The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High boys soccer team had its sights set on improving from a year ago and potentially hosting a district tournament, but it is all just a dream now since the season has been canceled.
The Knights finished last season with a 6-6 record and didn’t lose a single player to graduation.
This year around, Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High had 13 seniors along with all of the starters back and was ready to go.
“We were pretty optimistic because we had everybody back,” Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High coach Kevin Miller said. “They were doing everything really well in the offseason, and the buzz was pretty high as far as we could do some good things.”
The Knights had a starting lineup loaded with experience and mature student-athletes ready to go for the season.
NC/LHNE forward Jeremy Dreher led the team in scoring in 2019 and was poised to help lead the team to a state playoff appearance.
“We had high expectations. We were a senior-heavy team so we were returning every single starter,” Dreher said. “Guys bought in and wanted to win state.”
While Dreher led the team in scoring, he wouldn’t have been able to score as much as he did if it weren’t for his teammates, he said.
“We’ve got really good midfielders behind me with some really good passers on the team. A lot of my goals came off assists from the midfielders and forwards,” Dreher said. “I’m able to get behind the defenders, get a pass from the midfielders and all I had to do was finish with a one-on-one goal against the goalie.”
Dreher is committed to play soccer at Northeast Community College next year and will possibly play alongside a few other Knights — including Cael Wiederin and Riley Carlson.
“I’m excited for the future. It would have been nice to finish out my senior year, but I’m looking forward to playing soccer at Northeast,” Dreher said.
Northeast Community College soccer commit and three-sport athlete Cael Wiederin was on varsity since his sophomore year and was ready to make a run for state.
“We wanted to make state. We wanted to go out, work hard and compete every game,” Wiederin said.
The Knights had goals set out to go deep in postseason play, which included giving up one goal or less a game while they wanted to try to score three goals or more every game.
“We were super excited. We knew what it would take to get there, so we were all focused and ready for the season to start,” Wiederin said.
While Dreher took control of the middle of the field for the Knights, Alex Lammers was the center back defender and the leader on defense.
“Communication is the biggest part. I called out where everything is and made sure everyone is in the right position,” Lammers said.
If the opposing team were going to have to find a hole in the defense and get past them, they would have had to go through one more line of defense, goalkeeper Kellen Carney.
“Everything in the goalie box is going off of instincts,” Carney said.
Carney just started playing soccer his junior year and while he started every game, he joined the team because of his friends, which turned out to be a good idea.
“The learning curve from last year to this year was huge,” Carney said. “I improved a lot from last year just from seeing the game.”
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High’s other seniors included outside midfielder Tristen Schlecht, outside midfielder Riley Carlson, defender Wyatt Smydra, midfielder Riley Classen, midfielder Quentin Le Glehuir, midfielder and defender Zayne Ruden, utility Keiichiro Tateuchi, midfielder and defender Ashtin Arens and defender Caden Gaspers.
“I like their passion for the game. We had a lot of depth, which is key for the size of our school,” Miller said.
The Knights also had five juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen ready to add to the mix of talent.
The five juniors this year would have been Junior Rojas, Jagur Starkel, Brix Kossman, Alex Prim and Alejandro Barajas.
Ty Lammers and Keaton Ranslem were the two sophomores while freshmen Tyler Gasper, Nolan Thramer, Kolten Nielsen and Alonzo Barajas would have provided minutes and experience for the future.
The Knights will look for the handful of juniors, underclassmen and newcomers next year to step up, as they will lose a huge chunk of their team to graduation.
“The talent is there. Hopefully we will get some younger kids to step up next year,” Miller said.