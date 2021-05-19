LAUREL — If you visit Laurel a year from now, you might not recognize it.
The community of 1,000 people has tabled a number of major projects for several years, and now, each of them is finally coming to fruition.
Among those projects are a revitalization of the community’s downtown, as well as the separate construction of a new community center and new fire hall.
“It’s almost a domino effect; you have one good thing start and then people jump on, and all of a sudden it’s happening everywhere in town,” said Chris Rasmussen, economic development coordinator.
The three projects have combined to total more than $10 million in expenses.
Construction of the new Laurel Volunteer Fire Department building is already underway, as is the upheaval of a 3½-block stretch of downtown streets and sidewalks. Community center construction is expected to begin by the end of May.
Separate planning committees have worked tirelessly for the better part of the past decade in helping these ideas come to life, Rasmussen said. It’s rare to see a town Laurel’s size have so much happening, let alone at one time, she said.
“Economic development is like being in a NASCAR race. You get in a car and the driver might change, but you’ve got a pit crew that surrounds you,” Rasmussen said. “And if it’s not for the pit crew, then you’re not in the race. Sometimes I’m the driver and sometimes I’m the pit crew. It just depends on where they need me.”
Downtown revitalization
Dilapidated sidewalks, battered streets, an absence of effective sewage and poor handicap accessibility have marred Laurel’s downtown for several years.
It’s been known by locals that a modernization of the downtown area has been necessary for about the past decade. Conversations about a downtown revival became an especially hot topic about five years ago, but it was difficult garnering the necessary funding, Rasmussen said.
In 2018, the city passed a proposed sales tax specifically designated for a downtown project or similar projects. Collection of that sales tax began in April 2019, said Keith Knudsen, Laurel’s mayor.
That funding gave the city enough to serve about a $2 million bond, Knudsen said. The remainder of the funding is being raised by revolving loan funds through the State of Nebraska.
JEO Consulting of Norfolk engineered the project, and Penro of Pender is in charge of construction, which began on April 19.
To keep residents and business owners informed throughout the planning process, JEO held multiple public meetings. The first was held in June 2020, and the second came in March of this year.
Before the March meeting, the city had reached out to all of its downtown businesses and discussed the project, as well as plans for alternate entrances when the sidewalks in front of their business were being worked on.
This information was shared with JEO and Penro and after the March meeting, the plan was full steam ahead.
“It was good to see faces that entered with frumpled foreheads leave with peaceful smiles,” Rasmussen said.
The $3.6 million downtown revitalization consists of the gutting of streets, sidewalks and sewers downtown. Work currently is progressing along Spruce and Cedar streets from near Fourth Street northbound to Second Street.
Once construction reaches Second Street, crews will work westbound and remove the median along the street, redo the road and sidewalks and install new street lights.
The downtown revitalization project is expected to be finished in November, Knudsen said. The amount of time taken to get the project moving was frustrating at times, Knudsen said, but the support from the public has been phenomenal.
“It’s long overdue, and you can tell from the sidewalks and the streets,” Knudsen said. “It’s been in strategic planning meetings for at least 10 years, so to finally see it happen is pretty exciting. The public has been really supportive and so have the business people.”
Community center
The cost of the new Laurel Community Center is tagged at just over $4 million.
In 2017, community members and City of Laurel officials began meeting to discuss and investigate options to address the deteriorated condition of the Laurel City Auditorium, senior center and city offices, said Knudsen, a co-chair for the project.
Feedback determined that the Laurel community lacks a modern venue to host large-scale civic and business events; a safe senior center specifically designed for older adults; up-to-date municipal offices for the management and promotion of the City of Laurel; and a location where Laurel’s historical items may be displayed in an appropriate and attractive manner.
The state was hired to do a study assessment of the existing facility before an official proposal was brought before the city council.
“We did it before we went out and started asking for funds because the question of ‘What’s wrong with the existing facility,’ was going to come out,” Knudsen said.
The community center planning committee also put together a maintenance plan to keep the auditorium “inhabitable” until the new building is finished.
Once the assessment was done, that’s when the community center became a need, not a want, Rasmussen said.
The 15,000-square-foot facility will include a large open area for events up to 400 people, meeting rooms, a kitchen, senior center, social gathering room, secured storage areas and city offices.
There also will be large garage doors designed for hosting outdoor events and concerts.
The community center committee, with the assistance of the Laurel Area Community Foundation Fund, is raising funds financing the land acquisition, site preparation and construction of the community center through private donations and grants.
The City of Laurel will fund the cost of the municipal office portion of the building, as well as its portion of the land acquisition and site preparation costs.
Other future expenses will be paid for through rental fees, endowments established through the Laurel Area Community Foundation Fund and the City of Laurel.
Construction, which was expected to begin by the end of May, is anticipated to be completed by the end of May 2022.
The new community center also will help attract business to the area, Rasmussen said.
“Business owners were losing business because a lot of people could get married at church in town and go somewhere else for the reception,” she said. “It will be a big boost to have that kind of crowd coming into town, even if it’s just for an afternoon and they need to stop and get gas.”
Fire hall
Already under construction, a new 45,000-square-foot fire hall is estimated to be completed by September or October, according to Laurel’s rural fire board.
After close to four years of consideration, construction of the facility along Highway 20 on the west end of town began last fall following several state government regulation hurdles.
The existing facility, located along First Street downtown, is simply too small to hold the necessary equipment and rigs required at a department in a growing community.
Multiple locations for the new fire hall were discussed, but the chosen location was selected because of quicker access to the highway for rural fire responses.
The facility will include space to hold the department’s two ambulances and five rigs, as well as a meeting room that can hold 90 people and ample training space.
Seeing these projects, each involving painstaking planning, come together at the same time has brought the community a feeling of hope and anticipation, Rasmussen said.
“It’s a very exciting time. When I’m out in public, whether it’s for a kids sporting event or community events, they like what’s going on and they’re excited for changes,” Rasmussen said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s interesting how each of things were separate and they all funneled down to this time.”
The community, she said, has a determination about it that plays an important role in fueling community-altering undertakings.
“It’s fun every day to come to work when you get to see that anything that gets done is bigger than any one person can do on their own,” she said. “The (economic development coordinator) office was actually vacated for 18 months, and the committees — and Laurel volunteers are committed — they kept these projects going, even without somebody to keep them moving.”