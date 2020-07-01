Last senior photo will soon join others

Our sixth and youngest child had her senior graduation pictures taken today. From what I can tell, they weren't a lot different than those of her two brothers and three sisters. There was the standard photo of her lounging casually on some steps leading to an abandoned apartment and the obligatory photo taken of the teen standing in a field of tall grasses.
This photoshoot was different from that of her siblings in that parents weren't allowed to come. I guess we're distracting when we roll our eyes as our son or daughter is asked to strike a pose that is to uncharacteristically serious or, worse, one that is a bit more plausible — give a devious look.
Instead, two of her sisters accompanied Maddie for her three-hour session and standard outfit changes.
When I was informed of this fact, I was disappointed for about 30 seconds. Then I remembered the hot hours spent standing off-camera while the teen is trying to act cool and collected on a bridge or a dock or a fake railroad track. Maybe it would be OK not to tag along.
It would be just fine to see the magical end product rather than experience the walking, the wind and the bugs.
It will be interesting to see these photos as this particular photographer called and talked to Maddie beforehand about what types of music and activities she liked, so he could match the photo scenarios to her personality. Subsequently, she didn't have any pictures taken by an old pickup truck. She wasn't lounging alluringly across a retro chaise lounge, and I don't even think she was asked to carry her heels as she reached up and grabbed a branch in the fading dappled light of sunset.
No, from what my daughters tell me, the photos are going to be simply Maddie, smiling broadly from the middle of the Cowboy Trail, and Maddie grinning with a soccer field in the background.
She did have to wade into some long grassy fields, and she has the bug bites to show for it, but that was at the end of the session so she was scratching her legs only after it was all over. Ahh, the rites of passage of being a senior in high school.
This is only the first of many lasts this year. We just watched a home video of the same sisters who accompanied her on her senior shoot cradling her when we brought her home from the hospital 17 years ago.
I was never going to call her "my baby," but my baby is going to be a senior this year and we'll have our collection of 8 x 10 senior pictures on the wall complete, which makes me remember that we didn't have any formal pictures taken of her. There are lots of nature-filled, breeze-blowing the hair types of photos, but no headshots with a gray mat background to use for my wall and college applications. This is what happens when you get to your sixth child.