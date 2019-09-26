Late touchdown produces second Panthers win

The second year of James Patterson’s tenure as the head coach of Omaha South’s football team has been all about “changing the culture” of a program that has been less than formidable for several years.
If Thursday night’s narrow 31-28 loss to Norfolk is any indication, then the Packers--now 3-2--have made genuine progress.
“These kids are taking losses tough, whereas before they were just ‘happy to be here,’” Patterson said. “Now, in year two, losing hurts, so we’re changing the culture. The seniors are the foundation of what’s to come.”
Part of that cultural change is making football fun by pursuing any and all opportunities during the course of the game--including two fake punts, four two-point conversion attempts, and four onside kicks against the Panthers.
Trailing 7-0 after Norfolk scored on its first possession on Tanner Thompson’s five-yard run midway through the first period, the Packers turned a fourth-and-19 fake punt on their own 11-yard line into an 89-yard touchdown completion from quarterback Christiano Barrientos to Tyrece Griggs and took an 8-7 lead on a Michael Silva Vasquez two-point conversion run.
“We knew that was coming. It’s full-time from them,” Norfolk coach Tom Olson said. “We had a guy right there, but their big receiver outmuscled us for the ball.”
While Griggs (four catches, 155 yards) and Ja’Dyn McGary (five catches, 55 yards) paced a passing attack that gashed the Panthers’ defense for 241 yards in the first half alone, Silva Vasquez and alternate running back Kolby Fox were also a problem for the Panthers’ defense--totaling 91 and 47 rushing yards in the game, respectively.
The Packers scored again on a 15-yard pass from Barrientos to Griggs to end the first quarter with a 14-7 lead, but the teams went in to intermission tied at 14-all when Thompson scored again for Norfolk on a three-yard run.
But, after completing 10-of-15 throws in the first half, Barrientos connected on just two of six attempts after the break for four total yards.
“In the second half it was nice that they weren’t trying to throw to those guys quite as much. We did a pretty nice job putting a little heat on (Barrientos) after the half,” Olson said. “Our tackling wasn’t sharp at all, and no excuses, but those two were some big boys. I told our kids at halftime, you’ve got try to tackle them below the waist, and we did better in the second half.”
After Norfolk’s initial possession of the third quarter, which included four-consecutive penalties that limited the drive to a mere net eight yards gained after 14 plays, South scored twice to open the third period on a pair touchdown passes from Barrientos.
The first was a 51-yard pass to McGary on the Packers’ second play of the period, and the second--following a successful onside kick--was a four-yard pass to John Forget to give South a 28-14 lead.
But then, late in the third period, Norfolk seized the game’s momentum when Jace Monday’s scramble from the pocket became a 41-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers forced South to punt, then promptly marched 59 yards to the Packers’ nine-yard line to open the fourth quarter. Three-straight incompletions led to a 26-yard Josh Licking field goal, and Norfolk trailed 28-24 with just over nine minutes left to play.
The most important Omaha South possession of the game--an opportunity to run valuable time off the clock and add to its four-point lead--fell inches short of a first down at the Panthers’ 31-yard line, and Norfolk’s Brayden Splater scored the game-winning touchdown just four plays later when he exploded up the middle for a 48-yard run that clinched Norfolk’s 31-28 win.
Splater led Norfolk in rushing with 132 yards on 16 attempts, while Monday completed 16 of 19 throws for 165 yards. Tyler Wilson finished the game with 69 receiving yards, while Gage Dohren added 37, Garrett Henry 35, and Baden Lune 24.
“Sometimes, all you have to do is get one stop, so now maybe it’s second-and-eight, and it changes their whole approach,” Olson said. “But when they’re getting five and six yards on first down that changes things, and I thought we did that a couple times that fourth quarter.”
South’s final possession included an errant early snap, which went over Barrientos’ head for an eight-yard loss at the Packers’ 22, and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15 allowed the Panthers to run out the clock for the win.
“They’re not the Omaha South of old,” Olson said. “They’re athletic, they have double-the-size of our senior class right now, they have some big kids, and they’re well-coached. Coach Patterson has done a really good job.”
Omaha South (3-2) 14 0 14 0 -- 28
Norfolk (2-3) 7 7 7 10 -- 31
Scoring summary
First quarter
NO: Tanner Thompson 5 run (Josh Licking kick), 7:41.
OS: Tyrece Griggs 89 pass from Chistiano Barrientos (Michael SilvaVasquez run), 6:20.
OS: Griggs 15 pass from Barrientos (run failed), :00.
Second quarter
NO: Thompson 3 run (Licking kick), 9:23.
Third quarter
OS: Ja’Dyn McGary 51 pass from Barrientos (run failed), 6:35.
OS: John Forget 4 pass from Barrientos (SilvaVasquez run), 4:22.
NO: Jace Monday 41 run (Licking kick), 3:22.
Fourth quarter
NO: Licking 26 field goal, 9:19.
NO: Brayden Splater 48 run (Licking kick), 4:37.