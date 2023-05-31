Brooklyn Kruse is ready to get back into basketball mode.

After wrapping up her high school career with a pair of medals at the Class B state track and field championships, the Wayne graduate returns to her favorite sport along with the other talented seniors from this past season around Northeast Nebraska.

Kruse is one of 22 girls selected for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Games, which will tip off on Friday at 6 p.m. at Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center. The boys game will follow at 8 p.m.

Kruse is looking forward to the all-star experience.

“I think it will be amazing,” she said. “I feel really honored to be selected to play with these really talented players around here and get the opportunity to be coached by different coaches. It’s really cool.”

All-star contests provide the experience of playing with and against other players who the participants have gone against over the past four years.

For Kruse, she gets to team up once again with Ponca’s Sam Ehlers.

“Sam Ehlers is on my team, and I used to play AAU basketball with her,” Kruse said. “It’ll be fun to play one more time with her.”

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game to help Wayne to a 16-11 record and a trip to a Class C1 district final as a senior.

She was a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, ending her career with 1,431 points, 729 rebounds and 283 blocked shots.

Kruse knows what she wants to get out of the all-star experience, both this week and when she participates in the Nebraska Coaches Association’s all-star contest in July in Lincoln.

“I just want to have fun and play my hardest,” she said. “I want to soak in the experience of playing one more time.”

Basketball is now the full-time sports focus for Kruse, who will stay close to home to join the Wayne State program this fall.

“I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m ready to get started,” she said. “(College basketball) will definitely be a quicker pace, and there will be bigger girls for me especially.

“It will take a lot of work, but I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Kruse will be a member of the Light Team in the all-star game and will be coached by Elkhorn Valley’s Brendan Dittmer and Ponca’s Bob Hayes.

Her teammates will include Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Makenna Noecker, who was the Daily News’ Elite Eight Class D honorary captain after averaging 20.6 points; Ehlers, a Morningside recruit who averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds; and Pierce standout wing Morgan Moeller.

The Dark Team will be coached by Bancroft-Rosalie’s Rod Peters and Battle Creek’s Kobe Lade.

Class C Elite Eight honorary captain Kaitlyn Emanuel of North Bend Central leads that team after winning four Class C1 state championships. She will play one more time with Tigers teammate Madison Bishop.

Three city girls also will be on the Dark Team — Norfolk High’s Cameryn Skiff, Lutheran High Northeast’s Mia Wiederin and Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles.

GIRLS ALL-STAR ROSTERS

LIGHT TEAM

Makenna Noecker Hartington Cedar Catholic

Halle Beller Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Alivia Morten Hartington-Newcastle

Brooklyn Kruse Wayne

Morgan Moeller Pierce

Ellie McAfee Ponca

Hadley Cheatum Summerland

Maci Nemetz Atkinson West Holt

Blair Fiala Howells-Dodge

Samantha Ehlers Ponca

Brynn Baumert Guardian Angels Central Catholic

COACHES

Brendan Dittmer Elkhorn Valley

Bob Hayes Ponca

DARK TEAM

Isabella Bonneau Bancroft-Rosalie

Alex Arenas Wakefield

Channatee Robles Norfolk Catholic

Mya Zohner Battle Creek

Amber Lawson Wynot

Madison Bishop North Bend Central

Kaitlyn Emanuel North Bend Central

Mia Wiederin Lutheran High Northeast

Reagan Brummels Battle Creek

Emma Heller Wisner-Pilger

Cameryn Skiff Norfolk

COACHES

Rod Peters Bancroft-Rosalie

Kobe Lade Battle Creek

