If Norfolk Catholic’s 64-30 win over Lutheran High Northeast was a painting, it would be a ‘by the numbers’ product.
The Knights came out on top in every significant statistical area--all of which caused coach Tim Kassmeier to describe the game as “one of the best we’ve played in the last few years.”
Among the most noticeable numbers for Kassmeier was his girls’ 64-point total, a big jump from the 38 points per game average in the Knights’ first four games.
“We scored 27 points in the first half, and in our first two games we scored 31 and 35 (total score),” Kassmeier said. “This group has put a lot of time in shooting; they choose to shoot 15 to 20 minutes after every practice--and it’s the whole group of them, so hopefully that continues to make a difference.”
Norfolk Catholic, which had 11 of its 13 players score during the game, featured balanced scoring between 5 and 8 points from its five starters. But the Knights also got a total of 30 from its non-starters, which bettered the Lutheran High bench production 30-6.
“That’s huge; we got great contribution early from those kids, too,” Kassmeier said. “We needed to give players breaks at that time, and those kids that came in gave us really good minutes, so we didn’t need to sub them out. Everybody just played their role tonight, a little bit of whatever they had to do at that time.”
For example, non-starters Taylor Kautz and Jozy Piper both tied starters Anna Neuhalfen and Avery Yosten for team-high scoring with 8 points, and Piper also tied Yosten for the team lead in rebounds with 10.
“They really made their shots tonight; they shot lights out,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “Even their girls that weren’t shooting well earlier in the season shot well tonight.”
Lutheran High tried man-to-man, two types of presses, and two half-court zones defensively. None slowed Norfolk Catholics’ scoring as the Knights’ 12-0 run during the last three minutes of the first quarter extended into the second to create a 17-5 lead that extended to 27-10 at the half when Carly Marshall’s 3 beat the buzzer.
“Obviously it helps confidence and momentum to hit a last second 3 going in at the half,” Kassmeier said. “Then we got off to a really good start in the third quarter.
Norfolk Catholic opened the third period with another run, outscoring the Eagles 14-2 before Lutheran High made its only 3-point shot of the game midway through the quarter. The Knights led 50-20 after three quarters and, other than scoring the first field goal of the final period, Lutheran High was unable to close the deficit as Norfolk Catholic put the finishing touches on its 64-30 victory.
“I thought we moved the ball real well, but I was especially happy with what we did defensively--limiting them to one shot almost every time,” Kassmeier said. “And then we were able to get some transition baskets, which always helps your shooting percentage. But we did really well on the offensive boards also.”
The Knights’ ability to control the offensive and defensive boards typically limited the Lutheran High offense to one shot per possession--a problem for the Eagles resulting in just 12 made baskets in 52 attempts (23 percent) in the game.
“We had a tough time with their defense; we couldn’t get the ball inside,” Wiederin said. “We had some looks at 3s, but they weren’t good looks--they were just shots. I think that first quarter they took us out of our rhythm. Credit to them, they came out and defended us well right from the start.”
Lutheran High Northeast 5 5 10 10 -- 30
Norfolk Catholic11 16 23 14 -- 64
Lutheran High Northeast (2-3): Mia Furst 2-8 1-2 5, Kinsley Carr 0-1 1-2 1, Chloe Spence 3-9 0-0 6, Kealy Ranslem 1-2 0-1 2, Becca Gebhardt 2-8 0-0 4, Mia Wiederin 3-14 2-5 9, Shayla Raeside 0-3 0-0 0, Avery Koeppe 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Fouts 0-1 1-4 1, Delaney Rose-Hancock 0-2 0-0 0, Leah Sugita 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 12-52 5-14 30.
Norfolk Catholic (2-3): Carly Marshall 2-7 0-0 5, Anna Neuhalfen 4-8 0-0 8, Avery Yosten 4-8 0-0 8, Mary Fennessy 3-8 1-3 7, Emily Faltys 0-5 2-2 2, Addison Corr 0-2 0-2 0, Taylor Kautz 4-5 0-0 8, Kalea Fischer 1-5 1-2 4, Allison Brungardt 2-10 1-2 6, Saylor Fischer 1-1 0-0 2, Elly Piper 3-5 0-0 6, Jozy Piper 4-8 0-2 8. Totals: 28-72 5-8 64.