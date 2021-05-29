Laurel welcomes Honors Highway walkers

LAUREL — It was the last leg on a 432-mile journey, the completion of a three-year goal, the culmination of a dream to name a Nebraska highway after its military warriors, those receiving the nation’s high awards, the Medal of Honor.
Highway 20, running through Nebraska, has been rededicated to honor the 73 Nebraska Medal of Honor recipients. With a kickoff at the Wyoming-Nebraska border on May 11 and a final arrival on May 22 in South Sioux City, those who walked the route were welcomed to Laurel on May 21. They were treated to a spaghetti supper, hosted by Laurel’s American Legion Post 54 and VFW Post 4504.
Proceeds from the evening were earmarked for the Honors Highway Project and a future veteran memorial for the City of Laurel. Dwayne Freeman, Laurel VFW member, walked the route along with event organizers and other volunteers.
Six-mile segments are dedicated to each of Nebraska’s Medal of Honor recipients, from the Indian Wars to today’s warfare. U. S. Navy Seal Joseph “Bob” Kerrey, who served in Vietnam, is the only remaining living Medal of Honor recipient. Army veteran Charles “Chuck” Hagemeister, who had planned to attend, died several days into the event.
Information about each recipient was read as the walkers began each 6-mile stretch. Along the route, onlookers showed their respect, waving flags, taking photographs, singing patriotic songs or even walking along.
Receptions took place at communities along the route. At Osmond, Legionnaires and their families had a parade ready when they arrived. At Rushville, second graders sang the national anthem. At locations in the Sandhills, ranch families walked to the end of their lengthy ranch lanes to greet and shake hands, salute the walkers or thank them for their times of military service.
Rain showers accompanied the walkers as well. On occasion they would wake in the early morning hours only to discover it had rained all night before stepping out of their motor homes into 6-inch-deep puddles.
Nebraska is now the fifth state to complete the Honors Highway project following an act of the Nebraska Highway Commission and a formal designation signed in 2020 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Other states are Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
There’s Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts left to go.
The idea for Nebraska to take part originated with Gene Twiford of Laurel, followed through largely by Daryl Harrison of Thurston and Ken Hanel of West Point. The latter two were among those walking the route, a section of highway Harrison calls “the largest veterans memorial in the state.”
The only way to dedicate the memorial properly was to walk it, Harrison said.
Signs along the route alert travelers to the highway’s new designation, with signs at Cody, Wyoming; Valentine; O’Neill; the divergence of highways 275 and 20; and South Sioux City.
The base layer will consist of Highway 20, Harrison explained, topped by the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. The Bridges to Buttes Scenic Byway runs from Nebraska’s western border to Valentine, including the site of Fort Robinson. At the uppermost tier will be the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway, stretching from Hay Springs to the Fort Robinson State Park and named after the famed Lakota war leader.
At the May 22 celebration, Twiford was escorted by motorcade to Siouxland Freedom Park from Martin Field Airport. The event’s Medal of Honor flag will be handed off to organizers of the upcoming Iowa’s walk; attached to it will be streamers from each state completing the project.
Once the Honors Highway is finished nationwide, from Newport, Oregon, to Boston, the flag will find a permanent home at midpoint: Nebraska’s Siouxland Freedom Park.