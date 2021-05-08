Kohler adapts to new job as executive director

Northeast Community College's previous athletic director, who accepted a new position back in February, continues to adjust to his new job as executive director of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Kurt Kohler had been Northeast's AD and dean of student life since 2017.
"It's been going well — it's been a challenge getting used to the rules and expectations in Minnesota," Kohler said. "I've really enjoyed it so far."
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference has 24 member schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Kohler succeeded Peter Watkins, who accepted a position at Winona State as director of athletic communications.
During his first couple of months on the job, Kohler has been doing his work remotely from Norfolk thanks to COVID-19, but he plans on moving to Rochester, Minnesota, in the summer.
"Minnesota still has some limitations, so it has been somewhat of a challenge. It will be nice once I'll be able to go out to meet coaches, athletic directors, deans of students and presidents face-to-face," he said. "We're progressing through our sports, so it will be whole a lot better once I've been in the office and have been through several of the seasons to see how things operate."
Back when Kohler was offered the job, he had visited Rochester and was able to look around in a short period of time. Kohler said he’s happy with his decision to eventually move to Minnesota.
"We are excited to work with Kurt to continue to move the MCAC forward on the regional and national stage," said Mike Lester, president of the conference's executive committee, in a previous press release. "Kurt's leadership background will be extremely well-suited to our diverse institutions and student-athletes."
Kohler is working with athletic directors and coaches on the spring sports and he is already getting ready for football and scheduling in the fall.
"Football is a big-time sport in Minnesota, so we want to make sure that we are doing the right things to keep the competitiveness," Kohler said. "The things I am doing now are similar to what I was doing at Northeast."
During his time at Northeast, Kohler led numerous departments, including residence life, counseling services, student conduct, student activities, student health, dining services and athletics.
As the chief athletic administrator, he directed a department of seven coaches and 160 student-athletes in eight sports that competed at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I and Division II levels in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Before Northeast Community College, Kohler served as the head volleyball coach at Fort Hays State University in Kansas for nine seasons.
In addition to Fort Hays, Kohler has previous athletic administrative and coaching experience at Barton Community College (Kansas), Missouri Western State University, Allen County Community College in Kansas and at the high school level in Colorado.
Things have been going as smooth as they can being a couple states away, but Kohler and his wife, Jennifer, are ready to see more of what is to come.
"We're looking forward to getting all of the planning done over the summer for a full school year, where we can play all of our seasons and to see how it goes," Kohler said. "Norfolk has been a great place for us and we're going to truly miss it, but we are looking forward to the next opportunity."