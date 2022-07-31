Getting the lead early wasn’t an advantage in any of the four division features Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
The winners in each–the IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, and IMCA SportMods–didn’t obtain the lead until at least midway through their respective races, but all made it to victory lane.
Norfolk’s Matt Haase, for example, needed 13 of the IMCA Late Models’ 25 laps to move up from his middle-of-the-field starting position, but when he got to the front he took full advantage of the opportunity–earning his first Off Road Speedway win of the season.
Haase, who had only one other top five finish in eight feature performances, passed Bloomfield driver Devin Johnson in turn four of the first lap following a caution, then sped away from the rest of the pack and also effectively handled lapped traffic to win handily with second-place finisher and points leader, Cory Dumpert of York, unable to make up ground. Norfolk’s Chase Osborne grabbed third-place, his fourth top five finish.
Cameron Wilkinson won his eighth IMCA Stock Cars feature in 10 tries, although he also required more laps to take over the lead.
Wilkinson, of Neligh, was the third driver to be in front during the race and got there after passing Wayne’s Chad Bruns on the inside of turn four before locking up the victory by holding off not only Bruns, but also a late bid by his brother Kyle Wilkinson who nipped Bruns at the finish line in the battle for second place.
Travis Landauer won a competitive IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, a race that began with 20 cars and, two re-starts and four other cautions later, ended with 14.
To earn the win, Landauer’s second in the division, the Albion racer pursued early leader Jordan Uehling of Norfolk, for several laps before pulling alongside Uehling with 13 laps left.
The head-to-head struggle continued for another lap, until Uehling was forced to the rear following a flat tire, then became Landauer’s race to win as he held off second-place finisher Dustin Jackson of O’Neill and Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman, who earned third place.
Tyler Afrank’s second IMCA SportMods victory of the season at Off Road Speedway was basically a photo finish as the Norfolk driver edged Genoa’s James Roebuck at the finish line.
Afrank came out of a three-wide competition with Roebuck and Norfolkan Jonathan Jensen during the race’s eleventh lap in second place then, following a caution two laps later, found himself in a battle for second with Cameron Meyer of Pierce for the next four laps.
Afrank didn’t lead in the race until the last, split-second effort at the finish line, forcing Roebuck into second place while Meyer took third.
The 600cc Winged Micro sprint cars made another appearance at Off Road Speedway, with Columbus drivers Riley and Keegan Osantowski taking first and second place, respectively, in the feature race. Clint Nelson of Rock Valley, IA, finished third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (16 cars) (A feature) 1. Matt Haase; 2. Cory Dumpert, York; 3. Chase Osborne; 4. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 5. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 6. Brock Carlson, Winside; 7. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 8. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 9. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 10. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 11. Ben Sukup; 12. Tom Svoboda, David City; 13. Jon Haase, Plainview; 14. Troy Behnke, Ewing; 15. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 16. Joey Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Osborne, 2. Carlson. (Heat 2) 1. Behnke, 2. Svoboda
IMCA STOCK CAR:(15 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 5. Tejay Mielke; 6. Ron Pettitt; 7. Tanner Pettitt; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 10. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 11. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. John Hadcock, Wayne; 14. Eric Haase; 15. Jake Timm. (Heat 1) 1. R. Pettitt, 2. K. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. J. Bruns, 2. C. Bruns.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK:(20 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Travis Landauer, Albion; 2. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 3. Wyatt Lehman; 4. Tanner Uehling; 5. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 6. Lance Mielke; 7. Nate Buck, Neligh; 8. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 9. Shannon Pospisil; 10. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 11. Jordan Uehling; 12. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 13. Trevor Frisch; 14. Joe Rosberg; 15. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 16. Max Anderson; 17. Tom Marksmeier; 18. Tim Pritchett, Beemer; 19. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 20. Jim Kimmel. (Heat 1) 1. Anderson, 2. Arduser. (Heat 2) 1. Frisch, 2. Landauer. (Heat 3) 1. Jackson, 2. J. Uehling. (Heat 4) 1. T. Uehling, 2. Kimmel.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (12 cars) (A Feature): 1. Tyler Afrank; 2. James Roebuck, Genoa; 3. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 4. Colby Langenberg; 5. Jonathan Jensen; 6. Mason Richards, Denton; 7. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 8. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 9. Casey Mooney, Bloomburg, TX; 10. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 11. Aaron French; 12. Terry Kester, Oakdale. (Heat 1) 1. Jensen, 2. Roebuck. (Heat 2) 1. Afrank, 2. Richards.
600 CC Winged Micros: (5 cars) (A Feature): 1. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 2. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 3. Clint Nelson, Rock Valley, IA; 4. Greg Berry, Columbus; 5. Olivia Micheel, Bassett.