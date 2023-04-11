A late addition to Northeast Community College’s roster continued to pay dividends inside the pitching circle on Tuesday.
Tara Koch came within one out of a complete-game shutout before settling for a 3-1 victory over Cloud County Community College in the second game of a doubleheader at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Koch’s strong performance helped the Hawks snap a losing streak that had reached five games with a 4-1 loss in Tuesday’s opener.
“Tara would have loved – and we would have loved – the complete-game shutout, but it was still a job well done,” Northeast coach Iris Woodhead said. “She got hit in the kneecap in the sixth inning, and to come back from getting hit in the kneecap is not an easy thing to do. So her coming back was good.”
Koch took a sharp comebacker off her left knee – for the second time in the game – but got the second out in the sixth inning before striking out Zoie Kincade on four pitches, including an 0-2 foul ball.
“I was a little bit angry,” Koch said with a laugh.
She added another strikeout in the top of the seventh and caught a bunt attempt for the second out. But back-to-back singles by Mia Kelly and Ryleigh Jones spoiled the shutout bid before Koch snagged a grounder for the final out.
The Norfolk High graduate gave up six hits, struck out nine and walked two while improving to 7-6 for the Hawks (11-23).
“She was attacking the hitters,” Woodhead said. “When she got ahead in the count, she was tough being able to throw her change-up. Her change-up looked real good today, so I think her attack mentality was what was so successful for her.”
The coach said Koch is putting together a strong freshman season for Northeast.
“Tara is a competitor, and I think that’s props to the Norfolk Senior High softball team,” she said. “They compete well, and their student-athletes that we’re able to get from their program compete well.”
Koch wasn’t even going to be a member of the team until she joined practices two weeks before the season opener – well after the rest of the team had gone through fall practices together.
But with all three pitchers on the roster injured, the Hawks were looking for an arm.
“I was going back-and-forth for quite a while, then I had all the girls come to me and we sat down and made a pros and cons list,” Koch said. “Then I decided to just go for it because why not?”
Suddenly, Koch was a college softball player, something she didn’t expect. Even more surprising was her becoming a college pitcher.
“I didn’t even pitch a lot in high school, actually,” she said. “I was more a first baseman, shortstop, second (baseman), so it was kind of an adjustment. But it all kind of clicked together. It wasn’t anything too crazy.”
Having a pair of former Norfolk High teammates – Taylor Schmidt and Ellie Schwede – on the Hawks helped. So did the fact that Koch knew many of the sophomores since her older sister, Jade, played on last year’s Northeast squad.
Koch also took the right mindset entering her unexpected junior college softball journey.
“I said at the beginning of the season I wasn’t expecting to play in college, so I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself,” she said. “Just go out and enjoy every moment.
“I think I do a good job of not putting too much pressure on myself and just going out, attacking and having fun.”
Koch and the Hawks had fun in the second game against the Thunderbirds (14-18), which split the four-game season series between the teams.
Abby Balfour singled in Alexis Folks with two outs in the third inning to put Northeast up 1-0.
A pair of insurance runs came in the sixth. Emilee Spitz singled home Josie Knust, and another run came home when the catcher tried to pick off Ahdriana Medrano at third base . But the ball went off the bat and out of play, resulting in Medrano being awarded home plate.
“It’s always nerve-wracking when it’s a one-run game,” Woodhead said. “In that sixth inning, when we were able to get two runs there, that was perfect. That’s what the team needed to do to put the ball back on our court, and hopefully it stays there.
“It was nice to see us put back-to-back hits together and run the bases a little more intelligently for the most part.”
That came after Northeast was limited in the first game to a two-out RBI single by Spitz to single home Mia Eickhoff, who had tripled in sixth. The Hawks outhit Cloud County 6-5 and didn’t commit an error but still came up three runs short.
“We really needed to get the ball back on our court,” Woodhead said. “I thought we had opportunities in that first game, but unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of them.:
Koch hopes the Hawks can carry their success from the second game into Wednesday’s home doubleheader with Central Community College-Columbus.
“We’ve had a rough last couple of weeks,” she said. “Momentum-wise, this is huge for us. We have to go in and play the best that we can.”
First game
Cloud County 001 020 1 – 4 5 0
Northeast 000 001 0 – 1 6 0
WP: Taylor Dekok. LP: Emilee Spitz. 3B: (NECC) Mia EIckhoff.
Second game
Cloud County 000 000 1 – 1 6 1
Northeast 001 002 x – 3 5 0
WP: Tara Koch. LP: Kiera Brack. 2B: (NECC) Taylor Schmidt.