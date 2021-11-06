HARTINGTON — When top-seeded Norfolk Catholic saw running back Kanyon Talton cross the goal line with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left to give the Knights a one-touchdown lead over Hartington Cedar Catholic, it seemed the momentum would finally stay for good.
Then the Knights collectively held their breath as the host Trojans nearly rallied, but Norfolk Catholic ultimately escaped 20-13 Friday night at Russ Hochstein Field.
"It just feels really nice," Talton said. "We've been working all year for this."
Special teams played a huge role Friday night.
Both teams fumbled away an opening kickoff, leading directly to a touchdown drive. Cedar Catholic recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown, while a high snap led to a Norfolk Catholic touchdown in the third quarter.
"Special teams were just absolutely huge on both sides tonight, and it really kept both teams in the game," Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. "You've got to commend them for being able to make plays at the end and win that thing."
Perhaps it was fitting, then, that the teams combined for 371 offensive yards for the entire game.
It isn't often that the winning team is outgained offensively, but that's what happened Friday. The Trojans finished with 212 offensive yards, 53 more than the Knights.
"Both teams could've been better on special teams where we helped the other team. I think both teams played really good defense tonight," Bellar said. "Offensively, I don't think we were as good as we needed to be, so we've got a lot of work to do."
Norfolk Catholic had 159 yards for the entire game, including just one pass completion for 5 yards. In the first half, the Knights had just 62 offensive yards and just 37 after its opening touchdown drive. Coach Jeff Bellar said he would take the blame for the offense being so one-dimensional.
"I wanted to do a little bit more offensively, and I got pretty conservative in terms of making some calls also, so I probably need to do a better job also," he said.
The difference was red zone defense. Cedar Catholic drove to inside the Norfolk Catholic 20 four times and finished with six points total — turning it over on downs and an end zone interception in the first half, along with a touchdown and its failed fourth down in the final seconds. In contrast, the Knights scored touchdowns on all three of its trips inside the Trojans' 20.
"It was a great high-school game," Cattau said. "Kids on both sides played their hearts out, and you've got to commend them for that. Unfortunately somebody's got to lose and go home."
Norfolk Catholic seemed to seize the momentum toward the end of the third quarter. Facing a fourth down, Cedar Catholic's punt snap sailed high, and the Knights tackled the punter to give themselves the ball at the 24. Eight plays later, Carter Janssen sneaked it in from a yard away to tie the game at 13, and then freshman Max Hammond gave the Knights the lead by knocking the PAT kick through.
The Trojans got on the move again, but on fourth-and-inches at the 46, Thoene was stopped short on a quarterback sneak. That gave the Knights a chance to extend the lead, and another clock-eating drive led to just that.
Norfolk Catholic marched 46 yards in 12 plays, draining 7:12 off the clock before Talton's second touchdown run of the night. Karter Kerkman, who had a game-high 75 rushing yards on 20 carries, toted the ball eight times on the final drive alone, including four straight carries prior to the TD run.
But, the PAT kick was tipped and went wide, keeping it a one-touchdown lead at 20-13.
It looked like Cedar Catholic's final drive would end well short of the goal line when Kade Pieper broke through and sacked Tate Thoene for a loss on third down, putting the Trojans at fourth-and-23 at their own 40. But Thoene stepped back and found Carson Arens down the middle with 38 seconds left for a 30-yard gain.
"We gave ourselves a chance," Cattau said.
They connected again on the next play for 13 more yards and then Thoene found Jaxson Bernecker for a 7-yard gain down to the 10. An incompletion and a dropped pass set up another fourth down, though, and this time Thoene's pass couldn't get handled in the end zone for a turnover on downs.
"I feel very good about winning up here tonight," Bellar said. "We're on the road, we're playing a very good team, we're able to get the victory, and hopefully we can be a little bit more complete next week at home."
Game notes
* It was the 17th win for Norfolk Catholic out of 20 meetings with Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Jeff Bellar era. The Knights have now won eight of the last nine.
* Thoene was 6 of 13 passing for 79 yards in the game's final 2-1/2 minutes, and he finished 15 of 30 through the air for 168 yards. Arens caught five passes for 72 yards on the final drive.
* Norfolk Catholic held Cedar Catholic running back Easton Becker to just 44 yards on 16 carries. The Trojans finished with just 44 yards on the ground, including the 18-yard loss resulting from the high punt snap.
* For the first time in the playoffs, Norfolk Catholic will face an opponent unique from its regular-season schedule. After rematches with Crofton and Cedar Catholic in the first two rounds, the Knights will host Wilber-Clatonia in the semifinals.
Norfolk Catholic 20, Cedar Catholic 13
HCC 7 0 6 0 — 13
NC 7 0 7 6 — 20
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Kanyon Talton 10 run, Max Hammond kick, 9:29.
HCC: Carson Arens recover muffed punt in end zone, Blake Arens kick, 6:11.
THIRD QUARTER
HCC: Easton Becker 3 run, kick failed, 7:42.
NC: Carter Janssen 1 run, Hammond kick, 0:07.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Talton 2 run, kick failed, 2:31.