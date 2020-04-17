A new season with familiar faces and fresh, young talent had the Norfolk Catholic girls track and field looking to make a run for a top 10 finish at the state track and field meet.
But the preparation for the 2020 season was all for nothing as the coronavirus canceled the season.
"We had a really good group coming back with the addition of talented freshmen," Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. "We had a team that could compete with a lot of people, and it would have been fun to see what they could do."
The Knights had a strong senior class ready to lead the way, featuring Carlie Cahoy, Jenna Craven, Morgan Crist, Anna Kassmeier, Abby Miller, Morgan Timmerman, Hannah Wagner and Savanna Vervynck.
"The core group of seniors would have been really good for us. They all would have made an impact to help us throughout the year," Kassmeier said. "We could build our team around them, and hopefully that carries over now to our underclassmen."
One of the senior standouts, Abby Miller, qualified for state in the high jump every year in her high school career and was ready to get going in 2020 so she could get back to Omaha for her senior year.
"We were all really excited to get the season going, and a lot of us had good attitudes toward what our goals were and had positive mindsets about accomplishing them," Miller said. "It was a bummer to have it all get canceled."
Miller tied for fourth in the high jump in 2019 and had been working on getting stronger while she dealt with a knee injury she suffered playing basketball.
"I was working a lot on being explosive," Miller said. "I was trying to heal up so I was ready to high jump."
Another senior who was ready to take another step at the state meet was two-time state qualifier Anna Kassmeier.
"I was looking forward to competing and getting the last chance in giving it my all," she said.
Kassmeier finished 13th in the pole vault at the state meet in 2019 and was ready to place even higher this year.
"I was hoping to go down there this year, compete and do better than I have been in the past," she said. "I felt like I was improving already from last year."
Norfolk Catholic finished 23rd at the 2019 state tournament and was striving for a top 10 finish in 2020, but the Knights were disappointed when they found out that they weren't going to get a chance to compete.
"The fact that we don't have another chance to be together is what bummed us out," Miller said.
The Norfolk Catholic boys track and field team didn’t have any seniors on the team this year, and the Knight won’t be able to defend the Class C state championship.
"It would have been fun to see what they would have been able to do," Kassmeier said.
The boys team won the Class C state championship in 2017 and was the Class C state runner-up in 2018.
In individual events, Norfolk Catholic junior Jackson Clausen didn't get a chance to defend his state title, either, in the 400 relay event.
The Knights plan to have 10 seniors next year while they are going to have six juniors, seven sophomores and a handful of freshmen.
On the girls side, while the seniors go their separate ways, the Knights will have seven seniors, five juniors and nine sophomores, along with the freshmen.
"We had a good base built. They were going to come to practice to work hard and do all of the things they needed to do to be successful. We'll miss the depth of our seniors that they provided for this year's team," Kassmeier said. "We have some talented kids that could be real successful in the future if we keep working at getting a little bit better all the time. We have a good core group, so at this point it's a matter of getting better."