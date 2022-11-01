For Aiden Kuester, this season has been about taking it one game at a time.
None was bigger than on Friday, when he and the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors hosted the Heartland Huskies in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs.
In the end, they came out on top 34-22. Kuester chipped in with 438 total yards and four touchdowns, one passing and three rushing. It was his fourth game of the year with 400 yards or more.
As Kuester would find out, those yards were enough to break the Nebraska all-class record for most total yards (passing and rushing) in a career by one player. The previous record holder? Scott Frost. He amassed 11,095 total yards as the quarterback of Wood River from 1989 to 1992. Kuester total is now 11,383.
“I had heard the announcer say it with a minute left in the game,” Kuester said. “But I didn’t really think too much about it, I guess, I was just more focused on winning.”
And win they did, sending Neligh-Oakdale to the state quarterfinals.
A lot of good has happened in that span, largely thanks to Kuester, and it all started about 12 years ago.
KUESTER first started playing flag football in kindergarten before picking up tackle football in the third grade.
“I just always loved to compete in the sport,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be playing football.”
Kuester eventually became a student manager for the varsity team in junior high. Because of that, he got familiar with how the team did things early on, which helped once he made it to varsity.
“I don’t think he was very intimidated,” coach Ron Beacom said. “He kind of knew all the guys and had been around our program for a number of years prior to him starting to play himself.”
Beacom saw a lot of potential in Kuester as a freshman, but the team already had a three-year starter under center in Hunter Charf. Still, Kuester saw time as a running back and started at linebacker while learning the ins and outs of the quarterback position.
Once the door to the starting job opened in his sophomore year, Kuester not only had what it took to seize the job as a player, but also as a leader.
“We were a pretty senior-laden group and even with nine seniors on the team, they looked to Aiden for his leadership in a lot of different ways,” Beacom said.
That year and in the ones that followed, Beacom saw Kuester improving. However, his most telling work was that instead of trying to figure things out for himself, he would teach others and help his teammates be better — a valuable trait in the eyes of Beacom.
“You talk a little bit about those people that are considered the greatest of all time, people like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan and people like that,” Beacom said. “Those people always made the people around them better.
“I think that that’s been Aiden’s focus this year, and he’s done an excellent job of making the people around him better.”
It’s shown in his senior year via a sense of urgency, knowing that it’s his last chance to win a state championship. It’s shown in making sure his teammates, win or lose, are playing up to a standard they set.
“If something’s not to the standard we’d like it at or he’d like it at, he makes a point to sharing with the other guys, ‘Hey, it’s time for us to get back to our football,’ ” Beacom said. “Regardless of the score or anything like that, we’re playing to a standard.”
That standard has paid dividends. Since Kuester took over as the starting quarterback in 2020, Neligh-Oakdale has gone 26-5. In that span, it has reached the state quarterfinals in two of those years, with a chance for more this Friday.
The senior quarterback has brought a great deal of enjoyment to the community as well as enhancement to Neligh-Oakdale.
“I think our program’s seen in a pretty positive light,” Beacom said. “That’s because you’ve got a classy kid that’s doing some really cool things out on the football field but is an excellent person as well.”
A lot’s been done thanks to Kuester over the past three years. However, he’ll be looking to check off one more box on Friday — an appearance in the state semifinals.
The Warriors will need to go through Spalding to get there, where the Riverside Chargers, seeded fourth after the first round and sporting an identical 9-1 record, will be waiting.
“That would be huge. It’s a big goal,” Kuester said. “That’s the plan, and we’re going to control what we can control and focus on this one game.”