To say Lindsay Laflan’s parents influenced her career choice might be an understatement.
The Creighton-based advanced practice registered nurse/certified family nurse practitioner credits her parents — both of whom are health care providers — for instilling in her the love of taking care of patients.
“I’ve always wanted to open my own practice because I watched them do it for so many years, and the joy they had by giving care to the people in the community was just awesome,” she said.
Laflan achieved her goal May 26, when she opened her own practice, Laflan Medical Clinic in Creighton.
Located at 702 Main St. in Creighton, the clinic serves patients from newborn on up and offers basic family practice care. It is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment, if needed.
Laflan is the daughter of Dr. Doug Laflan, who operated his own practice for many years before joining the Avera Health System, and Cathy Laflan, a nurse practitioner with the Norfolk Convenient Clinic.
The influence of her parents led her to become a certified nurse assistant, and she worked in various settings, including hospitals and nursing homes.
Laflan completed her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk and completed her postgraduate work at Clarkson School of Nursing. She worked at a clinic in Norfolk before deciding to venture out on her own, an endeavor she called a “tremendous undertaking.”
“Luckily my dad had a lot of insight on the business side of things. That was helpful,” she said.
The clinic is able to draw lab work through a collaboration with LabCorp, and although the clinic does not have X-ray capabilities on site, Laflan said she is able to write orders for patients in need of one.
Laflan said she would like to host an official open house at her new clinic after some of the restrictions in regard to the coronavirus have lifted. Until then, she is simply looking forward to getting to work.
“I absolutely love working with people and helping provide them with care — whether it be wellness care or preventative care or acute care,” she said. “I like to be able to help people ... and providing that piece of education for them so they can be the best self that they can be.”