Lane violation costs Ponca in double overtime loss to Yutan

LINCOLN – A lane violation with 49 seconds to play erased a Carter Kingsbury free throw and Yutan used its good fortune to score on a buzzer-beater to force overtime, sink a free throw with 0.7 seconds left to force double overtime and convert its free throws down the stretch to defeat Ponca, 63-56 in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“Ponca's so well-coached. We've had battles with them the last three or four years,” Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. “We knew going in it was going to be a dog fight. I'm just proud of my boys for never quitting.”
With Ponca leading 46-42, Kingsbury was fouled with 49 seconds left in regulation. He went to the line for a 1 and 1, hit the front end, but one of the officials signaled a Ponca player for a lane violation to erase the point and the bonus try.
Yutan's Trey Knudsen scored on the other end to cut the Ponca lead to 46-44 with 40 seconds to play. The Indians turned it over on the other end and the Chieftains converted with two Brady Timm free throws to tie it a 46 with 17 seconds left.
Ponca called timeout and coach Adam Poulosky set up a play. Yutan's defensive effort centered on Kingsbury, but the Indian all-stater found Cayden Phillips in the corner who put up a 3 just before the buzzer and swish. The horn sounded and it appeared Ponca had won the game.
But one of the officials came to the scorers' table and declared “Point six seconds.” After a timeout, Yutan's Joel Pleskac made a baseball pass nearly the length of the floor. Colby Tichota caught it in the air with his back to the basket, came down to the floor, pivoted and shot a 3 from the right wing – all in less than point-six seconds – and drained it to send the game into overtime.
“We were trying to get it on the run or throw it to the big boy (Tichota) down there and just have him catch it and shoot it,” Justin Petersen said. “A great pass by Joel and great catch-and-shoot by Colby.”
The teams traded baskets in the first overtime, then with 5.6 seconds to play, Ponca's Bryar Bennett was fouled. He missed his first shot, but made his second – off the glass – to give the Indians a one-point lead.
After a timeout, Timm took the inbound pass for Yutan and drove the length of the floor and put up a floater that missed. But he was fouled with 0.7 seconds to play and made one of two free throws send the contest into a second extra sessions knotted at 52.
The second OT proved to be decisive. Ponca missed a 3 early. Yutan missed a 3 as well, but an offensive rebound gave the Chieftains new life and Knudsen took advantage with a floater for a 54-52 lead.
Ponca then turned the ball over and Yutan responded with a Samuel Petersen bucket to lead by four.
Kingsbury made two free throws with 55 seconds left to cut the Chieftain lead in half but the Indians were forced to foul and Yutan put the game away at the line going 7 for 10, including Timm, who was 6 for 8.
“The thing that makes it tough is the way we lost,” Poulosky said. “We had the game won twice. We had Carter shooting free throws with under 45 seconds left and a four-point lead and a lane violation and then we had a couple of turnovers because we weren't strong with the ball and then they were able to turn and shoot with point-six.”
Brandon Kneifl led the Indians with 18 points while Cayden Phillips added 13. Yutan's Trey Knudsen led all scorers with 20 with Timm close behind with 19.
The loss ends Ponca's season with a record of 23-5 and brings to a close, the careers of Kneifl, Paul Masin, Dalton Touney and four-year starter Kingsbury.
“He's the best player we've ever had,” Poulsky said of Kingsbury. We're surely going to miss him. There's no way we're going to replace him.”
Ponca 13 11 10 15 3 4 - 56
Yutan 17 8 6 18 3 11 - 63
PONCA (23-5): Cayden Phillips 5 0-0 13; Brandon Kneifl 7 2-2 18; Bryar Bennett 2 1-2 6; Paul Masin 2 2-2 7; Carter Kingsbury 2 6-8 10; Aden Anderson 1 0-0 2; Totals 19 11-14 56.
YUTAN (23-3): Trey Knudsen 7 5-8 20; Will Hays 1 0-0 3; Joel Pleskac 1 0-0 3; Brady Timm 2 15-20 19; Samuel Petersen 2 1-2 5; Colby Tichota 5 0-0 13; Totals 17 21-30 63.