HUMPHREY — Humphrey St. Francis’ defense came through in the biggest moment Thursday.
The Daily News Class D No. 2-rated Flyers didn’t allow Class C No. 5 Pierce to get off a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to secure a 40-37 victory.
“I didn’t love a lot of our defense tonight, but most of the fourth quarter was good,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “The last 30 seconds, we had some pretty big heart and I felt we played pretty well.”
The Flyers (11-3) came up biggest in the closing seconds. After a missed front end of a 1-and-1 opened the door for Pierce to tie, the Bluejays took timeouts with 8.4 and 3.8 seconds remaining to set things up.
After the final timeout, Pierce (10-3) inbounded the ball from its own baseline. Morgan Moeller got the ball beyond the arc on the left wing but was guarded by Emma Baumgart and Hannah Baumgart.
Moeller passed the ball into Elly Piper, who only had time for a meaningless shot from the free-throw line that went off the rim.
Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said the Bluejays got what they were hoping on the inbounds play with Moeller getting a pass off a double screen.
“We got the double screen. She got a look. She just didn’t take it at the time,” he said. “I don’t know. Maybe she felt like it was a little contested or whatever it was, but in that situation you’ve got to be willing to shoot it and see what happens.
“Who knows? She’s a great free-throw shooter. If she gets to the line, we could go to overtime.”
St. Francis’ 5-foot-10 senior post Kaylee Stricklin said the Flyers executed on defense just how they wanted in the closing seconds.
“Coach just said when they get it in just to let them shoot the two because then we didn’t even have to get the ball in,” she said. “So we just denied, and our defense did a super good job at the end.”
Stricklin changed momentum on the offensive end when she converted a 3-point play to break a 35-35 tie with 1:47 remaining.
“When I got that and-1, I was super excited,’ she said. “I knew if we kept up our defensive intensity, we were going to get the win in the end.”
Pierce trailed 26-20 at the half but closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run.
“We started to get up on them, use our athletic ability, play defense and communicate,” Sindelar said. “They’re quick and they’re a good team, but we wanted to match them. I feel like we have some pretty athletic girls, too.”
That period was a struggle for the Flyers, who went 1-for-6 with eight turnovers.
“We shot really well in the first half,” Reichmuth said. “We knew we were going to have to weather a storm where we wouldn’t shoot as good. We had some good shots in the third quarter — easy shots — and we just didn’t make them.”
Jalyssa Hastreiter had 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers to lead St. Francis, which was looking for a signature win.
“We’ve got a really good year going, but to be honest I don’t know that we’ve really beaten anybody that we weren’t supposed to beat up to this point,” Raichmuth said. “So this is a confidence booster. We have a tough game (Friday) night against Clarkson/Leigh and we’re tired, but we feel good about tonight.”
Stricklin said the Flyers knew it was a big midseason contest.
“We’ve been preparing for this game all week because it’s going to help us a lot in power points and in the future,” she said. “Pierce is a great basketball team and they really challenge us, and it really opened up a lot of stuff that we need to work on. But we’re going to celebrate this one tonight. We’re really excited.”
Piper put up 14 points and 13 rebounds for Pierce, which suffered its second loss by three points in a three-day span. She had a putback with 23 seconds remaining that got the Bluejays within 40-37 after two Emma Baumgart free throws with 37.8 seconds left resulted in the only two-possession lead by either team in the fourth quarter.
Senior Payten Simmons, who leads Pierce with 11.3 points per game, is currently sidelined.
Pierce 13 7 8 9 — 37
Humphrey SF 16 10 3 11 — 40
PIERCE (10-3): Gina Wragge 4-7 0-0 8, Alexus Sindelar 0-3 1-2 1, Morgan Moeller 2-13 2-2 7, Skyler Scholting 2-8 1-2 7, Elly Piper 6-12 2-5 14, Joey Piper 0-3 0-0 0, Hadley Wragge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 6-11 37.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (11-3): Emma Baumgart 0-5 2-2 2, Hannah Baumgart 1-6 2-3 5, Jalyssa Hastreiter 5-8 0-0 15, Kylee Wessel 2-5 0-0 6, Kaylee Stricklin 2-5 1-1 5, Shelby Gilsdorf 1-4 0-0 3, Leah Kosch 0-0 0-0 0, Isabel Preister 2-3 0-2 4, Karly Kessler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 5-8 40.