, the Lawdawgs went into the half in need of a new game plan designed around their change at quarterback.
Although the pressure was on Mathews to keep the team afloat to start the second half, the Lawdawgs’ first points came in somewhat unexpected fashion, with running back Matthew Rigdon, brother of former starting quarterback Chandler Rigdon, scooping up a fumbled bad snap and hurling it into the end zone for a touchdown pass to balloon the lead to 12 points.
The two teams traded blows for the rest of the quarter, with Villains dual-threat quarterback Trivion Skinner keeping the team afloat while Mathews pulled down an interception on defense before throwing one of his own on the other side of the ball. The Lawdawgs went into the fourth quarter up 26-20.
With just one quarter of football left to play, and a trophy plus bragging rights on the line, both teams struck early on offense. The Villains’ final points came from a scoring drive down the field before later returning a kickoff for a touchdown, while Mathews answered both times, running in two touchdowns while battling intense fatigue under the scorching heat and a pileup of injuries, as were many of his teammates.
“He balled out.” Taylor said. “I don’t care what level you think this is; putting up those kinds of numbers is ridiculous at any level.”
Snodgrass made a few plays of his own late in the game at the other end of the ball, including a sack and later stuffing a 2-point conversion attempt to keep the score tied at 32.
With the Lawdawgs up 38-32 with 5:20 left in the quarter, it came down to the Lawdawgs’ defense, which made two crucial stops to put Mathews in position to silence any whispers of a comeback, lofting it into the end zone to wide receiver Hunter Rigdon, another Rigdon brother, off a bootleg to cement the final score of 44-32.
Emotions were high for the entire team, though especially for Snodgrass, who will be hanging up his pads after a half-decade playing under Taylor. He said the retirement is still hard to wrap his head around, especially after a dominant outing in the Players’ Championship.
The 35-year-old linebacker feels as though he’s “just starting” but said his focus is needed elsewhere, with his growing family and burgeoning cattle farm in Orchard.
Although Taylor said he’s gutted to see his team captain, whom he considers a “great friend,” go, he’s not upset about his decision.
“When life starts to grow like a tsunami, time starts to tick, (and) you can’t outrun it.” Taylor said. “He caught it just in time … he did the right thing. He’s got a wonderful wife, wonderful business.”
Even as Taylor battles terminal cancer and prepares to hand the team down to his son, he said he sees a bright future for the team.
As much as the team’s future will be determined by the leadership of returning veterans like linebacker Deric Stahl and rising stars like Mathews, Taylor said the core group that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, such as linemen Levi Villa and Tyler Saul, is equally as vital to the team’s continued success.
“Nothing would have been accomplished (Saturday) without them, and they never get that (recognition),” Taylor said.
Consistency and the ability for the team to “operate without him” are other key attributes Taylor strives to instill in the team, but after 30 years of coaching the Lawdawgs, Taylor said he’s still glad to see his stubbornness in getting his players to stick to his system paying off with wins like Saturday’s.
“Probably the best part about that victory is that those guys were able to win following the direction of their old Krusty Krab coach,” he said. “It does make you feel better when you stand your ground and win.”