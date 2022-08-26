Coach Chris Koozer enters his second year at the helm of the Norfolk High football program and welcomes back several returning skill players from a 3-6 squad in year one.
“What I see from last year is that we return a lot of our skill players, a lot of kids that got a lot of playing time. We were young last year, and we played a lot of sophomores and juniors in our skill positions,” Koozer said. “Those players include Kaden Ternus, who returns at quarterback, receiver Jake Licking, Payson Owen and Rowdy Bauer at running back, and fullback Hudson Waldow. They got a lot of playing time on the offensive side of the football.”
Ternus, Licking and Owen are seniors who started during their sophomore year as well, while Bauer and Waldow are juniors. All played significant time last season.
“We’ll have Mason Dixon back, a senior who had a starting position in the offensive line, but we’ll be replacing four offensive linemen,” Koozer said. “That’s going to be the toughest part. Our graduating senior class was really heavy with offensive linemen. That’ll be a challenge. Now, three of our linemen will be out of the junior class who played reserve and JV football.”
Koozer said he feels that the Panthers’ offense “kind of hit our stride toward the latter part of the year and was putting some points up against some people, but we need to learn to be more consistent throughout the season.
“We had kind of figured some stuff out and were able to open the playbook a little more. I’m encouraged by last year’s improvement and the return of so many skill position players who were involved in that. I expect more competitive games and better play, regardless of how that translates to wins.”
Defensively, Norfolk also will be looking for linemen, although the Panthers’ 4-2-5 scheme requires just two interior defensive linemen aligned with a pair of defensive ends and four linebackers. Alan Diaz is slated to be one of those interior linemen, with rotation players to be determined.
One of the defensive ends will be senior Jackson Bos, another two year starter, with another senior — Kayden Kettler — at the other end position. Tanner Eisenhauer is back to man one interior linebacker position.
“Overall, in terms of offense and defense, I think we’re pretty balanced at this point,” Koozer said. “We just want to build on what we were doing well last year.”
The Panthers, who will be looking at getting the season off to a good start, will open the season at Columbus, a team that already has a game versus Fremont under its belt.
“Columbus will be excited to play us, and that will be game two for them,” Koozer said. “It’s typical to make your team better from week one to week two. They don’t need any other advantages. They’ll be plenty good. They’ve been a playoff team for some number of years.”
Norfolk’s schedule for the next two years shifts from a heavy Omaha presence to more out-state competition.
“Last year we were playing in Omaha five times. This year it will be just once, at Omaha Westside, with Bellevue East at home,” Koozer said. “This year we’re playing out-state schools — Columbus, North Platte, Grand Island, Fremont, Kearney, teams Norfolk hasn’t seen for a while, and we shift to Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast. It’s an interesting challenge, especially since five of those teams have new coaches.”
Koozer will be assisted by Matt Skiff (defensive coordinator, inside linebackers), Blake Wockenfuss (defensive line), Brain Disch (wide receivers), Kodiak French (outside linebackers), Trevor Staman (defensive backs), Cory Lenton (offensive line) and Aaron Wilken (running backs).
Norfolk High School football roster
Seniors: Kaden Ternus, Cole Pritchett, Cooper Jaeke, Jake Licking, Isaac Rezac, Kayden Kettler, Brooks Reiman, Riley Schulte, Payson Owen, Alberto Insua, Jackson Bos, Tavion Riley, Alex Isom, Caden Schliewe and Mason Dixon.
Juniors: Tanner Eisenhauer, CJ Hoffman, Mason Merkel, Adam Heinemann, Ashten Hader, Hudson Waldow, Coleson Barritt, Peyton Vietor, Rowdy Bauer, Gavin Lee, Brendyn Luna, Austin Ferris, Carter Ramaekers, Joel Thompson, Samuel Zazueta, Jonathan Isom, Gavin Dixon, Cohen Gallagher, Jacob Schamp, Finley Conroy, Jackson Mazuch, Alan Diaz and Dylan Frohberg.
Sophomores: Owen Godfrey, Cole Fundus, Zach Roberts, Maddox Furst, Lane Mead, Jaeden Thompson, Kaleb Miller, Cruz Cabrera, Chance Ritter, Landon Ferris, Josh Dittmer, Jacob Thelen, Noah Ferguson-Naranjo, Garrett Mohr, Landon Fredrickson, Riley Hammer, Mikah Peplinski, Blake Buchanan, Jay Koozer, Brayden Long, Max Pearson and Max Arenas.