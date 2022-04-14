After a high-scoring first half, Norfolk and Kearney settled into a defensive struggle that seemed to have all the makings of a bout that would require extra time.
Unfortunately for the hosts, a late goal proved to be the difference.
"We have similar records, and obviously we have similar abilities out there," Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. "It was a good match. It's definitely hard-fought. I thought both teams, obviously, played hard, and these types of games can go either way. Unfortunately for us, it went the other way. They made one more play than we did."
With just five minutes left in regulation, Gracie Perez fired through a shot on the left side of the goal to give Kearney its first lead of the match at 3-2. That final goal was all that separated the Panthers from the Bearcats in a battle of Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer teams Thursday at Memorial Field.
"We've been struggling this season in terms of playing a full 80 minutes," Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe said. "We just hammered that at halftime that we've got to finish, and we've got to just keep on 'keeping on' until something falls into place."
As common in Nebraska spring sports, Mother Nature played a role — this time with a gusty wind that seemed to shift back-and-forth from west to north . That meant that, at times, both teams were battling a crosswind in addition to each other, and at other times, one team had the benefit of going with the wind.
That wind-aided advantage was on Kearney's side in the second half, but Norfolk's defense fended off several scoring opportunities. Among those were diving saves by goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer in the 46th and 70th minutes, along with Kearney missing on a trio of corner-kick opportunities, that kept the match at a draw.
"It's tough in these conditions to keep a team out for an entire half, and that's kind of what happened," Mather said. "They kept the pressure on us in the second half to the point where they finally found one."
In the 75th minute, Perez fired through a rocket of a shot on the left side, just past Eisenhauer, to give Kearney its first lead of the match. Norfolk nearly had the equalizer in the same minute, but a catch save kept the lead with the visitors. Kearney had a shot to double its lead, but Eisenhauer made yet another ground-level save.
"Gracie Perez has been that go-to girl. I think she's had about four goals that way this season," Rowe said.
That turned out to be all the difference between a pair of teams which entered with matching 3-6 records and coming off of consecutive losses.
Norfolk (3-7) hadn't won a contested match since a 3-0 triumph against Grand Island on March 28. Kearney (4-6) had lost back-to-back contests against Lincoln Southwest, with its last win coming April 1 against Lincoln North Star.
"We're playing a lot of teams really well, but like I said, we just haven't been stringing together a solid 80 minutes to come away with a win, so to come away with a win on a 3-hour bus ride is obviously victorious in a couple of different ways," Rowe said.
Before the second half slowed into a defensive struggle, it featured an outburst of offense that included the Panthers twice taking the lead, only to see the Bearcats respond with equalizers.
Norfolk took advantage of a penalty kick less than two minutes after Kearney had tied it.
Tessa Gall shot the ball through the upper left part of the goal, past the outstretched hands of Kearney goal keeper Shelby Prascher.
It averted what was a frustrating situation, as Norfolk had a corner-kick opportunity but couldn't get a body part to touch the ball. But Kearney was whistled for a handball violation, giving Gall the free try.
Kearney answered later in the first half on a counterattack in the 35th minute, when Kierstynn Garner got free near the goal and her shot reached the net for the equalizer.
"We got a couple of goals when we had the wind at our back. Unfortunately, we let a couple slip by on the counter attack," Mather said.
Kensley Slaymaker took advantage of a long pass from Delaney Junker for Kearney's first equalizer. Junker fired a long pass from near the right corner to Slaymaker, who was near the goal, and Slaymaker snuck the ball past Eisenhauer in the 27th minute.
Norfolk answered moments later on the penalty kick.
Shee Say opened the scoring for Norfolk just three minutes into Thursday's contest. Gall drew defenders including Prascher, and Gall instead fired a pass to Say, who scored the goal.
Kearney 2 1 — 3
Norfolk 2 0 — 2
Goals: (K) Kensley Slaymaker, Kierstynn Garner, Gracie Perez; (N) Shee Say, Tessa Gall. Assists: (K) Delaney Junker; (N) Gall. Saves: (K) Shelby Prascher 3; (N) Tasha Eisenhauer 5.