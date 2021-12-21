Knights sweep Winnebago

The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls basketball teams both finished the pre-Christmas portion of their respective schedules with a sweep of Winnebago Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
In the boys game, the Knights’ inside presence was too much for the Indians to contend with as the Norfolk Catholic boys got 30 combined points from its two post players–junior Kade Pieper (18 points) and sophomore Nolan Fennessy (12)--as the Knights overwhelmed Winnebago 75-41.
Earlier, the Norfolk Catholic girls led all game long, but responded when the Indians cut a 20-point Knights lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter–rebuilding the lead to close out a 54-36 win.
Norfolk Catholic took an immediate lead in the boys game on Ben Hammond’s 3 from the point then, moments later, began going inside–along with occasional points from the perimeter or cashing in on fastbreak opportunities–to construct a 14-0 run on the way to a 23-7 first quarter lead.
“We’ve been trying to get that all season–we call it our ‘running game–just trying to establish that right off the bat,’ ” Manzer said. “We’re getting more comfortable with it.”
“We talk ‘lane touches’ constantly, and we’re doing it,” he said. “It’s fun to see them executing it. We’ve gotten better at it every week.”
The Knights got scoring contributions from Brennen Kelley (20 points) who got hot from the corner while also combining with Mason Timmerman to turn deflections and steals into fastbreak chances.
Timmerman in particular amped up the Knights’ offense with four assists in the second quarter alone–feeding Pieper and Fennessy twice each, while also hooking up with Kelley for full-court layups.
“We’re very good at sharing the ball; we don’t have anybody that is apprehensive about that at all,” Manzer said. “We don’t have any selfishness. This has been a really fun group to be around because they’re all in on each other, all in on our identity.”
To Manzer’s point, senior point guard Preston Burbach directed the Knights’ offense in the half court. Burbach, a capable shooter from the perimeter, finished with just one field goal and four points, but is expected to score when necessary.
“Preston distributes really well, and his shot selection is really good–he does a nice job with that. There will be times when we’ll need him to score–he and I have talked about that, but for now we’re building inside-out,” Manzer said. “We feel like our corner presence is really good with Hammond and Kelley, along with our inside presence, so all three of our guys on the baseline are doing well offensively.”
But the Norfolk Catholic dominance against the Indians also included an active and effective defensive effort, as the Knights’ zone prevented Winnebago from getting baskets inside the lane but also contested shots from the perimeter and controlled the defensive boards, resulting in the Indians shooting just 34 percent from the field (17 of 50).
Only Dyami Berridge reached double-figures for Winnebago, now 4-3, making 9 of 23 field goal tries and all three free throw attempts to total 24 points.
“Defense is the part I’m most happy with,” Manzer said. “These guys take pride in their defense, and our rebounding is based on the idea that we can’t be one and done, but our opponent has to be.”
“We work very hard and do close-outs every day,” he said. “It’s one of the things the guys don’t particularly like to practice, but they like the results and that’s all that matters.”
Norfolk Catholic–which improves to 4-1–led 43-20 at the half and, after a 10-0 run to begin the second half of play, held a 61-29 advantage after three quarters before wrapping up the 75-41 win.
In the girls game, a 9-0 run helped the Knights take a comfortable first-period lead of 16-5 which–benefiting from Avery Yosten’s 11 points in the first half–became a 28-14 halftime advantage after Norfolk Catholic finished the second quarter with a 6-0 run.
The Knights expanded that lead to 39-21 entering the game’s final eight minutes but, following Kalea Fischer’s steal and full court layup which established a 20-point Norfolk Catholic lead of 43-23, Winnebago outscored the Knights 10-1 on the strength of back-to-back 3s by Sylvia Valentino and Charlize Frenchman to cut the deficit to 11 points at 44-33 with over three minutes remaining.
“When they started to get some momentum, we called timeout just to talk about what we needed to do–to gather ourselves a little bit,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We wanted to keep the floor spread, and then we got stops on the other end.”
An assist from Saylor Fischer to Aubrey Barnes for a basket from the left block after breaking the Indians’ press sparked a Norfolk Catholic response that included a free throw and a 3 from Yosten followed by a 3 from Addison Corr, allowing the Knights to promptly return their lead to 20 points at 53-33 before finalizing the 54-36 victory.
“We weren’t real good at the free throw line tonight or two-footers; we just weren’t able to finish some things the way we’d like to,” Kassmeier said. “We’ve got to just keep working some little things, but we had glimpses of doing some really good things.”
Yosten paced Norfolk Catholic–which improved to 2-3 on the season–with 17 points, while Corr added 10. Meanwhile, Auriah Means scored 17 points to lead Winnebago, now 2-6.
Boys game
Winnebago 7 13 9 12 – 41
Norfolk Catholic 23 20 18 14 – 75
Winnebago (4-3): Duran Blackfish 1-8 0-0 3, Lavelle Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Zaiden Bernie 3-11 0-0 8, Cordell Funmaker 1-4 0-0 2, Dyami Berridge 9-23 3-3 24, Samuel Larose 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos Vargas, Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-50 3-3 41.
Norfolk Catholic (4-1): Mason Timmerman 1-1 0-0 2, Brennen Kelley 8-18 1-1 20, Preston Burbach 1-2 2-2 4, Carter Janssen 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 3-12 1-3 8, Preston Bamsey 0-1 0-0 0, Karter Kerkman 2-5 4-4 10, Eli Pfeifer 0-1 0-0 0, Kade Pieper 8-11 2-3 18, Nolan Fennessy 5-5 2-3 12. Totals: 28-57 12-16 75.
Girls game
Winnebago 5 9 7 15 – 36
Norfolk Catholic 16 12 11 15 – 54
Winnebago (2-6): Lakaylah Kearnes 2-5 0-0 5, Auriah Means 6-6 5-6 17, Haylie Lovejoy 0-2 0-0 0, Daynee Harlan 0-4 0-0 0, Amani Means 0-5 0-0 0, Sylvia Valentino 3-12 0-0 8, Tressa Bigbear 1-6 0-1 2, Kelsi Decora 0-1 0-0 0, Charlize Frenchman 1-3 0-0 3, Leangela Robinson-Lincoln 0-0 1-1 1. Totals: 13-44 6-8 36.
Norfolk Catholic (2-3): Kenzie Janssen 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Yosten 4-11 8-14 17, Addison Corr 4-8 0-0 10, Aubrey Barnes 2-5 0-1 4, Tiffani Peitz 2-6 2-2 6, Kalea Fischer 3-12 1-2 7, Piper Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Saylor Fischer 3-7 0-1 6, Morgan Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Hannah Hoesing 0-0 1-2 1, Jacey Wolf 0-2 0-0 0, Hanna Brummer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-58 13-24 54.