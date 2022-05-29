Oddly enough, sometimes being in the lead of an “A” feature can mean being equally concerned about the cars in front as the cars in pursuit.
In other words, when the race leader catches up to cars that trail the field, those cars–who are expected to maintain the line their drivers are using–become “lapped traffic” and can factor into the race’s outcome.
On Saturday night at Off Road Speedway, the winner of two races–Devin Johnson in the IMCA Late Models division and Colby Langenberg in the IMCA SportMods–were drivers who were able to navigate lapped cars successfully and earn spots in victory lane.
Johnson, of Bloomfield, chased race leader Robert Osborne for 21 laps. Osborne, a Norfolk driver, maintained a significant lead of several car lengths until catching up to cars at the back of the pack.
Johnson seized the opportunity to close the gap, then got his chance at the lead when a caution with four laps left placed him on Osborne’s rear bumper.
Johnson wasted no time getting to the front, taking the lead two laps later to earn his first win at Off Road Speedway this season.
Meanwhile, York’s Cory Dumpert–who began the race in the sixth row–worked his way into contention behind the battle for first, at one point pulling alongside Johnson, before slipping past Osborne to finish second with Osborne placing third.
Likewise, Langenberg’s win in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature was the result of a race-long chase and a strategic gamble.
Langenberg, a Norfolk driver who began the race six rows back, caught up to and passed Cameron Meyer to move into second, then closed on leader Justin Svoboda–who had established straightaway-length leads throughout much of the 18-lap race–when, with five laps left, Svoboda slowed as he caught up to the cars at the back of the field.
Even then Langenberg had to squeeze between a lapped car and Svoboda as the three cars navigated turns three and four during the final lap to get the win at the flagstand.
Langenberg’s victory was his second in a row, with Svoboda finishing in second place and Meyer, of Pierce, in third.
Norfolk’s Lance Mielke also won a second consecutive “A” feature, leading all 15 laps of the IMCA Hobby Stocks race–including leads the length of the straightaway during the final five laps, despite three cautions that brought the field close behind him.
Wyatt Lehman finished in second place, while Tanner Uehling edged Albion’s Travis Landauer at the finish line for third. Lehman and Uehling are both Norfolk drivers.
Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson won the IMCA Stock Cars feature for the third time in four nights of racing at Off Road Speedway.
Despite several laps of driving nearly alongside race leader Justin Berschinger, Wilkinson didn’t take the lead until four laps remained when he was able to pass on the inside of turn two and hold off Berschinger, of Norfolk, the remaining three laps.
Tejay Mielke of Norfolk, was able to work his way from the sixth row of the 16 car field to earn third place.
Also racing Saturday night were the 600 cc Microsprints, which competed both as winged and non-winged cars.
Dominic White of Plainview won the winged feature, with Keegan Osantowski of Columbus and Cameron Bussinger of Bassett finishing in second- and third-place, respectively.
Greg Berry won the non-winged race, while Keegan and Riley Osantowski, took second and third place. All three drivers are from Columbus.
The 360 Sprint cars also made an appearance in a non-winged “A” feature, won by Cam Schafer of St. Paul, MN. John Klabunde of Fort Calhoun finished second, with Bret Mellenberndt of Sioux Falls, SD, taking third.
On Saturday, the Off Road Speedway will host the Malvern Bank Super Late Models, along with the SLMR dirt series cars and the IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, and IMCA SportMods.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (17 cars) (A feature) 1. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 2. Cory Dumpert, York; 3. Robert Osborne; 4. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 5. Kyle Prauner; 6. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 7. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 8. Matt Haase; 9. Chase Osborne; 10. Ben Sukup; 11. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 12. Tom Svoboda, David City; 13. Brock Carlson, Winside; 14. Cory Beckstrom, Omaha; 15. Jon Haase, Plainview; 16. Troy Behnke, Ewing; 17. Joey Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Prauner, 2. M. Haase. (Heat 2) 1. R. Osborne; 2. Dumpert. (Heat 3) 1. Joey Haase, 2. J. Johnson.
IMCA STOCK CAR:(16 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Justin Berschinger; 3. Tejay Mielke; 4. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 6. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 7. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 8. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 9. Ron Pettitt; 10. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 11. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 12. Tanner Pettitt; 13. John Hadcock, Wayne; 14. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 15. Jake Timm; 16. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden. (Heat 1) 1. C. Wilkinson; 2. T. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. K. Wilkinson, 2. Mielke (Heat 3) 1. Berschinger, 2. Brauner.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK:(22 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Lance Mielke; 2. Wyatt Lehman; 3. Tanner Uehling; 4. Travis Landauer, Albion; 5. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Taylor Huss, Fairbury; 7. Tom Marksmeier; 8. Nate Buck, Neligh; 9. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 10. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 11. Shannon Pospisil; 12. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 13. Stephanie Reynolds; 14. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 15. Max Anderson; 16. Zachary Sweigard; 17. Kristy Rosberg; 18. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 19. Trevor Frisch; 20. Colin Hein, Columbus; 21. Joe Rosberg; 22. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. Lehman; 2. Huss. (Heat 2) 1. J. Rosberg; 2. Uehling. (Heat 3) 1. Johnson; 2. Bruhn. (Heat 4) 1. Miellke; 2. Buck.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (13 cars) (A Feature): 1. Colby Langenberg; 2.Justin Svoboda, David City; 3. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 4. Mitch Coble, Columbus; 5. Shawn Kelley; 6. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 7. Jonathan Jensen; 8. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 9. Jason King; 10. Logan Fernau, Creighton; 11. Mason Richards, Denton; 13. Wes Hochstein, Randolph. (Heat 1) 1. Meyer; 2. King. (Heat 2) 1. Hochstein; 2. Svoboda.
600CC WINGED MICROS: (11 cars) (A Feature): 1. Dominic White, Plainview; 2. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 3. Cameron Bussinger, Bassett; 4. Carson Anderson, Bassett; 5. Greg Berry, Columbus; 6. Zac Swanson, Bassett; 7. Troy Graf, Bassett; 8. Tanner Anderson, Wynot; 9. Aydin Lloyd, Brandon, SD; 10. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 11. Jeffrey Forney, Columbus. (Heat 1) 1. White, 2. R. Osantowski. (Heat 2) 1. Berry, 2. K. Osantowski.
600CC NON-WINGED MICROS:(10 cars) (A Feature): 1. Greg Berry, Columcus; 2. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 3. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 4. Carson Anderson, Bassett; 5. Cameron Bussinger, Bassett; 6. Tanner Anderson, Wynot; 7. Zak Swanson, Bassett; 8. Troy Graf, Bassett; 9. Jeff Forney, Columbus; 10. Aydin Lloyd, Brandon, SD. (Heat 1) 1. K. Osantowski; 2. Bussinger. (Heat 2) 1. R. Osantowski, 2. Graf.
NON-WINGED SPRINTS: (11 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cam Schafer, St. Paul, MN; 2. John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun; 3. Bret Mellenberndt, Sioux Falls, SD; 4. Clinton Bruns, Little Rock, IA; 5. Eric Schulz, Sioux Falls, SD; 6. Chad Goff, Spring Hill, KS; 7. Jake Kouba, Minneapolis, MN; 8. Robert Bell, Colfax, IA; 9. Rick Hansen, Omaha; 10. Bret Klabunde, Fort Calhoun; 11. Rick Pendergast. (Heat 1) 1. Schafer, 2. Mellenberndt. (Heat 2) 1. Kouba, 2. Klabunde.