The Norfolk High boys battled Omaha North’s quickness and scoring ability all game long.
After 16 lead changes and seven tie scores, the last at 44 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game, a 12-0 Vikings run — keyed by nine points from North junior Mason Strong — created the Vikings’ largest lead of the contest at 55-44.
The Panthers crept to within six points three times but could get no closer as Omaha North converted 10 of 13 free throw opportunities down the stretch to seal its 65-59 win.
“When we went on that fourth-quarter run, it was just half-court defense leading to layups,” North coach Thomas Liechti said. “That’s what we stress every day. Half-court defense should lead to layups if you do it correctly.”
Norfolk’s inability to respond offensively at that point in the game suggested the Panthers had run out of gas, but coach Matt Shelsta felt Norfolk’s play earlier in the game was part of the problem as well.
“It’s not just the end; it’s the non-toughness from our guys to play up to our ability for four quarters,” Shelsta said. “We don’t play up to our ability when we don’t value the ball, when we turn it over way too much, when we allow them to affect us. It’s not just the end of the game; you can’t just turn it on. We were mentally and physically weak; we’ve just got to get better.”
“We’re making progress, but they had something to say about it,” he said. “They’re a tough team. They weren’t going to let us do what we wanted to do.”
The Panthers, now 2-7, couldn’t find much scoring help for Kallan Herman, whose 33 points led all scorers. The other four Norfolk starters contributed just 24 points combined.
“It’s hard to stop Kallan; he’s going to get his,” Shelsta said. “But when they take other people away, our second and third options, he has to do too much. At that point he’s spent; he’s working his butt off.”
Herman missed his last nine shots from the field, including all seven of his fourth-quarter attempts, although the senior made 8 of 10 free throws to bring Norfolk within six points twice in the final minute of play.
“We didn’t do a great job defending Herman; 33 points is a lot in a high school basketball game,” Liechti said. “But he didn’t shoot a great percentage in the fourth quarter; I thought we wore him down a little bit. We weren’t trying to take away their other scoring, but that’s what happened and it ended up helping us.”
Meanwhile, North (5-4) got double-figure scoring from four players. Strong finished with 19 points, with Keshaun Williams and Darryl Bennett Jr. providing 14 points each, and Curtis Ogba Jr. adding 10 more.
After falling behind 16-11 after the first period, Norfolk trailed by just two points at halftime, 25-23, and again after three quarters, 40-38, before the crucial fourth quarter.
The Panthers controlled the glass, outrebounding North 42-25 — including 12 on the offensive end — but turned the ball over 22 times while the Vikings committed just 10 turnovers and totaled 15 steals.
“It’s another challenge; we’re an inexperienced team that’s trying to find our way,” Shelsta said. “Other teams aren’t staying where they’re at, either; they’re improving as well, figuring themselves out as we get into January.”
Omaha North 16 9 15 25 — 65
Norfolk 11 12 15 21 — 59
Omaha North (5-4): Curtis Ogba Jr. 3-9 3-6 10, Keshaun Williams 4-12 6-10 14, Mason Strong 6-10 7-8 19, Darryl Bennett Jr. 5-10-2-3 14, T’Andre Perkins 2-5 1-2 7, Taejon Wilson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 20-46 20-31 65.
Norfolk (2-7): Kamari Moore 4-9 0-0 9, Isaac Heimes 3-5 1-2 7, Kallan Herman 8-22 12-14 33, Colton Price 2-8 1-4 6, Reed Stoltz 1-1 0-0 2, Colby James 1-3 0-0 2, Daydon Taylor 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 19-53 12-18 59.