LAUREL — “For the last several months, I haven’t been anywhere.”
Those comments came Monday from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley during a visit to Laurel on Monday.
“Things are finally opening up now, and I can feel people are excited to be opening up,” he said. “It’s encouraging.”
Foley pointed out at Thanksgiving there were 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and now there are only 150 hospitalizations. Across the state, he believes herd immunity is close and the treatment for the coronavirus is better understood and implemented. It is not the fatal disease once thought.
“I feel like we have passed a benchmark and there is positive energy when I get out and about now,” Foley said.
Foley’s visit to Laurel was a benchmark for the Cedar County community. The lieutenant governor awarded the town the Economic Development Certified Community award for its positive economic growth over the past five years.
Laurel’s economic development representative, Christine Rasmussen, said the award is not only for past growth but also a town’s willingness to continue to grow economically.
So Rasmussen guided Foley on a walking tour of the downtown business community, displaying several successful storefront businesses — including Laurel’s Hometown Market, Campbell Service and Floral Footprints, which were all staple Laurel businesses that have transitioned to new owners.
The group also visited T & H Meat Co. & Fine Spirits and the Knuckleheadz Bar, both owned by Scott and Christy Taylor, and Main Street Apothecary with an old-fashioned soda fountain owned by a longtime business couple, Matt and Christine Patefield. Giant Gear also was toured early in the day, and the visit concluded with a driving tour.
While walking, Rasmussen pointed out two empty lots that will be filled with new businesses this summer. She also showed Foley the site of the community center, which has almost reached its funding goal and will be built this summer. She also pointed out Foley came at just the right time as next week construction on the downtown revitalization project will begin, which includes four blocks of concrete, sewer and sidewalk.
“It is certainly an interesting mix of businesses here,” Foley said. “But that’s what keeps small towns with a population less than 1,000 vital and successful — that do-it-all attitude.”