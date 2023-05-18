OMAHA – Brooklyn Kruse capped off her track and field career in nearly perfect fashion.
She collected her second top three finish of the state meet by taking third in the shot put on Thursday at the Class B state championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
And she did that while breaking her personal record multiple times with a top final mark of 41 feet, 10 inches.
“This is crazy,” Kruse said. “I never thought I’d do this well at state at the beginning of the season.
“I PRed three times, so that’s all I could wish for. I had adrenaline from being at the state meet.”
Kruse got off to a great start with a PR of 41-1.5 on her first throw. She beat that by going 41-7.5 on her second, and her best attempt came on her first try in the finals.
Kruse said at the middle of the season her confidence started going up and she thought state medals were at least a possibility.
“I made it to the (Norfolk) Classic, and I threw well at that,” she said. “Then at districts, it was bad weather but I ended up throwing pretty well. I had a feeling, but I didn’t want to jinx it.”
The Wayne State basketball recruit was satisfied with how she finished her time participating in the throws, something she has been doing since seventh grade.
“I’ve always liked throwing. I’m happy with how it ended,” Kruse said. “I can just relax now knowing I had a good career.”
A pair of West Point-Beemer teammates also medaled in the shot put. Megan Anderson was fifth (41-5.5) and Claire Paasch sixth (41.2.5). The Cadets also got a seventh place finish from Mia Hunke in the 300 hurdles.
Pierce’s Claudia Riggert tied for fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-1.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard for this, so all of that is coming back.
“All of my coaches helped me a ton. It took a lot of weight lifting and a lot of hard work.”
Riggert said her goal was to medal, especially after not clearing opening height at the state meet as a freshman.
She said that experience helped her in her return, and she cleared her first two attempts before being among seven high jumpers who were eliminated once the bar was raised to 5-3.
“Last year I was really nervous when I came here,” Riggert said. “Coming my second time, it wasn’t near as nerve-wracking.”
Boone Central’s Claire Primrose gave the area another fourth place finish. She went 35-3 to medal in the triple jump.
Primrose entered the finals in eighth place, and she remained there until registering her best jump on her final try. Her increase of 8.25 inches vaulted her up four spots.
Wayne’s Elle Powicki was eighth in the 100 hurdles.