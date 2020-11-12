Last Civil War veteran of Madison honored

Although almost 20,000 Civil War veterans lie buried in Nebraska cemeteries, one in particular was remembered during a brief Veterans Day ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Under bright blue skies, with snow crunching under their feet, members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Harrison Camp 53-2, paid homage to Sgt. Lewis B. Musselman, who was Madison County’s oldest Civil War veteran when he died in 1946 at the age of 103.
He and his wife, Anna, are buried across the road from the statue of Abraham Lincoln, which is somewhat fitting since, as a youth, Musselman witnessed a debate between Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, when both were running for the U.S. Senate from Illinois in 1858.
The purpose of the ceremony Wednesday was to place a medallion on a flag holder next to Musselman’s grave that identifies him as being the last Union veteran buried in Madison County.
The medallion includes a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, will provide information about Musselman, said Norm Weber of Wisner, commander of Harrison Camp.
The ceremony included brief remarks by Weber, revealing of the Last Soldier medallion and placement of a flag by Elliot Fuller of Norfolk, a member of Harrison Camp. Jim Duncan of Pilger, a member of the Stanton VFW and American Legion clubs, assisted with the flag presentation.
But the star of the show was Musselman, who was born in 1843 near Newark, Ohio, and moved to Illinois as a youth. At the age of 19, he joined the Union Army, serving in Company B 108th Illinois infantry. According to the Daily News’ archives, while in the Army, he served under Gen. William T. Sherman and often saw Ulysses S. Grant.
After the war, Musselman married Anna Minton. They lived in Clinton, Illinois, and moved to Nebraska in 1871. They homesteaded in the Lincoln area before moving to Seward County and then to Osceola, where they lived until 1900 when he took a job as a salesman for a medicine company. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1909.
According to Daily News articles, while in Norfolk, Musselman often mingled with fellow Civil War veterans, including Herman Gerecke, Norfolk’s first mayor who served with the 16th Wisconsin Infantry. They and other Civil War veterans often gathered to celebrate their birthdays together.
The Musselmans belonged to the First Congregational Church and were active in Norfolk civic life. Musselman belonged to the local veterans organizations and the Masonic Lodge, and his wife was a member of the Women’s Relief Corps, a patriotic organization responsible for placing the statue of Lincoln in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Even as he aged, Musselman maintained his interest in national events. In fact, in October 1941, at the age of 98, during an interview with a local radio station, he advised the United States to stay out of the war that was raging in Europe. Two months later, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into war.
In another article, Musselman credited his long life to not drinking alcohol or smoking, and eating plenty of fruits and vegetables in his diet.
After his first wife died in 1911, Musselman married Marie Beswick, who was still alive when Musselman died on Oct. 16, 1946.
Musselman is the 10th last Civil War soldier to be honored in Nebraska by the SUVCW, Weber said.
“It has taken several years to find and identify over 19,000 soldiers buried in Nebraska. We are just getting started on this project,” he said.
It makes sense that the project will take time considering that volunteers have to walk every cemetery in search of Civil War veterans, and then the names have to be sorted by death date.
“We want to honor the last Union soldier from each of Nebraska’s 93 counties,” Weber said. “Harrison Camp has taken responsibility for about 20 of the northeast counties.
Four other camps in Nebraska — Welstead Camp in Fremont, Shiloh Camp in Lincoln, Vifquain Camp in Omaha and Thayer Camp, which is for at-large members — also are participating.
The project is happening on a national level, too, Weber said.
The plan is to locate and mark the final resting place of the last Civil War soldier buried in each county or parish in each state, he said.