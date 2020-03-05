In the past, selecting a captain hasn’t been so obvious for the Daily News’ all-area wrestling team.
Gage Krolikowski from Valentine put all of those worries to bed by capping off a more than impressive high school wrestling career with his fourth state individual title.
He changed the schedule for the finals of the entire state tournament, for crying out loud, so his finals match would be featured at the end.
Digging into his career would cause one to know just how special this wrestler is and what he stands for in his life.
“There have been so many people who have helped me to get where I am today,” Krolikowski said. “Coaches, Mom and Dad, my sister — I have been really surrounded by a network of great people.”
To put an exclamation point on his selection as the captain of this year’s team, consider this:
You can count the number of losses in his Nebraska high school career, not only on one hand, but one finger.
Krolikowski lost one single match in his entire Nebraska high school career.
As a sophomore, he was beaten by a wrestler from South Dakota, and he avenged that loss the following year.
“We don’t go looking for wins for our wrestlers,” Badger coach Shane Allison said. “We seek out competition, and Gage has been a great competitor his entire time here at Valentine.”
“Competitor” is an understatement.
Not only did he win 165 matches in his career at Nebraska meets, he won more than 140 of them by pin.
“I like to be aggressive and score points for the team,” Krolikowski said. “I just never wanted to back up in a match.”
Not only did Krolikowski talk about mentors on the mat, he showed he gets it by naming his support system throughout his 15-year wrestling career.
“My mom and dad took me everywhere when I was little through this past summer,” he said. “They have been such a big part of this, and my sister, Tessa, has been through it all.”
Tessa is a sophomore at Valentine and has been a huge supporter throughout her brother’s career.
“There are not a lot of people as a senior in high school who would say they are going to miss their little sister when they graduate,” Krolikowski said. “But I’m going to miss Tessa next year — she is like my manager.”
He went on to give some love to his coaches and wrestling mates.
“Jordan Kelber helped me so much to get where I’m at,” Krolikowski said. “He was my wrestling partner when I was younger and made me a lot of what I am on the mat.”
Kelber was a three-time state champion for the Badgers and molded his counterpart into the winner he became.
“I used to go into practice every day with the goal to take him down,” Krolikowski said. “Then I wanted to score on him from the bottom — I didn’t do it very often to begin with, but by the end of his time, I felt like I held my own — he was the best.”
Allison, a two-time state champion himself, knows he had a special wrestler.
“We have a lot of history up here in Valentine,” Allison said. “He is our first four-time guy, and he has shown everyone what it takes to get there. He is as hard of working kid I have seen and a great kid.”
The Badgers — who had won three consecutive state titles, finished a half a point from Ord for runner-up in Class C this year and placed second in the state duals to David City — have accumulated 42 state champions over the years with some of those champions winning multiple titles.
Valentine also had another state champion in Chris Olson.
Olson had lost three matches in the state individual meet, twice in the finals and one in the semifinals.
He ends his career with a pair of seconds and a third before winning his championship this year.
“He, Gage and Chris Williams have been the backbone of this team this year,” Allison said. “They show the other wrestlers what work needs to get done to get to the finals.”
Williams lost in the finals this season after potentially setting himself up in position for four titles next season.
“I was happy to see Olson get a title,” Allison said. “He has worked as hard as anyone to get there.”
Krolikowski played football in the fall and estimated he played around 155 pounds during the season.
“He was a good football player,” Valentine athletic director Gus Brown said. “He was always around the ball or carrying the ball.”
Krolikowski credited Kelber and Kelber’s dad, Jason, for showing him how to drop weight after the football season.
“It was easy,” Krolikowski said. “It wasn’t about starving; it was about eating right. Nutrition is the way to drop weight, and it will be something I can use for the rest of my life.”
He plans to head to Kearney next year and wrestle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney as a Loper.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there,” he said. “It’s the next chapter in my life, but this has been a great one for me and my family.”
Brown wanted to add a final comment.
“You hear it all the time about kids being good kids,” Brown said. “He’s a better kid than he is a wrestler, and that is saying a lot because he was a great wrestler.”
If Krolikowski was the clear favorite to be the captain this season, Plainview’s Nate Christensen was the co-captain or captain with an asterisk.
The Pirates won their second individual team championship in a row and took the state duals title the past couple of years.
Christensen was a two-time champion with a runner-up finish sandwiched in between after an injury prevented him from competing as a freshman.
“It was just an awesome moment for myself and my family,” Christensen said of the team title and his individual championship. “I’m just so happy that God gave me these talents so that I could do this and be a part of this.”
The script for success for the Pirates sounds quite similar.
“Hard work and coach (Dean) Boyer,” Christensen said. “He does an amazing job coaching us and giving us confidence, knowing that we can do anything.”
Boyer was eager to pass the praise along.
“You can coach and preach all you want,” Boyer said. “If the kids don’t grasp what you’re saying, it goes right through them. We have a group of kids here at Plainview that get it and work very, very hard.”
Plainview placed a couple of wrestlers on the first team on its way to its back-to-back titles.
Scout Ashburn won a title at 113 pounds for the Pirates as a sophomore with a major decision in the championship match.
Ashburn finished fourth as a freshman but made it through the threshold this season.
“A title was everything. I worked really hard to accomplish that — extremely hard,” Ashburn said, “but the team title feels amazing.”
Ashburn grew up dreaming of a day like the state tournament.
“I’ve watched state wrestling many times, and it’s just something I’ve dreamed of,” he said. “A sophomore in high school and I’ve been a part of four state titles — it’s just amazing.”
Tilden-Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennet made the first team with a win over last year’s Class D 106-pound champion, Eli Lanham of Plainview.
Lanham defeated Bennett in last year’s title bout, but Bennet reversed the roles in this match after dropping the district title to his counterpart earlier in February.
The match was tight, but Bennett prevailed with a 4-2 decision.
There is the possibility of more to come as both wrestlers are juniors.
The last Plainview wrestler to make the first team is Alizae Mejia, who completed a 31-0 season with a 5-3 decision in the finals.
Mejia overcame a football injury to post the undefeated season and state championship in his junior campaign.
Landon Beaver from Wisner-Pilger won a championship and landed on the first team at the expense of another local wrestler, Kolby Johnson of Madison, in the Class C 220-pound bout.
After placing second in the district meet and fourth in last year’s state meet, Beaver broke through in his senior season to grab the crown.
Johnson finished the season with a 26-5 record after a 3-1 loss to Beaver in the finals.
The lone Class B spot on the first team was earned by Wayne’s Mike Leatherdale, who won at 285 pounds.
Leatherdale pinned his way to the finals and then for good measure, used 1 minute, 20 seconds in the final bout to pin his opponent and complete a 26-1 season.
The Badgers’ Williams likely heads the second team as Williams was shooting for his third consecutive state title but fell short in the Class C 126-pound championship match to place second.
He finished his junior campaign with the silver medal after winning titles as a freshman and sophomore.
Johnson lost to Beaver in Class C at 220 pounds in an area matchup, and Winside’s Gabe Escalante was the recipient of the same area treatment by Christensen for Plainview in Class D.
The Plainview senior pinned Escalante to send the sophomore home with the silver medal, giving Escalante plenty of opportunities to take the next step.
Without Williams’ accomplishments for the Badgers, the best of the second team may have gone to Kaleb Pofahl from Neligh-Oakdale.
The Warrior 195-pounder won his 150th match in the district finals and had accumulated more than 100 pins in his career.
Unfortunately, the 42-4 senior ran into Cale Mundt of Nebraska Christian, a junior with a 47-1 record, and fell 7-4 to end his career with 153 wins — one win short of his goal.
Gavin Dozler, a sophomore from Boone Central, completed a successful campaign with a 43-7 record at 113 pounds in Class C with a runner-up finish.