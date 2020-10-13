Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Columbus Lakeview, the No. 5 team in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald, took five grueling sets to hand Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast its first loss of the year on Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11, at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.
"We knew these were going to be matches where it's one or two points either way," Lakeview coach KC Belitz said. "Obviously, if we play 10 times, we're both going to win five. It's just great high school volleyball."
Much like a heavyweight fight, both teams took the other's best shots, and returned many of their own,
"We knew coming in, just how good Lutheran High was," Belitz said. "You don't see many teams that are going to play defense that way."
Lutheran High took a 3-2 first-set lead on Mia Furst's kill and never trailed after that on the way to a 25-19 win to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
"It's almost like the first set was a little too easy for us," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "We sat back on our heels and relaxed a little bit and gave them a chance to get back in there."
Belitz said his Vikings didn't match Lutheran High's defensive intensity in the first set. "We knew that and we talked about whether we were going to do something about that, and I thought we matched it for most of the rest of the match."
Lakeview led for most of the second set, but the Eagles battled back and took an 18-17 lead on a Lakeview attack error and a two-point advantage on a Chloe Spence kill.
The Vikings tied it at 19 following a Lutheran High attack error and Maddi Vogt ace serve.
The two sides then traded points to 21-all before Lakeview ended the set on a 4-0 run that included two kills and a block from Katee Korte.
Korte, Vogt and Lilly Rowe all finished with double figures in kills for the Vikings. Much like Lutheran High, Lakeview almost always has at least three quality options on every attack.
"That's why we've been successful and the thing is, that doesn't matter if you don't have a setter (Reese Janssen) who can make good choices and get them the ball," Belitz said.
"We're just blessed to have those options in the same year we have a setter whose set this offense for four years. It makes our hitters look better."
The pivotal third set included 17 ties and six lead changes. Neither of the teams was able to string together more than a 3-0 run.
Lutheran High's Becca Gebhardt had one of her match-high 27 kills to tie it at 25, but back-to-back Lakeview kills by Rowe and Vogt put the Vikings on top two sets to one.
"We had a hard time keeping up with their quickness," Gebhardt said. "We did a lot of good things defensively, but we just could not stop them on the outside."
Lutheran High tied the match in a fourth set that was reminiscent of the third with 14 ties and six lead changes.
Halle Berner's ace serve gave Lutheran High a 28-27 lead and a Lakeview attack error sent the match to a fifth and deciding set.
"You look back at our schedule, and we either win in two or three or lose in two or three," Belitz said. "We haven't had many matches that were a split.
In fact the Vikings had just two matches going into Tuesday that did not finish the minimum number of sets.
As for Lutheran High, the Eagles had lost just two sets all year and neither of the teams had played in a five-setter.
"I literally thought this was one that was going to be a split and that's really good for us as you get into the middle of October," Belitz said.
Rowe was the difference down the stretch for Lakeview. The junior right side had four kills and a service ace in the fifth set as the Vikings prevailed 15-11.
"Lilly has high standards for herself and she did not achieve those high standards in sets two and three," Belitz said. "And Lilly is a player who will take that challenge the right way and will want to do something about it."
On the other side of the net, Gebhardt said it wasn't her team's best match. "At times we were playing our best, but obviously, we were tired at the end; we haven't played five sets before."
Belitz praised both teams. "We love having this match at this point in the season," he said, "because every year, it's going to be a battle.
"You've got to have that. If you haven't been through this, you don't know how to handle it when it comes. And it's going to come as you get into the post season."
Meanwhile, Gebhardt chose to look at the outcome positively. "It's fun having that zero on the back of your record," she said. "But, there's a lot of pressure and stress that comes with it, and now it's like that monkey's off our back, so let's just focus on winning the next one."
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW DEFEATS LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW (18-4): Lilly Rowe 20k, 1s, 2a, 1b; Maddi Vogt 10k, 1a; Josie Bentz 7k, 3b; Amber Vis 1a; Katee Korte 13k, 1s, 2b; Mallori Kucera 5k, 3b; Cassie Rathbone 1a; Reese Janssen 2k, 52s; Jordie Nekl 1k, 4s, 3a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (27-1): Chloe Spence 6k, 31s; Maddie Becker 19s, 1a; Grace Bitney 4k; Mia Furst 9k, 2s; Lauren Buhrman 9k, 1s; Becca Gebhardt 27k, 1a, 2b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 4k, 7b; Halle Berner 4s, 1a.