Norfolk Catholic wresting coach Henry Aschoff knew going into Thursday’s Mid-State Conference dual with Wayne that his team wasn’t going to come out on top.
Giving up 42 points with seven forfeits, Aschoff said the team was going to focus on getting the most out of their individual matchups, and they made good on that opportunity, winning five of the six contested matches to end the night with a 48-33 dual win for the visiting Blue Devils.
“It’s still early in the season, and we’re working on getting through sickness and hitting the weights, but I thought our kids came out and competed hard,” he said after the dual. “We’ll eventually fill 10
weights, and if we could have done that tonight it would have been a closer dual.”
The Knights’ younger wrestlers matched up well with the younger wrestlers competing for Wayne, and that helped Norfolk Catholic claim four pins and a decision in their five match wins on the night.
The Knights’ first win came in the most exciting match of the evening. Kanyon Talton trailed Eli Barner early, but picked up some big points with a three-point nearfall late in the second period and finished the Blue Devil freshman off early in the third period for a pin that made it 18-6 after Wayne scored on three Knight forfeits.
After the teams traded opens at 138 and 145, Wyatt Smydra went to work on James Dorcey, building a 13-1 lead after one period before taking him down and pinning him early in the second period to make it 24-12.
Noah Wattier followed with a 9-3 decision over Aiden Liston at 160, and Francisco Mendez pinned Matus Snopek in the first minute of their 170-pound match to get Norfolk Catholic to within three at 24-21.
The Blue Devils’ Reid Korth picked up Wayne’s lone win at 182 pounds, pinning Ben Morland in 48 seconds. Isaac Wilcox closed the night for the Knights with a pin over Martin Carrillo at 220 pounds.
“The matchups tonight didn’t favor us with some of our best guys not getting a crack at anybody,” Wayne coach Dave Wragge said. “I thought we had a lot of freshman mistakes tonight, but those are easy to fix. We have a lot of good guys who give a good effort, and we can take that and
fix the mistakes.”
Aschoff said the Knights also will look better as the season progresses, with just one senior among the 11 wrestlers in their lineup as they prepare for action at Saturday’s Stanton Invitational.
“We’re a pretty young team,” he said. “Our 182-pounder is a junior and went up against a really good kid in that Korth kid. He went out there and got after it, and that’s all I can ask of the kid.”
With half of Wayne’s 24-man roster consisting of freshmen, Wragge said his team will be a work in progress this season as well, and they’ll reground for Saturday’s West Point-Beemer Duals Invite.
“Right now, we’re young and out of shape,” he said. “Once we get people in the right weight class, I think we’ll see some big gains. We were kind of gassed at the end of matches tonight, and we shouldn’t be, so that will be a focus for us as well.”
Wayne 48, Norfolk Catholic 33
113: NC open. 120: NC open. 126: NC open. 132: Kanyon Talton, NC, pinned Eli Barner, 4:20. 138: NC open. 145: Wayne open. 152: Wyatt Smydra, NC, pinned James Dorcey, 2:19.
160: Noah Wattier, NC, dec. Aiden Liston, 9-3. 170: Francisco Mendez, NC, pinned Matus Snopek, :41. 182: Reid Korth, Wayne, pinned Ben Morland, :48. 195: NC open. 220: Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Martin Carrillo, 4:11. 285: NC open. 106: NC open.