WINNEBAGO - Wynot won the girls and Ponca won the boys in a tightly contested Lewis & Clark Track and Field Championships here today.
The two schools are a mere 15 miles apart at the northern end of the conference and the Blue Devils are one of the smallest schools in the league.
"We don't think of ourselves as being small," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "We want to just come out and compete and if we win, we win - we just do our best."
The Blue Devils held off Tri County Northeast and Wausa to wear the crown.
The Wolfpack by just two points and the Vikings by only three.
"It came right downto the wire," said long-time Allen and now Tri County Northeast coach, Dave Uldrich. "We knew it could come down this way and it did - hats off to Wynot, they got it done."
As often happens in big meets, the team outcome often comes down to the final event of the day, the 4X400 relay, and this was a big meet.
"We knew we had the athletes to do it," Heimes said. "It is just so fun to watch them compete - and to have it come down to the last event makes it even more exciting."
The Blue Devils won that race with Wausa coming in fourth and the Wolfpack finishing sixth to provide the final difference.
Wakefield's, Jordan Metzler had quite an afternoon.
She won the 400-meter dash then pulled off a rare back-to-back wins in the 800 and the 300 hurdles.
The events follow one another, leaving little time to recover between the grueling 800 and the equally difficult 300 hurdles.
"This was the first time I ran the open 400," Metzler said. "I ran a leg in the 4X800 last week in a meet, but this was a first for the 800."
She did just fine, circling the track twice 2:27.15 to hold off Jocelyn Hightree of Homer, then set up on the back stretch for the hurdles and used a 48.32 seconds effort to get her third gold of the meet.
"My form isn't that great in the hurdles," Metzler said. "I just trust my coaches and try to get better by listening to what they are telling me to do."
To finish her busy day, she anchored the Trojan 4X400 relay and helped her team to a third-place showing in that event.
The boys' race also came down to the last event where the Indians inched past Hartington-Newcastle 97.5-94 to bring the championship plaque back to Ponca.
"We knew we had a shot at it if our throwers had a good day and our relays ran well," Ponca coach Troy Evans said. "Combined with some outstanding efforts in hurdles, sprints, distance and middle distance and jumps, we made it - and we got points in the pole vault which has been missing early this season."
The Indians got second in the 4X100 and won the 4X800 relays, but a third-place finish in the 4X400 held off the Wildcats, who won the event to close the gap.
"We performed really well today," Hartington-Newcastle coach Blair Kalin said. "I knew it could be close, but Ponca got the job done-they are a very solid team."
Logan Bokemper of Wakefield outran the field in the 100 meters then finished second to Jake Peitz of Hartington-Newcastle in the 200 to grab a couple of medals in his final season for the the Trojans.
"It's just crazy to think I won here today," Bokemper said. "It has been my goal since I figured out I was kind of fast - back when I was a freshman or sophomore. I'm very excited."
The Puppe brothers from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge had a solid day in the hurdles.
The older brother, senior Deagan Puppe is the returning Class C state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles and sits on top of the charts in the event this season.
His younger brother, Daniel, is right on his heels, and the duo comes by it naturally.
"Our dad ran the hurdles back in the day as did our mom, so we naturally looked towards the hurdles when we started track," Deagan Puppe said. "It was just kind of understood we would be hurdlers."
Although there is obviously some natural talent, the brothers know it takes hard work and training to get to the top of the heap in any track event.
"I just work hard in practice every day," Deagan said. "We race each other every day."
Daniel's training theory is a little less complicated.
"I just try to beat him," Daniel said as he poked his brother on the arm.
Deagan won the 110 high hurdles in 15.41 seconds while Daniel was right on his heels at 15.90 for second.
Girls Team Results:
1. Wynot 82; 2. Tri County Northeast 80; 3. Wausa 79; 4. Bloomfield 66.50; 5. Plainview 62.50; 6. Ponca 59.50; 7. Wakefield 54; 8. Homer 42.50; 9. Hartington-Newcastle 40; 10. Osmond 32; 11. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30; 12. Randolph 19; 13. Winside 10; 14. Creighton 4; 15. Winnebago 1.
Girls Individual Results:
100: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer (BF) 13.12; 2. Myrah Sudbeck (WYN) 13.44; 3. Jordyn Carr (TCNE) 13.47; 4. Bailey Beal (RAN) 13.49; 5. Abi Rice (H-N) 13.71; 6. Julien Buckles (PON) 13.74. 200: 1. Eisenhauer (BF) 26.86; 2. Carr (TCNE) 27.64; 3. Krystal Sudbeck (WYN) 27.69; 4. Bre Millard (TCNE) 28.25; 5. Grace Gansebom (OSM) 28.71; 6. Makenna Owens (HOM) 28.95. 400: 1. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 1:01.54; 2. Abrielle Nelson (WAU) 1:03.22; 3. Buckles (PON) 1:04.32; 4. Kendra Pinkelman (WYN) 1:05.05; 5. Karley Heimes (WYN) 1:05.43; 6. Kinslee Heimes (WYN) 1:05.84. 800: 1. Metzler (WAK) 2:27.15; 2. Jocelyn Hightree (HOM) 2:29.74; 3. Cali Gutz (OSM) 2:31.73; 4. Christina Martinson (BF) 2:32.76; 5. Brianna Bousquet (TCNE) 2:39.25; 6. Rhyanne Mackling (TCNE) 2:40.07. 1,600: 1. Darla Nelson (WAU) 5:49.76; 2. Jessica Opfer (H-N) 5:52.24; 3. Mackling (TCNE) 6:03.04; 4. Martinson (BF) 6:03.72; 5. Ellesyn Hrouda (PON) 6:05.14; 6. Bousquet (TCNE) 6:09.03. 3,200: 1. Nelson (WAU) 12:16.03; 2. Opfer (H-N) 12:36.76; 3. Mackling (TCNE) 13:21.14; 4. Ali Albrecht (HOM) 13:33.27; 5. Brittani Gutz (PLV) 13:58.18; 6. Keli Aschoff (OSM) 14:03.82. 100H: 1. Madison Abbenhaus (BF) 16.89; 2. Kayla Pinkelman (WYN) 17.11; 3. A. Nelson (WAU) 17.20; 4. Abbie Kromarek (PLV) 17.45; 5. Samantha Overgaard (HOM) 18.38; 6. Tali Erwin (LCC) 18.73. 300H: 1. Metzler (WAK) 48.32; 2. A. Nelson (WAU) 49.41; 3. Millard (TCNE) 50.33; 4. Abbenhaus (BF) 50.40; 5. Teya Boyer (PLV) 50.78; 6. Kromarek (PLV) 52.55. 4X100: 1. Wynot (Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkelman, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck) 52.91; 2. Bloomfield 53.93; 3. Ponca 54.14; 4. Plainview 55.28; 5. Homer 55.49; 6. Hartington-Newcastle 55.56. 4X400: 1. Wynot (Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck, Karley Heimes, Kendra Pinkelman) 4:19.44; 2. Ponca 4:21.62; 3. Wakefield 4:23.97; 4. Wausa 4:33.48; 5. Homer 4:36.13; 6. Tri County Northeast 4:37.22. 4X800: 1. Wynot (Karley Heimes, Allison Wieseler, Eliza Lange, Annika Heimes) 10:56.70; 2. Tri County Northeast 11:16.95; 3. Osmond 11:26.00; 4. Ponca 11:26.43; 5. Wausa 11:59.12; 6. Hartington-Newcastle 12:11.83.
HJ: 1. Alexa Cunningham (WAU) 4-10; 2. Tali Erwin (LCC) J4-10; 3. Beal (RAN) 4-08; 4. Lauren Jelinek (PLV) 4-6; 5. Gracen Evans (PON) 4-06; 6. Claire Rasmussen (PLV) J4-06. PV: 1. Mani Lange (H-N) 8-01; 2. Addie McGill (PON) 8-00; 3. Keanu Johnson (PLV) 7-06; 3. Tenly Gilsdorf (BF) 7-06; 5. Olivia Kuhlman (CRE) J7-06; 6. Brooke Rafert (PLV) 7-00. LJ: 1. Carr (TCNE) 16-08.25; 2. Skylar Moe (HOM) 15-04; 3. Beal (RAN) 15-01.5; 4. Gansebom (OSM) 15-01; 5. Kinslee Heimes (WYN) 15-00.5; 6. Cunningham (WAU) 15-00. TJ: 1. Carr (TCNE) 34-05.5; 2. Kromarek (PLV) 33-05.5; 3. Madelynn Dougherty (PLV) 32-04; 4. Alex Arenas (WAK) 31-11; 5. Evans (PON) 31-03.5; 6. Kiera Moes (OSM) 31-03. SP: 1. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 37-01; 2. Makenna Decker (WAK) 32-09; 3. Peace Akinnigbagbe (PLV) 32-06; 4. Kate Lundberg (WAU) 31-11; 5. Reggan Kuhlman (LCC) 30-01; 6. Jozlyn Anderson (PLV) 30-00. DIS: 1. Taylor Alexander (WAU) 122-10; McKenna Russell (WINS) 108-05; 3. Claire Burrell (PON) 100-04; 4. Lauren Haberman (WYN) 99-06; 5. Kaitlyn Byerly (BF) 97-02; 6. Amber Lawson (WYN) 97-01.
Boys Team Results:
1. Ponca 97.50; 2. Hartington-Newcastle 94; 3. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76; 4. Wakefield 72; 5. Wynot 49; 6. Osmond 46; 7. Plainview 43; 8. Bloomfield 40.50; 9. Creighton 39; 9. Wausa 39; 11. Homer 23; 12. Tri County Northeast 20; 13. Winside 13; 14. Winnebago 11.
Boys Individual Results:
100: 1. Logan Bokemper (WAK) 11.68; 2. Jake Peitz (H-N) 11.74; 3. Ethan Eifert (PON) 12.04; 4. Cade Hammer (CRE) 12.05; 5. Mayson McIntosh (H-N) 12.09; 6. Joe Grone (TCNE) 12.16. 200: 1. Peitz (H-N) 23.54; 2. Bokemper (WAK) 23.81; 3. Bodie True (OSM) 24.13; Hammer (CRE) 24.14; 5, Evan Haisch (LCC) 24.50; 6. Scout Ashburn (PLV) 24.62. 400: 1. Cody Bruegman (BF) 53.08; 2. Brandon Kristensen (WAU) 53.72; 3. True (OSM) 54.14; 4. Gabe Escalante (WINS) 54.32; 5. Charlie Schroeder (WYN) 54.43; 6. Bokemper (WAK) 54.47. 800: 1. Cade Johnson (WAK) 2:04.14; 2. Chase Schroeder (WYN) 2:04.15; 3. Brady Carnell (PON) 2:07.16; 4. Dalton Lamprecht (PON) 2:07.82; 5. Cole Rosener (H-N) 2:10.61; 6. Carter Kvols (LCC) 2:13.04. 1,600: 1. Grant Lander (HOM) 4:46.25; 2. Tyler Nicke (WYN) 4:47.14; 3. Addison Smith (WAU) 4:49.61; 4. Dyami Berridge (WINN) 4:53.33; 5. Brody Taylor (PON) 4:54.01; 6. Johnson (WAK) 5:01.56. 3,200: 1. Addison Smith (WAU) 10:11.82; 2. Lander (HOM) 10:13.14; 3. Berridge (WINN) 10:28.14; 4. Ryan Anderson (WAK) 10:41.13; 5. Taylor (PON) 10:57.37; 6. Dillon Olson (LCC) 11:04.29. 110H: 1. Deagan Puppe (LCC) 15.41; 2. Daniel Puppe (LCC) 15.90; 3. Tyler Baue (WAU) 16.31; 4. Ty Krommenhoek (TCNE) 16.42; 5. Kaden Polt (OSM) 16.98; 6. Guy Severeide (PON) 17.94. 300H: 1. Spencer Hille (PLV) 41.50; 2. Da. Puppe (LCC) 41.68; 3. McIntosh (H-N) 43.20; 4. Baue (WAU) 43.31; 5. De. Puppe (LCC) 44.81; 6. Polt (OSM) 44.94. 4X100: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Da. Puppe, Markus Martin, Wilton Roberts, De. Puppe) 46.30; 2. Ponca 47.01; 3. Wakefield 47.12; 4. Osmond 47.52; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 47.72; 6. Wausa 48.24. 4X400: 1. Hartington-Newcastle (Bennet Sievers, Peitz, Co. Rosener, McIntosh) 3:36.68; 2. Osmond 3:36.77; 3. Ponca 3:39.43; 4. Wynot 3:40.19; 5. Bloomfield 3:40.44; 6. Winside 3:46.02. 4X800: 1. Ponca (Lamprecht, Taylor, Eifert, Carnell) 8:39.53; 2. Osmond 8:49.10; 3. Wynot 8:50.30; 4. Wakefield 8:58.55; 5. Plainview 9:05.79; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 9:16.77.
HJ: 1. Hille (PLV) 6-00; 2. Dylan Heine (WYN) 5-10; 3. Jack Kuchta (WYN) J5-10; 4. Lane Heimes (H-N) 5-08; 5. Shane Benson (LCC) J5-08; 6. Sievers (H-N) J5-8. PV: 1. Matthew Johnson (CRE) 12-00; 2. L. Heimes (H-N) 11-06; 3. Aiden Gratzfeld (H-N) 11-00; 4. Kale Korth (H-N) J11-00; 5. Da. Puppe (LCC) 10-06; 6. Hudson Barger (BF) 10-00. LJ: 1. Hammer (CRE) 20-03.5; 2. Hille (PLV) 19-11.75; 3. Kaden Kratke (WAK) 19-07; 4. Wiley Ziegler (BF) 18-09.75; 5. Sievers (H-N) 18-06.25; 6. Kuchta (WYN) 18-06. TJ: 1. Cade Johnson (WAK) 42-06.5; 2. Hammer (CRE) 41-07; 3. Sievers (H-N) 39-05.75; 4. Hunter Schultz (WAK) 38-05.5; 5. Dylan Taylor (LCC) 38-05.25; 6. Lamprecht (PON) 38-04.25. SP: 1. Dalton Gieselman (BF) 51-04; 2. Matt Logue (PON) 50-09; 3. Peitz (H-N) 49-07; 4. Taylor Korth (PON) 47-09; 5. Michael Hamilton (PON) 44-07; 6. Josh Olesen (TCNE) 42-07.5. DIS: 1. Logue (PON) 146-05; 2. Korth (PON) 141-09; 3. Gieselman (BF) 141-02; 4. Xander Brown (OSM) 128-06; 5. Josh Storovich (WINS) 127-01; 6. Olesen (TCNE) 121-11.