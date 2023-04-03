It’s officially a winning streak for the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team.
After going winless last season, the Knights continued a strong start to this spring by blanking Columbus Lakeview 3-0 on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field.
That is the second consecutive win for the Knights, who improved to 2-1 heading into Thursday’s road game against Class B No. 8-rated Columbus Scotus.
“I think we played an all-around team game,” NC/LNHE coach Layne Miller said. “I think from the defense to the midfield to the attack – even our goalie (Mason Maas) – everyone had great games. We played a really unified team game.”
Braden Feddern gave the Knights the lead at 21:24 by converting a penalty kick.
The Vikings (0-5) kept it a one-goal deficit until the second half. Emerson Meyer caught the Lakeview keeper playing up high and was able to punish him by curving a shot behind him at 44:05.
Max Hammond capped off the scoring at 53:31 by floating a shot over the keeper’s fingertips and under the crossbar.
The winning streak wasn’t a quickly acquired one. This victory came nine days after a win over Omaha Gross, but having that break was beneficial.
“We’ve done a lot of work with trying to get ourselves ready for this game,” Miller said. “We had the musicals last week, so we were missing six guys all week. It was nice to see those guys that we missed come out and play.
“That transition from last game to this game, the guys kept putting their best effort in and working on improving their games.”
The Knights extended the offensive struggles of the Vikings, who have one goal so far this season.
“I think it starts with our midfield and us being able to play balls from there and not having to rely on our defense to play them,” Miller said. “Then my defense played a fantastic game today to help get that shutout. Our goalie didn’t see many shots in the first half, but in the second half he stopped everything coming in. He had a couple really good saves.”
Columbus LV (0-5) 0 0 – 0
NC/LHNE (2-1) 1 2 – 3
GOALS: (NC/LHNE) Braden Feddern, Emerson Meyer, Max Hammond.