HARTINGTON - They have played each other for a state volleyball title, they have played each other for a state football title, might as well do it again.
Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic seem to find each other at the end of every sports' season so no one should have been surprised they would find each other again at the end of the girls' basketball season - it only makes sense, they are in the same sub-district.
The two old rivals, conference mates, friends? Find themselves in the D1-4 Sub-District Finals after the Trojans blasted Bloomfield 62-24 and the Knights outlasted a stubborn Wausa team 51-34 in a game much closer than the final score indicated here at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center Tuesday night.
The Trojans took care of business, coming in as the top seed in the sub-district and with aspirations heading towards Lincoln in the near future.
They led from start to finish as they opened up with a first-quarter lead of 17-2 and stayed there.
"I told the girls to jump out quick and play fast tonight," Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. "We kind of knew we could get inside on them and right away that's what we did."
Lauren Bernecker was the inside game early on as she scored her first of five buckets 12 seconds into the game on a drive in the paint before a Laney Kathol offensive rebound and put-back just 40 seconds later made it 4-0 for the Trojans.
Madison Abbenhaus swiped the ball and went in for a lay up for the Bees to get them on the board, but it would be Bloomfield's only basket in the first eight minutes.
"Abbenhaus is a great player," Wortmann said. "We knew we had to keep an eye on her and keep her from doing what she does."
After the Abbenhaus steal, Bernecker went back inside and scored again then Kathol found her roaming in the paint for another basket with just over five minutes left in the period.
Kathol then grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast with 4:30 left and the Trojans went up 10-2.
Cedar Catholic's leading scorer, Makenna Noecker splashed a long ball with 3:50 remaining and the rout was on.
Noecker finished with a game-high 22.
Abbenhaus was a bright spot for the Bees as she finished the night with 15 of her team's 24 points and the Bloomfield junior reached 1,000 points during the contest.
"I hit 1,000 but it really is about the team, they got me the ball," Abbenhaus said. "We just need to get more confidence when we play teams like Cedar Catholic - we can't play scared."
The Trojans went up 35-12 at the intermission and 53-21 after three quarters.
The continuous clock was activated in the final eight minutes and Cedar Catholic cruised to the win.
"This is the first step in where we want to get," Wortmann said. "It was a good first step, but we need to stay focused and keep moving in the right direction."
The Knights had a bit of a struggle with the Vikings despite the final score.
They led 7-3 after one and 20-17 at the half.
"I told the girls it's a new season before the game, everyone is 0-0," Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. "We have to keep that mind-set, we are now 1-0 and need to keep moving forward - if we lose there is no tomorrow."
After the intermission, the Knights started to pull away.
Channatee Robles hit a bucket inside and Norfolk Catholic applied some pressure and stole the ball.
Jacey Wolf found herself open beyond the arc and nailed a three then Robles rattled in a long ball and suddenly the Knights were up 28-17 with 5:15 still left in the third.
Robles scored again on the block and a 10-0 run was complete for Norfolk Catholic.
By the end of the quarter it was 38-25 and the Knights cruised to the 17-point win.
"We'll have our hands full Thursday, but it's that time of year," Kassmeier said. "The games will only get harder from here on out."
Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic have already butted heads this season on the hardwood back in December with the Trojans coming out on top, 39-30 in a game played in Hartington.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24.
B 2 10 9 3 - 24
CC 17 18 18 9 - 62
BLOOMFIELD (10-13): Madison Abbenhaus 6 2-8 15; Tenly Gilsdorf 1 0-0 3; Kora Poppe 0 1-2 1; Marissa Bruce 2 0-0 5.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (18-6): Makenna Noecker 8 2-2 22; Katy Jones 1 0-0 2; McKinley Lammers 2 0-0 5; Laney Kathol 4 2-2 10; Katelyn Arens 2 1-2 6; Lauren Bernecker 5 0-0 10; Addison Walter 2 3-3 7.
Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34.
W 3 14 8 9 - 34
NC 7 13 18 13 - 51
WAUSA (11-11): Abby Kriser 3 5-6 11; Alexa Cunningham 2 2-6 6; Olivia Barta 2 0-1 5; Taylor Dawson 3 2-6 8; Sienna West 0 4-6 4.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-11): Kenzie Janssen 0 2-4 2; Addison Corr 1 3-4 5; Chanatee Robles 5 2-3 14; Hanna Brummer 1 0-0 2; Saylor Fischer 3 4-4 12; Morgan Miller 1 1-5 3; Jacey Wolf 1 0-0 3; Sidonia Wattier 4 1-6 10.