There were missed opportunities. There were mistakes. In the end, Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic overcame all of that to beat the Pierce Bluejays 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5 on Thursday night.
In the fifth and final set of the match, the Bluejays got things started with an ace by Brielle Unseld to put them up 1-0. The Knights answered with a 7-0 run that included two kills each by Avery Yosten and Addison Corr. Pierce tried to come back, but there was nothing left in the tank.
FINAL: @LadyKnightVBALL beat @TheJaysZone three sets to two for their first win of the season. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/XTqAtbrI4W— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 3, 2021
In their first home match of the 2021 season, the gym at Norfolk Catholic was electric, with the noise becoming deafening after each Knights point, especially in the later sets. Yosten gave them plenty to cheer for, as she led the Knights with 14 kills. Corr was behind her with 12.
“I’m really happy with how we came out. I think our first two sets were really good and we kind of let down in the third and fourth,” Yosten said. “But I’m really happy with how we came back and kept our energy and finished strong.”
In the first set, the red and white got out to a 19-12 lead after a kill by Tiffani Peitz forced a Pierce timeout. After the break, the black and blue stormed back to tie it at 20. However, they would give the momentum back after a serving error by Larissa Meier. Norfolk Catholic took advantage and won the set.
Things only got more intense in the second set, where the teams exchanged the lead 10 times. With the score tied at 19, Pierce committed another net violation, followed by a Yosten kill. With the Knights clinging to a 22-21 lead, she added another kill off a block to seal the deal.
The Knights take the second set 25-21. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/5qrgtD2HDN— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 3, 2021
Although the Bluejays had their backs against the wall, they would not go quietly. Up 8-6 and coming off a Norfolk Catholic timeout, Pierce used strong play at the net from Elly and Jozy Piper along with big kills by Jaya Wachholtz and Kennedy Warneke to win it 25-13.
.@TheJaysZone take the third set 25-13.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/IGz6hhSZVV— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 3, 2021
The Knights were up 25-24 in the fourth set with a chance to win the match after a kill by Peitz. However, her ensuing serve hit the net to tie it back up. Pierce then used a Knights error and a kill by Jozy Piper to win the set and force a fifth.
The errors continued a trend that has plagued the red and white so far this season. For coach Michaela Bellar, what’s made them so harmful is that they come in bunches.
“Our errors come in increments of eight rather than increments of one or two. That’s something we’ve got to get fixed moving forward,” Bellar said. “We’re also a young team, I’ve got to remember that, too, but that’s not an excuse. Our girls have just got to keep learning as they go.”
Bellar was also quick to point out Yosten’s importance to the match beyond the statistics, as she has become a better leader on the court.
“Avery’s very coachable in the sense that I go tell her one thing and she goes and does it,” Bellar said. “She did a great job of staying aggressive the whole game, but she also is a big communicator for us and brings a lot of energy for us.”
Although he was proud of his team’s ability to rally, Pierce coach Zach Weber also noted the importance of decreasing the number of mistakes, especially when it comes to serving.
“We need to be better at serving. We need to be better at services,” he said. “I think up front, when we get into rallies, I think that we’re as good as anybody, but we’ve got to get there.”
The game was also a homecoming of sorts for Jozy and Elly Piper, who played for Norfolk Catholic last year. The pair combined for 20 kills and were tough to stop up front. Weber wants to do a better job of utilizing Jozy Piper as the season goes on and get her into more of a groove.
“She’s chasing sets or our setter’s feet are off and she has to run into the net,” he said “Jozy has the ability to be an extremely good and extremely powerful weapon for us, but we need to be a heck of a lot better.”
Both teams moved to 1-1 on the season. Pierce takes on Battle Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in its next match. Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic travels on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to face Lutheran High Northeast in a rematch of the 2020 Class C2 championship.
Norfolk Catholic defeats Pierce 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27 and 15-5.
NC: Avery Yosten, 14k, 14sa, 1a; Addison Corr, 12k, 21sa, 6a; Alli Brungardt; 8k, 9sa, 3a; Tiffani Peitz, 6k, 7sa; Saylor Fischer, 28sa, 4a; Letizia Fumagalli, 19sa, 3a.
PIE: Elly Piper 4k; Morgan Moeller, 8k, 20sa, 1a; Jaya Wachholtz; 13k; Kennedy Warneke; 7k, 17sa; Brielle Unseld, 3k, 19sa, 2 a; Jozy Piper, 11k; Brynnlee Marks, 13sa; Raegan Theisen, 14sa, 1a; Larissa Meier, 17sa, 1a.