BLOOMFIELD — A good old-fashioned slobber-knocker presented itself here as Bloomfield dropped a 16-2 contest to Crofton in a game that was even closer than the final score indicated.
The teams battled to a defensive struggle, which saw Crofton come away with the win after Bloomfield's only points came from a second-period safety.
Crofton scored a touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the game to go up by the 16-2 final score after the game had been at 8-2 for the lion's share of the contest.
"We played a very good team tonight," Crofton coach Tom Allen said. "They really handed it to us last year (28-10) so we needed to make a statement here and show what we are capable of — I think we did that."
Braxston Foxhoven had a monster game on both sides of the ball and defensively in particular.
The tight end and defensive end was a real thorn in the Bloomfield offensive scheme as he recorded a couple of sacks and four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
"They were ranked in D2, and we wanted to show what we can do," Foxhoven said. "It's always pretty cool to come here and beat these guys. They're a great team, now we need to just keep this going."
Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar ended the game with questions about his team.
"We need to shore up a lot of things in all facets of the game, including the will to win," Kuchar said. "We had guys stepping away from the challenge tonight — we can't have that. Crofton just plain wanted to win more than we did."
It turned out the Warriors got all the points they would need in the first five minutes of the contest.
Crofton got the ball at its own 19 on its opening possession, and a heavy dose of Wyatt Tramp moved the ball to the Warriors' 20.
Jace Panning took it from there as he ran through a couple of Bloomfield tacklers and found himself in the end zone and, with 7:20 left in the first quarter, Crofton was in business.
"We took advantage of a couple of their mistakes, which is what we knew we had to do," Allen said. "When you play a quality opponent like we did tonight, you have to take what they give you."
After Panning ran in the conversion run, the Warriors were up 8-0.
A Crofton miscue in the second quarter got the Bees on the board.
An errant pass that went behind Tramp ended up in the Bloomfield end zone where Tramp was tackled and the score moved to 8-2.
The teams traded turns with the football the remainder of the first half and the third quarter, pounding away at each other, mostly in the middle of the field until the Warriors got it going again midway through the final quarter.
Crofton got the ball on the Bees' 26 and took just four plays to cover the distance, putting the game away with a Tramp run from 5 yards out before adding the exclamation point with the conversion run to go in front 16-2.
"We went 6-4 last year, and I really felt like we got better every game," Allen said. "Well, we got better tonight, and this could really motivate us to take that next step."
Wiley Ziegler set the Bees up late in the game with a 24-yard return of a Crofton punt, but a Foxhoven sack set them back to open the ensuing drive before the Warriors were called for a pass interference.
The threat ended with a Crofton interception, and then a Tramp 43-yard blast through the Bloomfield defense salted the game away.
"We're going to enjoy this for the next three days," Allen said. "Then we'll get back to work and get after it."
The Warriors are slated to take their 2-0 record back on the road next week when they will travel to Neligh to take on Neligh-Oakdale. The Bees will hit the road as well when they travel to take on Tri County Northeast.
Crofton (2-0) 8 0 0 8 — 16
Bloomfield (1-1) 0 2 0 0 — 2
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
C: Jace Panning 20 run (Panning run), 7:26.
SECOND QUARTER
B: Crofton runner tackled in end zone for safety.
FOURTH QUARTER
C: Wyatt Tramp 5 run (Tramp run), 6:07.