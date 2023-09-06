Hannah Thornell didn’t seem likely to be put in position to have to make a game-preserving save when the No. 5-rated Northeast Community College women led Metropolitan Community College 3-0 with 26 minutes left on Wednesday.
But the reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Association Div. II goalkeeper of the week came through when she was placed in that spot to help the Hawks remain undefeated with a 3-2 victory at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Wolves (2-3) used a penalty kick by Emma Robinson in the 65th minute and a goal by Torrie Conrad in the 84th to close within 3-2.
Kylie Deason received a free kick from 30 yards out with five seconds left, but her attempt to hit the upper left corner and tie the game was deflected by Thornell, a sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand.
“I’ll admit, I was nervous because you never know in the last seconds what can happen,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “But I felt 100% if it becomes an opportunity for the keeper to make the save to win the game, I wouldn’t worry about that.
“My worry was if the ball starts bouncing around in the middle, that’s where it happens. If it’s a keeper save, we’ve got it.”
Miller credited Metropolitan for fighting its way back into the game.
“Their intensity was way higher than ours in the second half,” he said. “I don’t know if we went into halftime with a 3-0 lead thinking hey, this is going to be fine, but the other team came out with a much higher intensity than we did. We need to overcome that.”
The first half was a much different story for the Hawks (6-0). After a header off a corner kick just went off the crossbar, Samantha Bayer fed Talia Sanders for a goal in the eighth minute.
Madisen Clegg scored from 30 yards out in the 32nd minute, and Madison Province converted on a header in the 40th minute.
“The first half was awesome,” Miller said. “I think that’s arguably one of our best halves of the year. We’ve been looking for that chemistry all year, and we finally found it in the first half. I thought we figured it out.
“But then we couldn’t match their intensity in the second half. We have to play for 90 minutes. We can’t play for 45 and call it good.”