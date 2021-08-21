LAUREL — The Bears gave Evan Haisch 13 carries in their season opener, and he made each of them count.
The senior Super Six running back ran for 232 yards — 125 of which came on his first two attempts — and four touchdowns, leading Laurel-Concord-Coleridge over Homer 62-0 on Friday at Haskell Field.
The Knights started off with the ball at their own 26 but failed to get any sort of positive yardage, forcing them to punt it to LCC’s 15. On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Haisch took the ball, cut it outside toward Homer’s sideline and took off for the end zone. Evan Schmitt ran in the conversion to make it 8-0.
Despite Homer’s efforts, the Bears would simply rinse and repeat over the next two minutes. They forced another three and out and Haisch took his next carry in for a score, then added a conversion to make it 16-0.
The orange and black had to work a bit harder on their next drive, but Haisch capped off a 12-play, 52-yard drive with his third touchdown run of the day, this one from 13 yards out.
In the second quarter, Schmitt decided to get in on the action. On the Bears’ first play of the period, he found Daniel Puppe for a 53-yard touchdown on a fade — one of two touchdowns the duo would have on the night. Schmitt then ran it in from 10 yards out for a score, which was followed on Homer’s next drive by a safety.
Haisch added another 13-yard rushing touchdown before halftime and would have one more before his night was over.
Schmitt completed all five of his passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Puppe. On the ground, he had nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
What’s impressed first-year coach Alan Gottula so much about Haisch is his ability to do all kinds of running, whether it be physical or finesse.
“I think his game has improved,” Gottula said. “He’s doing such a better job on knowing when to make a move on a guy and when to put your shoulder down and run through a guy.”
Evan Haisch with his fourth TD of the day. 2Q 0:30; @lccschools 48, @HomerAthletics 0.#nebpreps @NorfolkSports pic.twitter.com/yn5qRtjI70— James Murphy (@jsmurphymedia) August 21, 2021
Haisch — who eclipsed 200 yards for the fifth time in his varsity career — was quick to credit his offensive line, which has seen key pieces from last year graduate and has had some move to new positions on the line. The hard work the lineman put in on every single play was something that really stood out to him.
“I’m just really impressed with what my line did tonight because without them,” he said, “I wouldn’t be where I am tonight.”
Gottula was also impressed with LCC’s defense, which not only held Homer scoreless but also to 56 total yards. What made a big difference in his eyes was Deagan Puppe, who helped make sure the defense was always in the right place.
“I can’t think of a time where we weren’t lined up correctly and for your first game against a team that’s gonna run (spread) formations, that’s pretty good,” Gottula said. “I was pretty pleased with how we executed the defense called on the field.”
The Knights asked a lot of their freshmen in the contest and coach Shawn Spurrell thought a lot of them stepped up over the course of the game. However, there’s still a lot of learning that needs to be done to take the next step as a team.
“We’re super young and we’ve got so much to learn,” Spurrell said. “A lot of guys are playing slow because they’re thinking a lot so just a lot of film and a lot of learning needs to happen.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge returns to action Friday, Aug. 27, when it travels to face Wisner-Pilger. Homer will travel to face Bloomfield on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Homer 0 0 0 0 — 0
LCC 24 24 8 6 — 62
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LCC: Evan Haisch 65 run (Evan Schmitt run), 10:09.
LCC: Haisch 60 run (Haisch run), 8:46.
LCC: Haisch 12 run (Haisch run), 1:16.
SECOND QUARTER
LCC: Daniel Puppe 53 pass from Schmitt (Haisch run), 11:43.
LCC: Schmitt 10 run (Sutton Ehlers run), 5:30.
LCC: Team safety, 3:58.
LCC: Haisch 13 run (PAT failed), 0:30.
THIRD QUARTER
LCC: Daniel Puppe 53 pass from Schmitt (Deagan Puppe pass from Schmitt), 5:37.
FOURTH QUARTER
LCC: Dylan Taylor 3 run (PAT failed), 5:42.