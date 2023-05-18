OMAHA — One pitch. That was all that stood between the Wayne baseball team and a trip to the Class C state finals.
In fact, the Blue Devils were one pitch away for three consecutive batters in the top of the seventh, but Omaha Roncalli somehow found a way to score three in the top of the seventh and steal Wayne’s state title hopes in a 5-4 decision Wednesday night at Omaha Westside’s Warrior Field.
The Blue Devils, who opened the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Central City/Fullerton/Centura and responded with two exciting come-from-behind wins, forced a winner-take-all second game with a 4-2 win over Omaha Roncalli, which was undefeated in the bracket and needed just one win to advance to Friday’s championship game.
With one pitch separating Wayne from its first state tournament final in more than four decades, Roncalli kept finding a way.
“You have to give credit to them,” Wayne coach Adam Hoffman said after the heartbreaking loss ended its 17-9 season. “They made some plays late in the game and came up with some big hits.”
After Wyatt Heikes got the first two batters out in the top of the seventh, he had Roncalli leadoff hitter Wyatt Yetter down 1-2 and needed one pitch to seal the deal.
Yetter had other ideas — he lined a shot deep into the gap in left center for a triple to ignite the Crimson Pride’s unlikely rally.
An RBI single by Ryan made it a 4-3 game, and a walk was followed by another RBI single from Cam Rothisen to tie the game at 4-4.
A hit batter loaded the bases and Hoffman was forced to pull Heikes, who pitched a fantastic game before reaching the 110-pitch limit. Reliever Alex Rodriguez walked Ben Reinheimer to give Roncalli the lead before getting the final out.
“Wyatt really pitched his tail off for us tonight,” Hoffman said. “He was able to throw pitches for strikes and keep their hitters off balance.”
Wayne was riding the wave of a 4-2 win earlier in the day against Roncalli, and even after giving up two runs in the first inning of the second game, it seemed Wayne had the momentum as they responded with three in the bottom of the inning before the two teams settled into a pitchers’ duel.
“That was the thing,” Hoffman said. “We gave up two in the first and this group, that’s how they operate. They don’t give up on anything and they gave up the two there and came back with three,”
Wayne got all it would need in the first game with one swing of the bat by Brooks Kneifl, who launched a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right center for a grand slam.
“We kind of figured it would be a low-scoring game with both teams’ pitchers and we were able to get the bases loaded and Brooks found one he liked and drove it,” Hoffman said. “That was a big momentum swing, and it carried over into the second game.”
First Game
Wayne 004 000 0 — 4 5
O. Roncalli 100 010 0 — 2 3
WP: Kneifl. S. Heikes. LP: Yetter. 2B: Roncalli — Urban, Yetter; Wayne — Redden. HR: Wayne — Kneifl.
Second Game
O. Roncalli 200 000 3 — 5 7
Wayne 300 001 0 — 4 6
WP: Camp. LP: Heikes. 2B: Roncalli — Escobar, Yetter; Wayne — Anderson. 3B: Roncalli — Yetter.