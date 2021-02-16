Lanham, Bennett looking to repeat in Omaha

Eli Lanham and Hunter Bennett are each looking to repeat as a state champion at this year's Nebraska Class D State Wrestling Tournament at Omaha's CHI Health Center, which gets underway Wednesday evening.
The Plainview senior and Tilden-Elkhorn Valley senior each have a state title under their collective belts
Bennett won his last year at the expense of Lanham as the talented duo met in the Class D 106-pound finals match.
Bennett will be shooting for his second straight, but it won't be against Lanham, as Bennett moved up to 113 pounds this season while Lanham remained at 106.
"I planned on wrestling 113 this season," Lanham said. "But early the weight came off me like butter, so I just kept getting down to 106."
The Falcon 113-pounder knows what it takes to get to Omaha and he's well aware of what it takes to stay in the tournament.
"You need to wrestle your best every match down in Omaha," Bennett said. "Anyone there is capable of winning at any time if you don't bring it every time."
Lanham agrees.
After winning his title as a sophomore, he ran into Bennett last year.
"I will try to prevent that from happening again," Lanham said. "It has really made me hungry this season and coach (Dean) Boyer and the other coaches preach for us to wrestle with urgency — score points, get up early in the match and keep the pressure on as you go."
The Pirates have sat at the pinnacle of Class D in the ratings the entire season — actually the past couple of seasons — and are the team to beat this year according to most Class D coaches.
"We kind of have a target on our backs every time we go out and wrestle," Plainview interim coach Chad Schumacher said. "Our kids understand the other teams like to beat a Plainview wrestler, and we prepare for that every day."
Practices are often much tougher than meets, and that is by design.
"We practice extremely hard all the time," Schumacher said. "It helps us remember how hard we need to wrestle in the meets."
Schumacher has kept the head seat warm for Boyer, who is battling cancer, but don't think Boyer is out of the picture completely.
"He texted me during a couple of matches at districts as he was watching the live feed at home," Schumacher said. "He said, 'Tell this kid to do this' and have this kid get more aggressive - his footprints are all over this program and this team."
Lanham leads the Pirate parade at 106 and is undefeated this season at 39-0 heading into Wednesday.
Scout Ashburn is next at 120 and won his district title and has a sterling 43-1 record.
Plainview also may sport the only set of twins competing in the same weight class at state.
Kyler Moesel placed third and defeated his twin brother Jordan in the consolation match in the district meet.
"I counted up the other day and eight or nine of Jordan's losses this season are to Kyler," Schumacher said. "They make each other better."
Tanner Frahm (132) and Alizae Mejia (170) each won district titles last weekend, Keagan Moesel (138) placed second, Devon Tunender (152) placed third and Lucas Hammer (182) was fourth, and all will head to Omaha.
Just as Lanham sets the tone for the Pirates, Bennett does the same for the Falcons.
"He definitely gets us going," Elkhorn Valley coach Joey Tegeler said. "He's been really good for us for a long time around here."
Joining Bennett as a distinct champion and undefeated is Adam Miller at 126 (42-0).
Miller defeated teammate Tristan Smith in the 126-pound finals at districts and Zack Hartl (24-4) defeated teammate Owen Vondra in the 120-pound finals — all four are headed to Omaha.
"It's a 'good' curse if there is such a thing," Tegeler said. "We have nine kids going down who qualified, but only six can score in the meet. We would rather have more kids on the mat wrestling."
And obviously, if the Falcons are winning, the other team is not scoring.
Reed Bennett (138) placed second in districts, Nathan Halsey was fourth at 113 and perhaps a surprise was 106-pounder Waylon Warneke (13-25).
"The light came on here at districts for Waylon," Tegeler said. "Every coach loves that moment when you look your wrestler in the eyes and you can just tell — he gets it now."
Another area team looking to make noise at the CHI Health Center will be Neligh-Oakdale, which won the district D-3 team title.
Neligh-Oakdale qualified eight wrestlers with three distinct champs, one runner-up, a couple of third-place finishers and a pair of fourths.
"We had 12 of our wrestlers move on from the subdistricts to the district meet and we had eight move on to Omaha," N-O coach Brett Arehart said. "We're pretty happy with that."
And although Arehart gives the team nod to Plainview, he likes his team's chances.
"If we go down there and wrestle up to our capabilities," Arehart said, "I like our chances."
Aiden Kuester takes a lofty 40-1 record to Omaha at 160 pounds.