LINCOLN – Norfolk Catholic scored on every possession that wasn’t interrupted by the end of a half on Friday.
And the Knights still needed a huge fourth-quarter play from their defense to be able to secure a 62-42 win over Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C2 playoff quarterfinals at Seacrest Field.
Norfolk Catholic’s rushing attack and the Warriors’ air game both proved to be nearly unstoppable for much of the game.
So when the Knights’ Carter Janssen jumped in front of a pass in front of the end zone and returned it 99 yards to cap off the scoring with 1:46 remaining, it finally allowed Norfolk Catholic to breath a sigh of relief.
“I told the coaches earlier today in our meeting that I’m not used to these games,” Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. “I’ve coached a long time, and in the old times it was 14-7, 21-14. That’s not the new wave of football.
“That’s a really good offense – good receivers, a very good quarterback – that caused us some problems. We got a couple of stops and we got a stop and a score, and that was the stretch of the game.”
Lincoln Lutheran quarterback Garret Hoefs went 25-for-38 for 453 yards. But Janssen had a strong idea what was coming prior to his interception as the Warriors tried to get within one possession for the second time in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve been running that dump,” he said. “We saw it on film all week. They’d run it on the goal line all day, and I figured I would try to at least get a hand on it.”
He did more than that. He got Norfolk Catholic its first stop since the first half when Lincoln Lutheran (7-4) went three-and-out on its first two possessions with Cameron Borgmann also recording a pick of Hoefs.
After that, it was mostly a case of the teams trading touchdowns.
While Lincoln Lutheran did it through the air, Norfolk Catholic (11-0) stuck to the ground for 489 yards with only two pass attempts.
Bellar said that was the game plan to try to eat some clock and keep Lincoln Lutheran’s offense off the field.
With Karter Kerkman still dealing with a sore foot and a thigh issue after suffering an injury in the regular-season finale, others stepped up and carried the rushing work load for the Knights.
Kanyon Talton had 200 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Janssen added 105 yards on 12 carries and two scores at quarterback. Brandon Kollars had 93 yards on 10 carries with two TDs and Trevin Sukup – who has been injured for most of the season -- chipped in 81 yards on five touches and a score.
Kerman had five early carries for 12 yards and the opening touchdown.
“Kerkman was struggling with some injuries and we had some guys step up – Trevin Sukup, Brandon and Kanyon, too,” Janssen said. “They all had really good days running.”
Both Janssen and Bellar said the offensive line deserved a lot of the credit for the rushing success. They praised the group of center Ethan Reardon, guards Mason Weidner and Kade Pieper, tackles Ben Sousek and Nolan Fennessy, and tight end Max Hammond.
Pieper had an especially good night. Following the game, he tweeted that he was committing to play football at Iowa.
The Knights led 35-21 at the half and went up 49-28 going into the fourth.
But Lincoln Lutheran perfectly executed an onside kick, which was sandwiched by a pair of Cole Reilly touchdown receptions in a span of 1:18, to get within 49-42 with 7:39 remaining.
Norfolk Catholic answered with a 1-yard Janssen score with 4:37 left, and his pick-six sealed things up.
Prior to that, the Warriors had a couple of receivers with big games. Jonny Puelz had 12 catches for 223 yards and Jameson Pella added seven for 157.
“They have a really, really good offense,” Janssen said. “Their receivers are amazing. They made some of the best catches that I’ve seen at this level.
“Our coach told us we had to score every offensive drive because they had a lot of momentum and couldn’t leave anything on the field on offense because their offense was firing on all cylinders.”
Norfolk Catholic hosts Ord in next Friday’s semifinals. The Knights defeated the Chants 35-14 in the second week of the season.
Norfolk Catholic also owns wins over the other two semifinalists – Battle Creek and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic (10-0) 14 21 14 13--62
Lincoln Lutheran (7-3) 7 14 7 14--42
First quarter
NC: Karter Kerkman 2 run (Max Hammond kick), 8:53.
NC: Kanyon Talton 4 run (Hammond kick), 1:20.
LL: Garret Hoefs 3 run (Seth Stowell kick), 0:06.
Second quarter
NC: Brandon Kollars 31 run (Hammond kick), 7:21.
LL: Jameson Pella 78 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick), 7:02.
NC: Carter Janssen 53 run (kick failed), 6:41.
NC: Talton 49 run (Kerkman run), 4:03.
LL: Jonny Puelz 40 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick), 0:32.
Third quarter
NC: Trevin Sukup 8 run (Hammond kick), 9:19.
LL: Puelz 14 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick), 7:39.
NC: Kollars 3 run (Hammond kick), 1:12.
Fourth quarter
LL: Cole Reilly 2 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick), 9:05.
LL: Reilly 18 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick), 7:47.
NC: Janssen 1 run (Hammond kick), 4:37.
NC: Janssen 99 interception return (kick failed), 1:46.
NC LL
First downs 20 21
Rushes-yards 54-489 28-88
Passing yards 23 456
Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 25-38-3
Punts-avg. 2-30.0 0-0
Punt returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff returns 3-74 7-86
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-58 3-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—NC: Kanyon Talton 20-200, Carter Janssen 12-105, Brandon Kollars 10-93, Trevin Sukup 5-81, Karter Kerkman 5-12, TEAM 2-(minus 2); LL: Garret Hoefs 23-85, Ryan Bokelmann 4-12, William Jurgens 1-1
PASSING—NC: Carter Janssen 2-2-0 23; LL: Garret Hoefs 25-38-3 453.
RECEIVING—NC: Mason Timmerman 1-13, Cameron Borgmann 1-10; LL: Jonny Puelz 12-223, Jameson Pella 7-157, Cole Reilly 5-63, Cooper May 1-13.