The Norfolk High girls benefited from their large early lead, but the boys squad found its early deficit to be a hill too steep to climb.
The girls team started with a 9-1 lead, saw Omaha Westside tie the game at 11 to open the second quarter, then pulled away again--adding to its lead at the end of each of the next three periods on the way to a 44-29 win on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Norfolk’s boys responded to the Warriors’ game-opening 17-point offensive salvo with a strong effort at both ends of the floor to pull within a single point, at 29-28, midway through the second period. But Omaha Westside, with too many weapons and too much depth, re-established its advantage and pulled away for an 85-64 victory.
Benefiting from Erin Schwanebeck’s 7-point offensive effort, the Panthers got out of the gate early--hustling to its 9-1 lead on Schwanebeck’s pull-up 3 from the right wing in transition.
Although Omaha Westside finished out the first quarter with a pair of 3s by Olivia Kraft and two driving baskets from Kaitlyn Hanna to tie the game at 11 to open the second period, the Panthers--and Schwanebeck--went back to work offensively, and also played outstanding defense, to pull away from the Warriors once again.
The junior added another field goal in the first quarter, then ended the second with her second and third 3s--the last coming with 21 seconds remaining as Norfolk coach Jared Oswald was calling for “one shot,” with a foot stomp for emphasis--to finish off the Panthers 24-13 lead at halftime.
“Erin got hot; she’s an outstanding shooter,” Oswald said. “She hit her first one in transition, and once she gets some rhythm going she can really light it up.”
“As for the 3 she made when we were going to hold for one shot, I told her afterwards that as long as you make them you can do that,” he added, with a laugh.
Although the 3-point shot has not been a staple of the Norfolk offense, the Panthers’ 24-13 halftime lead was aided by Schwanebeck’s three 3s, as part of her 15 total points, and another 3 by sophomore Tessa Gall--and the team has additional capable perimeter shooters.
“Erin had those three 3s, and Tessa Gall also had one,” Oswald said. “We really want to get to the lane, but if we can keep a defense honest by knocking a few shots down, that’ll help us down the road.”
Westside scored on a Hanna steal and layup to open the third quarter, trailing 24-15, and would get no closer as the Panthers’ defense limited the Warriors to 12 of 41 from the field (29 percent)--despite the inside presence of Westside’s 6-foot 4 sophomore post player Lucy Schonlau, who blocked or influenced several of Norfolk’s shots but scored just 5 points (2 of 9 field goals).
“As much as you talk about it and try to prepare for it, it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re trying to shoot over the top of someone 6-foot 4,” Oswald said. “We were fortunate defensively to have Makenna (Skiff, 6-foot 1), which allowed us to play basically one-on-one on Schonlau with her. Makenna did an outstanding job of taking away her drop-step and, the biggest thing, she got a great box-out on her every time a shot went up.”
“Other than that, they’re so balanced, that we felt if we could switch screens on their dribble-handoff and force them to shoot outside shots instead of the back-door cuts they like to live on, that we could make it tough on them to score,” he said. “The girls did a great job of communicating the switches on those screens.”
Oswald said he was also pleased with the Panthers use of the pick-and-roll offensively, which resulted in several baskets from girls receiving passes while rolling to the basket for open shots, and also “the biggest thing we did well was when our guards got into the lane they did a good job of playing off of two feet, which has been a huge thing we’ve emphasized.”
“I was really proud of the way our girls read the pick-and-rolls; I thought our guards did an outstanding job of making good decisions--either taking the ball baseline to score or getting the ball to the post on the roll,” he said.
Schwanebeck led all scorers with 15 points, while Hailey Kleinschmit added 10 and Chelsea Strom 8.
Norfolk boys coach Matt Shelsta was impressed by the way his Panthers responded to Omaha Westside’s 17-0 game-opening run.
“These kids are resilient, they’re tough, they love playing,” Shelsta said. “They’re frustrated with the end result, but once we get them back to practice on Monday they’re going to see how good they did.”
“But the hard thing is for our guys to understand that (the effort) can’t be for just one possession, or two possessions, or half a quarter,” he said. “It’s so hard to do it for four quarters, but that’s what we’re fighting for--that game-long toughness. We show signs and glimpses all over the place, but it’s going to take time and patience. Anything you can do once, you can do again.”
Norfolk’s answer to its 17-0 deficit was to outscore the Warriors 28-12 over the game’s next seven minutes of action--with contributions from six different players, led by Kallan Herman’s 10 points--to close within 29-28.
However, Westside then put together a 12-2 run to return its lead to 11 before settling for a 45-36 halftime advantage.
“Our guys are tough dudes; they’re trying to take on the personae of some things we like,” Shelsta said. “We’ve just got to keep doing those things over and over.”
The Warriors, with depth and scoring ability that saw four players end the game in double-figures, outscored Norfolk 19-16 in the third quarter then 21-12 in the fourth. Chandler Meeks led Westside with 22 points, followed by Tate Odvody’s 20, as well as Payson Gillespie and Reggie Thomas with 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Warriors made 34 of 66 shots from the field, for 52 percent, including 8 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“That’s a credit to Westside--they’re deep, they can go to the bench and not get tired and still have the same level of guys that can shoot the ball, can drive, can defend,” Shelsta said.
Herman led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points, while Kamari Moore added 16 and Shon King 9. Norfolk was successful on 22 of 53 field goal attempts (42 percent), while making 7 of 21 3-point tries.
Although Norfolk slips to 0-3 on the young season, Shelsta said he and his coaches “are still trying to figure our guys out and want to play whoever wants to go as hard as they can and give them our best.”
“I hope our guys never want an easy opponent; I hope they always want a challenge,” he said.
Girls game
Omaha Westside 9 4 9 7 -- 29
Norfolk 11 13 12 8 -- 44
Omaha Westside (2-2): Chainey Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Lily Tobin 0-1 0-0 0, Madilyn Siebler 1-6 1-1 3, Ellie Tempero 0-5 0-0 0, Adriana DiPrima 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Hanna 5-10 0-0 11, Olivia Kraft 2-3 0-0 6, Ruby Secora 1-3 0-1 2, Lucy Schonlau 2-9 1-2 5. Totals: 12-41 2-4 29.
Norfolk (2-1): Amanda Sellin 0-1 0-0 0, Tessa Gall 1-5 1-2 4, Erin Schwanebeck 5-9 2-2 15, Karly Kalin 0-0 3-6 3, Chelsea Strom 4-8 0-0 8, Hailey Kleinschmit 3-9 4-4 10, Makenna Skiff 1-5 0-2 2, Lauren Hinrichs 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 15-42 10-16 44.
Boys game
Omaha Westside 29 16 18 21 -- 85
Norfolk 18 18 16 12 -- 64
Omaha Westside (3-1): Caleb Benning 1-2 0-0 2, Charlie Davis 2-6 0-0 5, CJ Mitchell 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler Meeks 8-19 5-6 22, Logan Wilson 0-0 1-2 1, Reggie Thomas 6-10 0-0 13, Tate Odvody 8-12 3-3 20, Payson Gillespie 5-10 0-0 14, Dom Rezac 1-1 0-0 2, London Stubblefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 34-66 9-13 85.
Norfolk (0-3): Shon King 3-8 3-3 9, Kamari Moore 7-13 1-3 16, Isaac Heimes 1-2 0-2 2, Kallan Herman 5-8 5-7 17, Cale Wacker 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Price 3-4 0-0 7, Reed Stoltz 0-0 1-2 1, Colby James 2-3 2-2 7, Devon Bader 0-1 0-0 0, Daydon Taylor 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 22-53 10-17 64.