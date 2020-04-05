LAUREL — There’s positive energy in Laurel.
Leading the charge are the Laurel City Council and the Laurel Community Redevelopment Authority (LCRA), but the real feet on the ground belong to Chris Rasmussen, the newly hired economic development coordinator.
“We have a lot going on in Laurel right now, but the most exciting is the recent purchase of 110 acres on the southeast edge of Laurel by the LCRA,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said it’s an exciting project but also challenging and work-intensive. There are several steps needed to push the added acreage and expansion project forward and make it successful for the community of Laurel.
“Really, it can be anything a heart desires,” Rasmussen said.
Looking at the conference table in Rasmussen’s city office covered with piles of project details, one can easily understand the scope of this development. Rasmussen said a housing study would be conducted so the total picture of housing needs in Laurel is examined from individual offerings to single-family opportunities to multi-family needs and eventually elderly options.
While working on a housing study, community members will be developing a new comprehensive plan. This plan will shed light on what city residents see as needed improvements or new amenities. Many see a need for senior living units, which will free up available housing for younger residents, building a strong workforce.
“There is a lot of chatter around town as everyone speculates what will happen on that 110 acres,” Rasmussen said with a laugh. “We’ll know more when the comp plan is completed. Everyone can have input.”
The business health of Laurel has been positive the past several years. More than 70 businesses operate in Laurel, and there are four businesses in the industrial park north of town, which was developed in 2012 and annexed into the city limits.
“We have a very full and busy downtown right now, and I constantly remind everyone to shop at home because when you look at our downtown, we have it all,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen also is working on updating the business climate for the community as a Nebraska Economic Development certified community.
“I was hired back in February of 2019, and it has been a very busy first year, Rasmussen said. “But I’m looking forward to round two.”
In between all of those challenges, Rasmussen works closely in the Laurel business district, recognizing needs and maintaining the current business atmosphere.
She said there are four businesses for sale at the current time, but they are solid community mainstays with owners who are looking at retirement.
A manufacturing business that has been located in Laurel for several years recently opened a retail outlet in the Laurel location. Giant Gear USA manufactures quality accessories for light or heavy trucks with custom artwork available and now offers service to the walk-in customer.
Councilman Keith Knudsen finds working with LCRA challenging but realizes all the positives Laurel as a community will gain when the project is complete. He believes the growing community will benefit from a housing study and it will answer needs for all ages.
“Just the opportunity to acquire the ground was very exciting,” Knudsen said. “We were never sure the property would be available for the city to purchase.”
There’s a lot of work ahead with the housing study, comprehensive plan and eventually the annexation of the property, but to have the land available is a big deal, Knudsen said.
He sees developing new housing as a high priority but, looking down the road, hopefully the development of a comp plan will create five-year and 10-year plans for guidance in the future.
There is always a need for housing and rental properties and the ability for additional housing, possibly including senior living facilities, allows the community to grow.
“The exciting thing about Laurel is having a young business and professional community and a great school district, and everyone is working together on these projects right now,” Knudsen said.