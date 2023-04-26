A simple request got Doug Kubik started down the path of becoming a track and field starter.
And he still fires the gun at meets throughout the state 42 years later.
With a smile on his face, Kubik has been a regular sight during the spring sports season doing his part to keep track meets big and small running smoothly.
For his dedication, the Atkinson resident has been voted as this year’s recipient of the Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement Award.
Each year in conjunction with the Norfolk Classic, the award recognizes an individual from Northeast Nebraska who had dedicated part of his or her life to the development, expansion and improvement of track and field in Northeast Nebraska.
Coaches whose teams participate in the Norfolk Classic may nominate deserving individuals. Selection is voted on by a committee of coaches from throughout the local area as well as past achievement award recipients.
"I was always involved in sports basically my whole life,” Kubik said. “I was a teacher and, when I got done with teaching, they asked me to come up to the West Holt track. I got started there, and it basically exploded from there."
Kubik quickly discovered that being a starter was a perfect fit for him.
"It's the enjoyment of being around the student-athletes,” he said. “It's a lot of fun. You get to meet a lot of good kids."
Kubik has kept going as a starter for more than four decades. He’s worked at 36 consecutive state meets, serving as a starter in 22 of those.
While most people at track meets don’t think about the starter unless there is a quick second shot to signal a false start, Kubik said work goes into doing the job correctly.
"I think you have to get into the rule books, follow the techniques that you're supposed to use and then, of course, help with visiting with other starters and the things they do and things they see,” he said. “You also need a calmness around the kids. Then hopefully you won't have a false start.
"If you have good communication, the kids feel more relaxed. If they're relaxed, you don't have those false starts. Things go smoothly, and everyone is happy."
Kubik said it is easy to tell that athletes are more nervous at the state meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. He does his part to try to help them out.
“I tell them to relax and go when the gun goes off,” he said.
Kubik suffered nerves of his own his first time as a state meet starter, but he credited other experienced starters for helping him calm down.
He is used to dealing with Nebraska spring weather, too. He tries to keep things moving and make the runners forget about the weather on cold days.
But Kubik has suffered in the conditions, too. He remembers one particularly tough state meet.
"One year when it rained two solid days, it was a miserable one,” he said earlier this season after serving as the starter at the O’Neill Invitational. “It's Nebraska weather. Ten days ago it was 20 degrees when I got done, and today it's about 90."
Kubik said he starts between 15 and 20 meets most years and has 23 on his schedule this spring.
He has no plans on retiring from his spot near the starting line.
"I've enjoyed it, and I want to keep going,” he said. “I've had a great wife (Cindy) who has allowed me to do this who I've been with for 52 years. She allows me to start meets along with all the other sports I do. You have to have a good companion or things don't go so smoothly. She's been a big part of it.
"I didn't figure I'd go this long. I didn't know if I would live this long. But I really enjoyed it, and I'm going to do it as long as my health allows me to."