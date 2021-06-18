Kramer, Mickelson lead Light to All-Star Game win

Most people have to wait until Independence Day to see fireworks, but those in attendance for Friday’s Northeast Nebraska Boys All-Star Basketball Game got an early treat as the Light team used a late surge to get past the Dark team and win 105-95 at the Cox Activities Center.
Down by five heading into the fourth quarter, the Light team went on a 23-7 run to begin the period with Lucas Vogt of BRLD hitting a three to make it 89-78 with 6:33 left. However, the Dark team found its groove once again and used back-to-back threes from Wakefield’s Blake Brown to make it a two-point game with just 3:10 to go.
Following his second three, a stoppage of time was called for new groups to be subbed in. The Light team’s group included Ryan Kramer of Boone Central and Christian Mickelson of Norfolk Catholic, who each took over and put the contest away.
“Those guys were ready to go and got up real quick and finished it off,” Light coach Joe Hesse of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family said.
Kramer ended the day with 19 points, enough to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the Light team. If it wasn’t his clutch plays, it was his three slam dunks that would make even the Harlem Globetrotters take notice.
Mickelson led the Light team with 27 points and 12 field goals.
The former Cardinal tried to make something happen in the first half, but couldn’t get anything to go. Both sides started running low on energy towards the fourth quarter, and that’s when Kramer took advantage. He was able to get one off the board from North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld and the result was better than a more recent attempt.
“We never really practiced it, but me and Jaxon played in a [pickup] game last week and we tried to get one then, didn’t get it,” Kramer said. “I’m glad we got one now. It was a lot of fun.
The Light squad established themselves on the interior early with help from Cael Hartung of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half. Hesse knew that he had four guys capable of posting up, but was surprised by Hartung’s production.
“Honestly, I thought it probably would’ve been a Jaxon or Jakwon,” Hesse said. “He ran the floor really well. I guess that’s what they do up at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. They just run the floor. He looked right at home, got some easy transition stuff.”
It didn’t come as easily in the second quarter, Kallan Herman of Norfolk High had six points in the second quarter to help get Dark going offensively. However, three pointers by Mickelson and Weston Graham of Twin River kept the margins between the two teams air tight. With the game tied, Gunnar Ray of Oakland-Craig made a layup at the buzzer and the Dark team took a 46-44 lead into halftime.
The Dark kept it coming with threes by Herman, Ray, Brown and Justin Erb of Wakefield. For Brown, he had five points as part of a team-best 16-point performance. Enough to earn him MVP honors for the Dark team.
His ability to score in bunches throughout the contest was something Dark head coach Joe Wendte — also the head coach at Wakefield — has gotten to see up close for the past few years.
“Well he’s just a gamer, he did that for us all year. I had the privilege to coach him these last four years and he did that throughout the last four years,” Wendte said. “So it was nothing different, what we saw from Blake Brown.”
Light made it a three-point game with under a minute remaining, but Dark made some key baskets to keep them ahead. However Kramer was able to end the period with his first dunk of the day, which barely beat the buzzer. The momentum was enough to get Light going and take it home.
Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Game
Light 18 26 22 39 — 105
Dark 14 32 25 24 — 95
Light: Jakwon Webb, Madison, 2 0-0 5: Lucas Vogt, BRLD, 4 0-0 10; Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 8 0-0 19; Christian Mickelson, Norfolk Catholic, 12 1-1 27; Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 3 0-0 11; Jaxon Wietfeld, North Bend Central 4 1-2 9; Weston Graham, Twin River, 1 0-0 3; Payton Frederick, Battle Creek, 1 0-0 2; Cael Hartung, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 5 0-1 10; Bryar Bennett, Ponca, 4 0-0 9; Total, 44 2-4 105.
Dark: Blake Brown, Wakefield, 4 4-5 16; Justin Erb, Wakefield, 5 0-0 12; Grant Colligan, Lutheran High Northeast, 4 0-0 12; Gunnar Ray, Oakland-Craig, 4 0-0 9; Myles Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2 0-1 4; Kaden Sheridan, Walthill, 3 0-0 6; Jalen Merrick, Walthill 4 1-2 9; Dawson Watts, Pierce, 3 0-0 6; Kallan Herman, Norfolk, 5 0-0 11; Anthony Haberman, Wynot, 5 0-0 10; Total, 39 5-8 95.