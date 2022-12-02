The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team will have a new look after the graduation of a group of seniors who were an integral part of the Knights’ varsity program for the past four years.
Those players wrapped up their careers with a 23-5 season that ended at the state basketball tournament in Lincoln last April, bouncing back to defeat Amherst in the Class C2 third-place game after an oh-so-close 41-40 loss to eventual champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semifinals.
“It’s a different team, but that’s OK — I like what we have,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “If you looked at the three seniors that played a lot of minutes for us who we lost, when you saw them physically or saw them move, you’d say, ‘That’s a basketball player.’
“The guys that we have replacing them, you look at them, and you’d say, ‘That’s a football player – that’s an athlete,’ ” he said. “We’re just very physically imposing.”
However, Manzer said any changes the Knights make in what they do offensively and defensively will be subtle adjustments.
“There will be some changes in the logistics of what we do, but we’re going to go out and play the game of basketball really well because we’re athletes and competitors,” Manzer said. “The biggest thing offensively is that, ever since I’ve been here, we’ve stressed spacing with four out (on the perimeter) and one in (post player). I feel right now that our best chance of winning is putting two bigs on the floor at the same time — not all the time, but most of the time.”
Those two bigs would be senior Kade Pieper and junior Nolan Fennessy, a pair of 6-foot-4, 240-pound post players who Manzer said “changes the dynamic of what we do offensively if both are on the floor together, but the over-arching principles that we had still stay the same.”
“What we want out of our offense is a great shot every single time down the floor — shot selection,” Manzer said. “While we may not be as skilled on the perimeter as we were, if these boys will really buy into shot selection, we can shoot some really good percentages. We can be efficient offensively. That’s the goal.”
Quality shot selection will be the result of good decisions and, for this edition of the Knights, will either be finishing around the rim off of 2 feet or an inside-outside catch and shoot the 3.
“We averaged about 15 3s per game last year, and we looked at the numbers and decided 15 was about right for us,” Manzer said. “I could see this year that it could be closer to 10, but those 10 that we take are going to be really good shots — inside-outside passes, which causes percentages to jump a lot more than a perimeter-to-perimeter pass.”
The Knights’ lineup expects to take advantage of the lack of size that many teams will have, having perhaps one post player but probably not two, in coping with Norfolk Catholic’s dual-post look.
“In my 12 years of coaching, I can think of one, maybe two teams that we played against that had two post players, and they were a problem,” Manzer said. “It’s just a unique way to play. You just don’t see a lot of that, guys with good feet and good hands. They know what their role is, and they like it.”
However, the Knights will have plenty of talent to go along with the post players.
Other returning players who were key contributors a year ago include seniors Mason Timmerman, a three-year starter, and Karter Kerkman, the team’s sixth man a year ago.
Manzer also is expecting contributions this season from junior Carter Janssen and sophomore Max Hammond, but he also has noticed the improvement of another senior who was unable to participate last year because of injury.
“A kid to watch is Triston Hoesing, who broke his leg at the end of football last year, so he didn’t play any basketball,” Manzer said. “He looked good this summer.”
Defensively, Norfolk Catholic may be better than a year ago, Manzer said.
“Last year we played matchup zone 100% of the time,” he said. “We have a few basic rules, and it really served us well.
“It fits this group really well, and they have so many reps with it, and they understand it so well. We’re changing a few things to fit our personality, but they like it, and I think they can do really good things with it.”
According to Manzer, Norfolk Catholic’s most important statistic will be “winning the rebound battle, every game” for the Knights to reach their potential.
Battling the teams of the Mid-State Conference will once again be “quite a challenge, with a lot of competitive, close games,” according to Manzer.
“Last year the Mid-State Conference competition was must-watch. It was really good,” he said. “This year it wouldn’t surprise me if it was the same way.”
Norfolk Catholic boys basketball roster
Seniors: Mason Timmerman, Cam Borgmann, Triston Hoesing, Karter Kerkman and Kade Pieper.
Juniors: Sam Speidel, Nolan Fennessy, Carter Janssen and Aiden Kosch.
Sophomores: Max Hammond, Braeden Burbach, Hudson Fischer, Carter Mickelson, Aiden Corr, Hayden Kelley and Alex Rios.
Freshmen: Callen Marshall, Nathan Timmerman, Breckon Feilmeier, Leighton Burbach and Gage Yosten.