At a young age, Melanie Kroeger grew up running around, playing volleyball, basketball and whatever she got her hands on. That competitive spirit took her around the U.S. and the world.
She is now back in Norfolk raising her son, Tomas, with her husband, Rodrigo Olivares.
Growing up, Melanie competed with her brother Mike and participated in numerous sports, including volleyball, basketball and track.
"She was a normal girl growing up and also excelled in academics," said Bonnie Kroeger, Melanie's mother. "She always was athletic, and we had her in gymnastics when she was young."
Melanie started running track in grade school, and that is when her parents knew that she would be something special.
"She was in a sprint race, got off to a bad start and was way behind. Then she kicked it into another gear and passed everybody and won the race," Bonnie Kroeger said. "Her dad said at the time, 'Not everybody has that extra gear; I think track will be her sport.' She seemed to excel in track more than any other sport."
As an eighth grader, she was a part of the a record-setting 4x100 team that finished in 54.24 seconds. That was just the start of a record-breaking track career.
When Melanie entered Norfolk High School, all of her attention slowly moved to track.
She played three years of volleyball and basketball while she ran cross country her senior year. But she wanted to focus on her craft so she would be ready for the spring.
"I like the speed; to be able to do something fast was a lot of fun," Melanie said. "The races are so quick. You get off the block, start to run, you don't even know what happens and you are done. It was a lot of fun."
As she progressed and matured as a student-athlete, she became exclusively a sprinter, in addition to competing in the long jump.
"She was a very good sprinter for us during her time at NHS. She came in during a period of time when we had a run of very good sprinters," Norfolk track and field coach Gary Schuurmans said. "As a freshman, she had good times and competed well, but the thing I was most impressed with is that for the next four years, she worked extremely hard in the offseason and continually made great strides and improvements, with her senior year being her best year."
IN THE MID-1990s, Battle Creek sprinter Rachelle Kuchar was dominating in Class C.
While the two held the Daily News all-time mark in the 200 for 14 years, Melanie competed in Class A for the Panthers and they would have never faced off since they were in different classifications.
This brought the idea and the start of the Norfolk Track Classic.
"We had several female sprinters at the time who were among the best in the state, and they were in our area," Schuurmans said. "Melanie was one of those individuals."
The track meet targeted the top eight best performances in the Daily News' coverage area, and it is still one of the most highly anticipated and watched track meets in the region.
"Melanie, along with several other individuals in the area, was part of the drive to begin the Classic. Because we had several individuals who didn't normally get to compete against each other beyond the weekly Daily News top 10 list, Denny Fuehrer always planted the idea that it would be great to get these individuals together with no team titles on the line and let them compete against each other," Schuurmans said. "So I guess along with the other great sprinters in 1994, they were the push that brought us the Norfolk Classic in 1995."
THE FOUR-YEAR letter winner went on to break four Norfolk school records, including the 100-meter dash (12.0) and 200-meter dash (25.1), and she was part of the 4x100-meter relay (49.56) and 4x400-meter record-breaking relay teams.
"It was very exciting to break those records. It was definitely a goal to reach toward, and it was really thrilling," Melanie said.
Her three best finishes at the Nebraska state meet came in her freshman and senior years. She was part of a 4x100 meter relay team that finished third, and she then followed up with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash the same year. Then a few years later, she took home another third place in the 100-meter dash. She is also still the third most prolific individual with about 500 points scored through her career.
"Melanie was a great competitor and role model, plus she was a wonderful individual to be associated with," Schuurmans said.
AFTER GRADUATING from Norfolk High School in the top 10 of her class academically in 1994, she went on to run track at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Melanie continued her success from high school to college, as she became an All-American her senior year and competed in the NCAA Division II National Championships in Edwardsville, Illinois.
"I had some success in college. We had a really great team and a great coach," Melanie said. "It was a lot of fun. When you have people around you who are as good as or better than you, it makes you want to continue to be better. It kept my interest throughout the whole time, and I kept improving."
Her 4x100-meter relay team finished in seventh place at the national championships.
She was also a part of the record-breaking 4x200 relay team, with a time of 1:42.54. Her 4x100 relay team was one-hundredth of a second off the record, with a time of 46.67 in 1998.
In UNK's outdoor track and field history, Melanie is still in the top 10 in school records, including the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and her 4x100-meter relay team.
She sits in seventh on the 100-meter dash list, eighth in the 200-meter dash and is still in second in the 4x100-meter relay.
MELANIE graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1998 with a degree in journalism and sports administration.
In the summer, she found an internship in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. The internship soon turned into a full-time job as an event services coordinator for the U.S. Olympic Triathlon Training System.
"I always wanted to go do something in sports, and I was able to do so in Colorado Springs," Melanie said.
She spent a year and a half in Colorado Springs before she found herself on the West Coast in Los Angeles.
"She always loved to travel, and she traveled to many countries, sometimes with a friend, sometimes alone," her mother said. "It was kind of scary for us knowing she was so far away in a strange country, but she always loved to live in California."
While in Los Angeles, she worked in advertising and lived there for about eight years.
In 2007, she took a different direction in her life and went back to school while she was working and got a degree in teaching.
"I decided I wanted to change my life and do something a little more meaningful," Melanie said.
In 2008, California underwent a budget crisis and Melanie was one of the thousands of teachers who lost their job. She then looked to go teach in international waters and ended up in Santiago, Chile.
"It was even scarier when she left for Chile to teach English as a second language and she knew no one," Bonnie Kroeger said. "When she flew into Santiago that night, she met a gentleman who was working at the airport and helped her find her luggage. That person eventually became her husband (Rodrigo Olivares) in May 2011 and we were able to attend their wedding in Chile."
Melanie said she had a blast having the opportunity to go to Chile and learn more about the Spanish culture.
Later in 2011, Melanie and her husband moved back to Los Angeles for the next couple of years before they decided they wanted to move to Norfolk.
"We wanted to be closer to family. It was a big change having lived in Los Angeles; Santiago, Chile; and having been away from home for about 20 years. But it was an even bigger change to come home to go back to a small town," Melanie said.
Melanie, Rodrigo and their 3-year-old son, Tomas, are happy to be living in Norfolk, where they have been since 2015.
"Change is always good. We decided we wanted to move back, be closer to family, and that was the important thing. Even now during the coronavirus pandemic, this is the best place rather than a big city," Melanie said.
Rodrigo works for the post office in Norfolk while Melanie decided to focus on raising their son.
"I think he (Rodrigo) had never imagined he would ever move to the U.S. But we talked about opportunities, life and what we wanted to do," Melanie said. "We wanted to change our lives, and I am happy that we were able to do so by living here in Norfolk."