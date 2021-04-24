NORFOLK — Future Northeast Community College golfer Riley Kuehn showed his talent Saturday afternoon, coming in first place at the Mid-State Conference Golf Tournament.
Kuehn, a senior from Hartington Cedar Catholic, shot a 70 and finished two-under-par at Fairplay Golf Course. He finished nine strokes ahead of runner-ups Hunter Raabe and Chaden Roth of Pierce.
Kuehn said, “Earlier this morning, it was snowing, and there were a lot of elements. It was really fun to go out and enjoy it because we didn’t get to play last year. About my play today, I initiated contact early, got out in front and kept it the whole day. It’s really nice to see all of my hard work pay off after not having a season last year.”
One of Kuehn’s highlights during the tournament was when he sunk in a 15-foot putt on hole No. 16 for birdie.
“My assistant coach always says to never leave a put short and always put it three feet past the hole. I was just like, ‘I’m going to get it there,’ and I got it there, and it went in.”
Coach Rick Kuehn of the Cedar Catholic Trojans said the most important area of emphasis for his team is the short game. He explained that while Riley can keep improving in this area, his skills are noticeable on the course.
“He works really hard on his short game, and he knows that that’s where it’s at. That’s the difference between a great scorer and a really good scorer. That 150 in and putting, he works really hard on that. He had a hole-in-one last night at our home course, and it’s just fun to watch him.”
Riley, who finished runner-up in the Class C state tournament in 2019, looks to keep improving his own play and his team’s.
“You can get better at everything. I really want to help my team improve too, so we can get better and have a shot at the state title.”
While Riley led the Trojans to a third place finish, the Pierce Bluejays took home the championship with a score of 335, just two strokes ahead of runner-up Battle Creek.
Coach Rick Adams of the Pierce Bluejays said, “First of all, really pleased. We had two 79s and an 83 and 94 so great team effort by the boys. We still have work to do. They believe we can even go a little lower. We still need to work on our short game a lot and our goal is to get four guys under 90 all the time. It was a funky day weather wise, so I am really pleased with how our kids played."
Pierce placed three golfers in the top six.
The hometown Norfolk Catholic Knights finished fifth place, but Coach Dustin Korth of the Knights was pleased nonetheless.
Coach Dustin Korth of the Knights said, “We played really well today. Jacob Cerny had a really good round of golf. It was nice to see him get in the 30s on one of the nines and finish strong and place. We’re getting a lot better. With playing some more golf lately, we’ve been able to score more consistently too so just have to keep working with the four, five, six and seven guys and get them a little more consistent to get our team score a little lower.”
Mid-State Conference Tournament
At Norfolk Country Club
Team scores: Pierce 335, Battle Creek 337, Hartington Cedar Catholic 340, Wayne 342, Norfolk Catholic 365, O’Neill 367, Boone Central/Newman Grove 381, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 411, Crofton 433.
Top 15 individual results:
1. Riley Kuehn 70, HCC; 2. Hunter Raabe 79, Pierce; 2. Chaden Roth 79, Pierce; 4. Jacob Cerny 81, NC; 4. Garrett Finke 81, BC; 6. Travis Emory 83, Pierce; 6. Tanner Walling 83, Pierce; 6. Payton Frederick 83, BC; 9. Peyton Matthews 84, O’Neill; 9. Christopher Woerdema 84, Wayne; 11. Mack Kuehn 85, HCC; 12. Luke Beckman 86, BC; 12. Ethan Schwichtenberg 86, NC; 12. Thane Hardwick 86, BC/NG; 15. Andrew Jones 87, Wayne; 15. Tait Heimes 87, BC.
Norfolk Catholic golfers:
Aden Dominisse 92, Austin Meikle 106, Thomas Wetjen 110.