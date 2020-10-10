GRAND ISLAND — After stumbling through subdistricts, Wayne High’s softball team got a second chance and looked to be on its way to continuing its streak of state tournament appearances.
Grand Island Central Catholic, which had never been to the state softball tournament in school history, had other ideas.
The Crusaders erased a four-run deficit with five runs in the bottom of the seventh, then carried that momentum into the second game to punch their first ticket to the state softball tournament and eliminate the tradition-rich Blue Devils, 7-6 and 15-2, Friday afternoon at Veterans Sports Complex.
The Blue Devils had not missed the state tournament since the 2006 season but saw that 13-year streak come to an end when it was unable to swing the game’s momentum back in their favor after appearing to be in control of taking the first game in the best-of-three series.
“We were right there in that first game, and we just couldn’t close the door,” coach Rob Sweetland said. “We had a couple of plays where if we had been a little quicker, we could have made a play, but hats off to them for coming back.”
The Crusaders struck first in the opener, using an RBI double by Shaylin Kucera and a run-scoring triple by Kieman Paulk to stake the early 2-0 lead, but Wayne answered in the top of the fourth on back-to-back RBI hits from Taytum Sweetland and Hope O’Reilly to tie the game at 2.
It stayed that way until the fifth when Wayne put up four runs and appeared to take control of the game. A two-run single by Sweetland broke the tie, Mikaela McManigal followed with an RBI single and O’Reilly came home on a fielding error to give Wayne the 6-2 advantage.
GICC had the last answer in the wild first game, stringing together five hits off losing pitcher Kendall Dorey, the last a double to deep center field that brought home Hannah Greathouse with the winning run.
Kierah Haase had three hits in the first game, and Sweetland added two hits and three RBIs.
The momentum from the come-from-behind win carried over into the second game. Wayne simply couldn’t get GICC out in the second as the Crusaders scored six to take control of the game, and they put the game out of reach with a seven-spot in the fifth inning. Pitcher Andrea Palma, who was touched for single runs in the first and third innings of the second game after getting the first-game win in relief, struck out the side and the Crusaders piled up in the pitcher’s circle to celebrate their first-ever trip to state.
“All good things come to an end and streaks get broken,” Sweetland said of the end to Wayne’s 13-year run. “That second game we gave up too many gifts early and just couldn’t come back.”
Sweetland cited the efforts of Dorey — his junior pitcher who posted a 20-9 record while pitching on a knee that was hurt last winter and hadn’t completely healed by the time the season started — for her determination in leading the Wayne defense.
“To go through what she had to go through in the offseason was something else,” he said. “(The offseason) is where pitchers get better and she lost 6-8 months of training because of it, so for her to not get that offseason work and to come out and win 20 games was a gutsy, phenomenal season.”
And while the Blue Devils will sit this year’s state tournament out, the outlook for a return is good with eight players back, including several who were part of the 2019 state championship team.
“Some of the younger girls surprised me with their play toward the end of the season, so there’s going to be a lot of competition next year, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “We need to get better, especially offensively, but there’s a lot to work with for sure.”
GICC 7, Wayne 6
Wayne 000 204 0 — 6 8
GICC 002 000 5 — 7 10
WP: Palma. LP: Dorey. 2B: W — O’Reilly; GICC — Kucera, Mudloff, Paulk, Zehendner. 3B: GICC — Breckner, Paulk.
GICC 15, Wayne 2
GICC 260 07 — 15 9
Wayne 101 00 — 2 5
WP: Palma. LP: Dorey. 2B: Haase, Dorey; Paulk. 3B: GICC — Paulk. HR: GICC — Boucher.