Last shot at state title for Brodersen

Abby Brodersen and her Boone Central teammates qualified for next week’s Class C state girls golf championships at the Elks Country Club in Columbus by taking the team title in the C-2 district meet at Oakland Golf Club.
The Cardinals ran away from the field, shooting more than 20 strokes better than the runner-up, Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Brodersen is no stranger to the state meet as she has qualified for the meet in each of her four seasons on the links, but this will be the first season she has traveled with her entire team.
“Abby has been our leader the past couple of years,” Boone Central coach Amy Ahlers said. “She has worked very hard to get where she is at, and the rest of the team realizes the hard work she has put in to get here.”
After placing 23rd as a freshman, Brodersen medaled as a sophomore, finishing in a tie for 12th. She then bolted to the silver medal last year just four shots behind Lynzi Becker of Cozad.
Both golfers return this season.
“We are going to enjoy the experience after the ups and downs of this season,” Ahlers said. “We are familiar with the course so that should help — it will be fun.”
Rachel Malander also medaled at the district meet for the Cardinals, placing sixth. Other area individual qualifiers include Edie Anderson and Karah Johnson from Oakland-Craig out of the C-2 meet.
Valentine grabbed a team pass for state with a runner-up finish in the C-5 district at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala.
Shauna Radant led the Badgers with a 91 in the meet, placing her third, and Kaetryn Bancroft placed eighth with a 99.
“Broken Bow will be the team to beat at state,” Valentine assistant coach Gus Brown said. “We played pretty good in the district meet so we’ll see what we get done at state.”
Broken Bow won the C-4 district by more than 50 strokes, and all five team members finished in the top 10.